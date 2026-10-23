1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado 4x4
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Originally introduced in 1969, the Chevrolet Blazer remained in production on the full-size General Motors truck platforms until 1994. Although the C/K pickup trucks changed to the more modern GMT400 platform in 1988, the Blazers and Suburbans remained on the previous "squarebody" platform until 1992, when they too transitioned to the GMT400 platform. The 1992-1994 Blazers were built exclusively in the Janesville, Wisconsin assembly plant. Although this generation full-size Blazer technically remained in production through 1999, it officially became a Tahoe variant for 1995.
This full-size four-wheel-drive Blazer K1500 is finished in Summit White with a Dark Blue cloth interior. Under the hood is a 5.7L V8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Optioned in Silverado trim from the factory, this Blazer features bucket seats with a center console, an overhead console, and air conditioning. It is sitting on a set of 18" newer GM wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Other exterior features include LED lighting, side steps, and Z71 Off Road graphics.
This 1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Highlights
5.7L V8 engine
4L60E four-speed automatic transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive
Silverado trim package
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Body side molding
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Rear tailgate
Air conditioning
Overhead console
Bucket seats with center console
Modifications
18" GM alloy wheels
LED tail lights
LED front signals
LED head lights
Side steps
Chrome wheel well flares
Chrome door handles
Dual Bluetooth CD stereo
Known Imperfections
Exterior chips and scratches
There is paint damage on the hood
Photos showing this vehicle's condition are available in the gallery.
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.
Additional Information
The seller states, "Runs like a champ. New battery, starter, alternator, heating core, belt, and led taillights and headlights. Stellar condition with decent paint. The interior is showroom clean with zero tears or stains."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.