Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Originally introduced in 1969, the Chevrolet Blazer remained in production on the full-size General Motors truck platforms until 1994. Although the C/K pickup trucks changed to the more modern GMT400 platform in 1988, the Blazers and Suburbans remained on the previous "squarebody" platform until 1992, when they too transitioned to the GMT400 platform. The 1992-1994 Blazers were built exclusively in the Janesville, Wisconsin assembly plant. Although this generation full-size Blazer technically remained in production through 1999, it officially became a Tahoe variant for 1995.

This full-size four-wheel-drive Blazer K1500 is finished in Summit White with a Dark Blue cloth interior. Under the hood is a 5.7L V8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Optioned in Silverado trim from the factory, this Blazer features bucket seats with a center console, an overhead console, and air conditioning. It is sitting on a set of 18" newer GM wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Other exterior features include LED lighting, side steps, and Z71 Off Road graphics.

This 1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

5.7L V8 engine

4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive

Silverado trim package

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Body side molding

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Rear tailgate

Air conditioning

Overhead console

Bucket seats with center console

Modifications

18" GM alloy wheels

LED tail lights

LED front signals

LED head lights

Side steps

Chrome wheel well flares

Chrome door handles

Dual Bluetooth CD stereo

Known Imperfections

Exterior chips and scratches

There is paint damage on the hood

Photos showing this vehicle's condition are available in the gallery.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

Additional Information

The seller states, "Runs like a champ. New battery, starter, alternator, heating core, belt, and led taillights and headlights. Stellar condition with decent paint. The interior is showroom clean with zero tears or stains."