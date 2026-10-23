Auction ended.

1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (59)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GNEK18K9RJ327250
Mileage indicated200,700 Miles TMU
LocationWheat Ridge, Colorado
Engine5.7L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Chevy Blazer K1500-Engine Idle
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Originally introduced in 1969, the Chevrolet Blazer remained in production on the full-size General Motors truck platforms until 1994. Although the C/K pickup trucks changed to the more modern GMT400 platform in 1988, the Blazers and Suburbans remained on the previous "squarebody" platform until 1992, when they too transitioned to the GMT400 platform. The 1992-1994 Blazers were built exclusively in the Janesville, Wisconsin assembly plant. Although this generation full-size Blazer technically remained in production through 1999, it officially became a Tahoe variant for 1995.

This full-size four-wheel-drive Blazer K1500 is finished in Summit White with a Dark Blue cloth interior. Under the hood is a 5.7L V8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Optioned in Silverado trim from the factory, this Blazer features bucket seats with a center console, an overhead console, and air conditioning. It is sitting on a set of 18" newer GM wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Other exterior features include LED lighting, side steps, and Z71 Off Road graphics.

This 1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

  • 5.7L V8 engine

  • 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive

  • Silverado trim package

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Body side molding

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Rear tailgate

  • Air conditioning

  • Overhead console

  • Bucket seats with center console

Modifications

  • 18" GM alloy wheels

  • LED tail lights

  • LED front signals

  • LED head lights

  • Side steps

  • Chrome wheel well flares

  • Chrome door handles

  • Dual Bluetooth CD stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior chips and scratches

  • There is paint damage on the hood

Photos showing this vehicle's condition are available in the gallery.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

Additional Information

The seller states, "Runs like a champ. New battery, starter, alternator, heating core, belt, and led taillights and headlights. Stellar condition with decent paint. The interior is showroom clean with zero tears or stains."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Chevrolet Blazer K1500 Silverado 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
$9,898
Seller
SonnyKarate
SonnyKarate
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids20
Views7,610

Comments & bids

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JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd's avatar
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
Oct 23 at 6:20 PM
$9,250bid placed 
CMay's avatar
CMay
Oct 23 at 1:57 PM
$9,000bid placed 
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JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
Oct 16 at 8:53 PM
$8,150bid placed 
TonyHill_wtfd's avatar
TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 15 at 8:07 PM
$7,900bid placed 
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Mr.Mike2026
Oct 15 at 2:03 AM
$7,600bid placed 
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TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 14 at 2:49 PM
$7,300bid placed 
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JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Oct 14 at 10:04 AM
$7,000bid placed 
TonyHill_wtfd's avatar
TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 14 at 3:07 AM
$6,300bid placed 
JohnCzarnecki_am4u's avatar
JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Oct 14 at 12:03 AM
$6,000bid placed 
TonyHill_wtfd's avatar
TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 13 at 9:41 PM
$5,600bid placed 
Mr.Mike2026's avatar
Mr.Mike2026
Oct 13 at 6:00 PM
$5,300bid placed 
TonyHill_wtfd's avatar
TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 13 at 3:28 PM
$4,900bid placed 
Mr.Mike2026's avatar
Mr.Mike2026
Oct 13 at 3:00 PM
$4,800bid placed 
TonyHill_wtfd's avatar
TonyHill_wtfd
Oct 13 at 2:41 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Mr.Mike2026's avatar
Mr.Mike2026
Oct 13 at 1:36 PM
$4,000bid placed 
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jv_v3wvco
Oct 12 at 9:05 PM
$3,000bid placed 
SWAN7178's avatar
SWAN7178
Oct 12 at 8:42 PM
$2,900bid placed 
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jv_v3wvco
Oct 12 at 5:40 PM
$2,800bid placed 
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SWAN7178
Oct 11 at 12:26 AM
$2,600bid placed 
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JamesMcgill_zy95
Oct 9 at 1:46 PM
$2,500bid placed 

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