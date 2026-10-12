Auction ended.

1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate

No reserve
Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G4BR82PXRR434311
Mileage indicated186,000 Miles
LocationYork, Pennsylvania
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorBeige
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate Start Up
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1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Roadmaster Estate wagon represented the end of an era for Buick and for Detroit's traditional full-size wagon, built on GM's rear-wheel-drive B-body platform alongside the Chevrolet Caprice and Cadillac Fleetwood. For 1994, the Roadmaster gained the Corvette-derived LT1 5.7-liter V8, boosting output and giving the big wagon genuine highway performance to match its cavernous three-row cargo capacity and available tow package. With faux-woodgrain paneling and a low, wide stance, it's remembered as one of the last of its kind before the SUV era swept the segment away.

This 1994 Roadmaster wagon is finished in a beige exterior with woodgrain trim over a tan leather interior and carries the factory tow package. The car features BBK exhaust headers, a full 2.5-inch exhaust system, and window tint.

The car has been with the seller since 2025, who notes that various brakes and suspension components were replaced under previous ownership.

This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Woodgrain exterior trim

  • Factory tow package

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 with four-speed automatic transmission

  • BBK exhaust headers and full 2.5-inch exhaust system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • GM 10-bolt rear axle

  • 15" alloy wheels

  • Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control

  • Tan leather upholstery

  • AM/FM stereo with cassette

  • Glass roof panel

  • Roof rack

Modifications

  • BBK exhaust headers

  • Full 2.5-inch exhaust system

  • Window tint

Servicing and Documentation

  • Various brake and suspension components reportedly replaced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Dent on the lower passenger door

  • Corrosion on the front passenger wheel well

  • Wheels show wear and corossion

  • Various exterior imperfections and scratches

  • Various interior wear and sagging headliner

Ownership History

This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Included Items

  • Spare headlights and front turn signals

  • Owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate · No reserve

Sold to
Rubydall
Rubydall
$3,600
Seller
DexDiamonds
DexDiamonds
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids14
Views14,730

Comments & bids

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Rubydall's avatar
Rubydall
Oct 11 at 11:54 AM
$3,100bid placed 
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AB_otae99
Oct 11 at 3:49 AM
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Rubydall
Oct 10 at 3:58 PM
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Juanchevelle
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DM_u85hco
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Juanchevelle
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Rubydall
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morganbennett
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Rapbrun1
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PoPo
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Corvstang
Sep 30 at 5:23 AM
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Sep 28 at 5:19 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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