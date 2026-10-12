1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Roadmaster Estate wagon represented the end of an era for Buick and for Detroit's traditional full-size wagon, built on GM's rear-wheel-drive B-body platform alongside the Chevrolet Caprice and Cadillac Fleetwood. For 1994, the Roadmaster gained the Corvette-derived LT1 5.7-liter V8, boosting output and giving the big wagon genuine highway performance to match its cavernous three-row cargo capacity and available tow package. With faux-woodgrain paneling and a low, wide stance, it's remembered as one of the last of its kind before the SUV era swept the segment away.
This 1994 Roadmaster wagon is finished in a beige exterior with woodgrain trim over a tan leather interior and carries the factory tow package. The car features BBK exhaust headers, a full 2.5-inch exhaust system, and window tint.
The car has been with the seller since 2025, who notes that various brakes and suspension components were replaced under previous ownership.
This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Woodgrain exterior trim
Factory tow package
5.7L LT1 V8 with four-speed automatic transmission
BBK exhaust headers and full 2.5-inch exhaust system
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Rear-wheel drive
GM 10-bolt rear axle
15" alloy wheels
Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control
Tan leather upholstery
AM/FM stereo with cassette
Glass roof panel
Roof rack
Modifications
BBK exhaust headers
Full 2.5-inch exhaust system
Window tint
Servicing and Documentation
Various brake and suspension components reportedly replaced
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Dent on the lower passenger door
Corrosion on the front passenger wheel well
Wheels show wear and corossion
Various exterior imperfections and scratches
Various interior wear and sagging headliner
Ownership History
This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Included Items
Spare headlights and front turn signals
Owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.