Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Roadmaster Estate wagon represented the end of an era for Buick and for Detroit's traditional full-size wagon, built on GM's rear-wheel-drive B-body platform alongside the Chevrolet Caprice and Cadillac Fleetwood. For 1994, the Roadmaster gained the Corvette-derived LT1 5.7-liter V8, boosting output and giving the big wagon genuine highway performance to match its cavernous three-row cargo capacity and available tow package. With faux-woodgrain paneling and a low, wide stance, it's remembered as one of the last of its kind before the SUV era swept the segment away.

This 1994 Roadmaster wagon is finished in a beige exterior with woodgrain trim over a tan leather interior and carries the factory tow package. The car features BBK exhaust headers, a full 2.5-inch exhaust system, and window tint.

The car has been with the seller since 2025, who notes that various brakes and suspension components were replaced under previous ownership.

This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Woodgrain exterior trim

Factory tow package

5.7L LT1 V8 with four-speed automatic transmission

BBK exhaust headers and full 2.5-inch exhaust system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Rear-wheel drive

GM 10-bolt rear axle

15" alloy wheels

Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control

Tan leather upholstery

AM/FM stereo with cassette

Glass roof panel

Roof rack

Modifications

BBK exhaust headers

Full 2.5-inch exhaust system

Window tint

Servicing and Documentation

Various brake and suspension components reportedly replaced

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Dent on the lower passenger door

Corrosion on the front passenger wheel well

Wheels show wear and corossion

Various exterior imperfections and scratches

Various interior wear and sagging headliner

Ownership History

This 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Included Items