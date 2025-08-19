Description

The Nissan D21 "Hardbody" earned its nickname from the model's double-wall bed construction and has become one of the most recognizable compact pickups of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Known for their durability, straightforward engineering, and distinctive styling, Hardbodies have developed a strong following among enthusiasts, particularly well-preserved SE-V6 models equipped with Nissan's VG30 V6. As interest in Radwood-era trucks continues to grow, clean, unmodified examples have become increasingly sought after.

This rear-wheel-drive 1993 Nissan Hardbody King Cab SE-V6 is powered by a 3.0-liter VG30 V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Finished in Silver Frost Metallic with gray graphics over gray-blue cloth upholstery, the truck is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, rear jump seats, and chrome bumpers, mirrors, and 14-inch steel wheels.

This 1993 Nissan Hardbody King Cab SE-V6 is now offered with an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Rear-wheel drive King Cab SE-V6 trim level configuration

3.0L VG30 V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic with overdrive

Silver Frost Metallic with gray graphics and brightwork trim

Blue cloth upholstery with rear jump seats

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Chrome 14” steel wheels

Chrome mirrors

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Power door locks

Modifications

Center-console armrest cover

Sony CD-player stereo

Steering wheel cover

Plastic bedliner

Tonneau cover

Servicing & Documentation

Documentation from Silver City Tire & Automotive shows that replacement General Grabber All-Terrain tires were installed on August 27, 2026. Photographs of the invoice and the tires can be found in the gallery.

According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:

Gas cap, fuel pump, and fuel injection connectors

Timing belt and thermostat

Front and rear shocks

Air-conditioning vents

Antenna

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report also notes the following service:

2023: Brake light switch replaced and oil changed and wheel lug stud replaced

According to the seller, the vehicle last received an oil change in May 2026.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): August 2003: POTENTIAL ODOMETER ROLLBACK June 2001: POTENTIAL ODOMETER ROLLBACK

Paint blemishes highlighted in gallery

Vinyl lifting on the upper dashboard

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Georgia since new. According to the seller, the second owner reportedly retained the truck for approximately 29 years.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Additional Information

From the seller: "The truck’s odometer currently reads just over 26,000 miles. The odometer was repaired or replaced before I purchased the truck, so the displayed mileage does not represent the truck’s actual total mileage. Based on the mileage history documented in the CARFAX report, I estimate the truck’s actual mileage to be approximately 57,500 miles. I arrived at that figure by reviewing the mileage progression shown throughout the report. Before purchasing the truck, I investigated the mileage discrepancy and had two mechanics inspect the vehicle. Both agreed that the truck’s condition is consistent with the estimated mileage."