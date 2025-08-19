350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler

11 days
$850
350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (83)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1J4FY19P4PP214901
Mileage indicated123,600 Miles TMU
LocationGuyton, Georgia
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Convertible
Exterior colorSatin Frozen Ocean Blue Wrap
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The YJ-generation Jeep Wrangler helped transition the iconic Jeep formula into the modern era, retaining body-on-frame construction, removable tops and doors, and serious four-wheel-drive capability while improving on-road manners and everyday usability. Over the years, the lightweight YJ chassis has become a popular platform for customization.

This 1993 Jeep Wrangler has been modified with a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with a floor-shifted TH350 three-speed automatic transmission. The body wears a Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap over red paint, and the Jeep features Corbeau bucket seats, a Rampage soft top, Mickey Thompson wheels, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic modifications.

This modified 1993 Jeep Wrangler is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 paired

  • Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap

  • Corbeau bucket seats

  • Mickey Thompson Classic III wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Four-wheel drive

  • Removable soft-top configuration

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Solid front and rear axles

Modifications

Two seller-provided lists of modifications/parts installed are included in the gallery.

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Edelbrock intake manifold

    • Holley four-barrel carburetor

    • Performance camshaft

    • Aluminum radiator

  • Drivetrain, Suspension & Steering:

    • Dana 35 rear axle rebuilt with 4.11 gears and Rough Country components

    • Bilstein B8 5100 shock absorbers

    • Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer

    • Steering shaft upgrade

  • Exterior:

    • Rampage soft top

    • Smittybilt tubular front and rear bumpers

    • MaxMate side steps

    • Kentrol chrome mirrors

    • Stainless hood latches, hinges, and trim pieces

    • LED exterior lighting equipment

  • Interior:

    • Gray seat covers

    • Rugged Ridge locking center console

    • Overhead sound pod

    • LED instrument lighting

    • Roll bar covers

    • Alien sunshade

    • Husky floor liners

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2026: Battery installed

  • 2025: Spark plugs and ignition wires installed

  • 2024: Rampage soft top and vinyl wrap applied

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 2006, February 2015, & June 2016: MILEAGE INCONSISTENCY

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Condition of paint under the wrap is unknown

Included Items

  • Spare tire with octopus spare tire cover

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1993 Jeep Wrangler

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler

Current bid
Sky148
Sky148
$850
Seller
jjcortese74
jjcortese74
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids4
Views655

Comments & bids

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Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 9:03 PM
$850bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Sep 9 at 9:01 PM
$750bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 4:59 PM
$600bid placed 
DB_zbavyi's avatar
DB_zbavyi
Sep 8 at 1:14 AM
$500bid placed 

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