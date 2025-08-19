350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The YJ-generation Jeep Wrangler helped transition the iconic Jeep formula into the modern era, retaining body-on-frame construction, removable tops and doors, and serious four-wheel-drive capability while improving on-road manners and everyday usability. Over the years, the lightweight YJ chassis has become a popular platform for customization.
This 1993 Jeep Wrangler has been modified with a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with a floor-shifted TH350 three-speed automatic transmission. The body wears a Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap over red paint, and the Jeep features Corbeau bucket seats, a Rampage soft top, Mickey Thompson wheels, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic modifications.
This modified 1993 Jeep Wrangler is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 paired
Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap
Corbeau bucket seats
Mickey Thompson Classic III wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Four-wheel drive
Removable soft-top configuration
Fold-down windshield
Solid front and rear axles
Modifications
Two seller-provided lists of modifications/parts installed are included in the gallery.
Powertrain & Performance:
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley four-barrel carburetor
Performance camshaft
Aluminum radiator
Drivetrain, Suspension & Steering:
Dana 35 rear axle rebuilt with 4.11 gears and Rough Country components
Bilstein B8 5100 shock absorbers
Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer
Steering shaft upgrade
Exterior:
Rampage soft top
Smittybilt tubular front and rear bumpers
MaxMate side steps
Kentrol chrome mirrors
Stainless hood latches, hinges, and trim pieces
LED exterior lighting equipment
Interior:
Gray seat covers
Rugged Ridge locking center console
Overhead sound pod
LED instrument lighting
Roll bar covers
Alien sunshade
Husky floor liners
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
2026: Battery installed
2025: Spark plugs and ignition wires installed
2024: Rampage soft top and vinyl wrap applied
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 2006, February 2015, & June 2016: MILEAGE INCONSISTENCY
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Condition of paint under the wrap is unknown
Included Items
Spare tire with octopus spare tire cover
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.