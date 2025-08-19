Description

The YJ-generation Jeep Wrangler helped transition the iconic Jeep formula into the modern era, retaining body-on-frame construction, removable tops and doors, and serious four-wheel-drive capability while improving on-road manners and everyday usability. Over the years, the lightweight YJ chassis has become a popular platform for customization.

This 1993 Jeep Wrangler has been modified with a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with a floor-shifted TH350 three-speed automatic transmission. The body wears a Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap over red paint, and the Jeep features Corbeau bucket seats, a Rampage soft top, Mickey Thompson wheels, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, and numerous mechanical and cosmetic modifications.

This modified 1993 Jeep Wrangler is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 paired

Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Satin Frozen Ocean Blue wrap

Corbeau bucket seats

Mickey Thompson Classic III wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Four-wheel drive

Removable soft-top configuration

Fold-down windshield

Solid front and rear axles

Modifications

Two seller-provided lists of modifications/parts installed are included in the gallery.

Powertrain & Performance: Edelbrock intake manifold Holley four-barrel carburetor Performance camshaft Aluminum radiator

Drivetrain, Suspension & Steering: Dana 35 rear axle rebuilt with 4.11 gears and Rough Country components Bilstein B8 5100 shock absorbers Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer Steering shaft upgrade

Exterior: Rampage soft top Smittybilt tubular front and rear bumpers MaxMate side steps Kentrol chrome mirrors Stainless hood latches, hinges, and trim pieces LED exterior lighting equipment

Interior: Gray seat covers Rugged Ridge locking center console Overhead sound pod LED instrument lighting Roll bar covers Alien sunshade Husky floor liners



Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

2026: Battery installed

2025: Spark plugs and ignition wires installed

2024: Rampage soft top and vinyl wrap applied

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): February 2006, February 2015, & June 2016: MILEAGE INCONSISTENCY

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Condition of paint under the wrap is unknown

Included Items