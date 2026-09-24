Description

Introduced for 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco marked a major evolution of Ford's full-size SUV formula, adopting a lighter body structure, updated styling, and improved efficiency while retaining the rugged body-on-frame construction, removable rear hardtop, and genuine four-wheel-drive capability that defined the model. By 1993, the Bronco had matured into one of the most versatile SUVs on the market, equally suited for adventures and everyday driving. Eddie Bauer models added distinctive trim, upgraded interiors, and additional comfort features that made them among the most desirable variants of the generation.

This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a replacement 351 Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and dual-range four-wheel drive. Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over a Mocha interior, the truck features Softopper roll-up roof, a custom roll cage, a four-inch BDS suspension lift, 4.10 axle gearing, Raceline wheels, and more.

This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is now offered with a tan removable hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Lifted Eddie Bauer edition 5th-generation Bronco

351ci Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range 4-wheel drive and 4.10 front and rear axle gearing

Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over Mocha upholstery

Tan removable hardtop and Softopper canvas top

Factory Equipment

Eddie Bauer package

Power windows, mirrors, and locks

Cruise control

Removable hardtop

Swing-away spare tire carrier

Modifications

According to the seller, this Bronco features the following modifications:

Powertrain & Performance: Replacement 351 Windsor V8 said to have been overhauled prior to installation in 2020 GT40 cylinder heads with stainless valves and Viton seals Crane hydraulic roller camshaft and springs Coated Speed Pro flat-top pistons Reconditioned rods with ARP bolts Bassani headers and Y-pipe Flowmaster exhaust system EGR delete Updated ignition and fuel-system components

Suspension, Steering, & Driveline: 4-inch BDS suspension lift with springs, shocks, trailing arms, and add-a-leaf Warn manual locking hubs Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer and steering linkage upgrades Driveshaft and transfer-case seal service Custom four-point roll cage

Exterior: Raceline Rock Crusher 15x10 wheels with matching spare 33x12.50-inch all-terrain tires Yakima Side Loader roof rack SofTopper soft top Hella 500FF driving and flood lights

Interior: 2002 Ford F-150 King Ranch center console Pyle Bluetooth stereo BlueSea Systems auxiliary fuse box Rear shoulder-belt mounting points



Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided document listing out modifications and servicing can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:

Water pump, ignition components, belts, and general engine service (2020)

Brake pads, calipers, and master cylinder serviced (2020)

Replaced mirrors, headlights, and taillights

Rear tailgate seals replaced

Rear window motor replaced

Windshield wiper motor replaced

Passenger-side window motor replaced

Window sweeps and seals replaced

Air-conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant

Some body panels have been repainted

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service work:

2026: Vehicle serviced by I Fix Fords & More in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

2023: Vehicle serviced at Paul Thigpen CDJR of Waynesboro in Waynesboro, Georgia

A breakdown of the vehicle’s modifications and general service history is viewable in the gallery.

Ownership History

From the seller: “‘ Hank’ is impossible to drive without a smile on your face. My wife calls him the ultimate attitude adjuster. Whether the hard top is off or the sides of the soft top rolled up in ‘safari mode,’ as my kids call it, you can’t have a bad day in this truck. It has been a fun, safe, and reliable third vehicle for our family for the past six years and has accumulated about 6,000 miles since the engine rebuild. The rebuilt motor is a roller 351, and it is fitted with true GT40 heads.”

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Check-engine light illuminated

Clearcoat peeling on driver's door and portions of the front clip repainted

Emergency brake and cruiser control disconnected

Power mirrors inoperable

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Tires are older and should be replaced

Included Items