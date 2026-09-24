1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

$6,500
1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FMEU15H0PLB20044
Mileage indicated247,000 Miles TMU
LocationCary, North Carolina
Engine351ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible, SUV
Exterior colorJewel Green Metallic
Interior colorMocha
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1993 Ford Bronco - Idling & Revving
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Description

Introduced for 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco marked a major evolution of Ford's full-size SUV formula, adopting a lighter body structure, updated styling, and improved efficiency while retaining the rugged body-on-frame construction, removable rear hardtop, and genuine four-wheel-drive capability that defined the model. By 1993, the Bronco had matured into one of the most versatile SUVs on the market, equally suited for adventures and everyday driving. Eddie Bauer models added distinctive trim, upgraded interiors, and additional comfort features that made them among the most desirable variants of the generation.

This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a replacement 351 Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and dual-range four-wheel drive. Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over a Mocha interior, the truck features Softopper roll-up roof, a custom roll cage, a four-inch BDS suspension lift, 4.10 axle gearing, Raceline wheels, and more.

This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is now offered with a tan removable hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Lifted Eddie Bauer edition 5th-generation Bronco

  • 351ci Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range 4-wheel drive and 4.10 front and rear axle gearing

  • Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over Mocha upholstery

  • Tan removable hardtop and Softopper canvas top

Factory Equipment

  • Eddie Bauer package

  • Power windows, mirrors, and locks

  • Cruise control

  • Removable hardtop

  • Swing-away spare tire carrier

Modifications

According to the seller, this Bronco features the following modifications:

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Replacement 351 Windsor V8 said to have been overhauled prior to installation in 2020

    • GT40 cylinder heads with stainless valves and Viton seals

    • Crane hydraulic roller camshaft and springs

    • Coated Speed Pro flat-top pistons

    • Reconditioned rods with ARP bolts

    • Bassani headers and Y-pipe

    • Flowmaster exhaust system

    • EGR delete

    • Updated ignition and fuel-system components

  • Suspension, Steering, & Driveline:

    • 4-inch BDS suspension lift with springs, shocks, trailing arms, and add-a-leaf

    • Warn manual locking hubs

    • Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer and steering linkage upgrades

    • Driveshaft and transfer-case seal service

    • Custom four-point roll cage

  • Exterior:

    • Raceline Rock Crusher 15x10 wheels with matching spare

    • 33x12.50-inch all-terrain tires

    • Yakima Side Loader roof rack

    • SofTopper soft top

    • Hella 500FF driving and flood lights

  • Interior:

    • 2002 Ford F-150 King Ranch center console

    • Pyle Bluetooth stereo

    • BlueSea Systems auxiliary fuse box

    • Rear shoulder-belt mounting points

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided document listing out modifications and servicing can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • Water pump, ignition components, belts, and general engine service (2020)

  • Brake pads, calipers, and master cylinder serviced (2020)

  • Replaced mirrors, headlights, and taillights

  • Rear tailgate seals replaced

  • Rear window motor replaced

  • Windshield wiper motor replaced

  • Passenger-side window motor replaced

  • Window sweeps and seals replaced

  • Air-conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant

  • Some body panels have been repainted

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service work:

  • 2026: Vehicle serviced by I Fix Fords & More in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

  • 2023: Vehicle serviced at Paul Thigpen CDJR of Waynesboro in Waynesboro, Georgia

A breakdown of the vehicle’s modifications and general service history is viewable in the gallery.

Ownership History

From the seller: “‘Hank’ is impossible to drive without a smile on your face. My wife calls him the ultimate attitude adjuster. Whether the hard top is off or the sides of the soft top rolled up in ‘safari mode,’ as my kids call it, you can’t have a bad day in this truck. It has been a fun, safe, and reliable third vehicle for our family for the past six years and has accumulated about 6,000 miles since the engine rebuild. The rebuilt motor is a roller 351, and it is fitted with true GT40 heads.”

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Check-engine light illuminated

  • Clearcoat peeling on driver's door and portions of the front clip repainted

  • Emergency brake and cruiser control disconnected

  • Power mirrors inoperable

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Tires are older and should be replaced

Included Items

  • Remaining roll of matching pinstripe

  • Removed center console

  • Tan hardtop

  • OBD code reader

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1993 Ford Bronco

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

Current bid
EricBland_nxtk
EricBland_nxtk
$6,500
Seller
WH_84ichtsmb
WH_84ichtsmb
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids14
Views4,829

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