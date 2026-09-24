1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1992, the fifth-generation Ford Bronco marked a major evolution of Ford's full-size SUV formula, adopting a lighter body structure, updated styling, and improved efficiency while retaining the rugged body-on-frame construction, removable rear hardtop, and genuine four-wheel-drive capability that defined the model. By 1993, the Bronco had matured into one of the most versatile SUVs on the market, equally suited for adventures and everyday driving. Eddie Bauer models added distinctive trim, upgraded interiors, and additional comfort features that made them among the most desirable variants of the generation.
This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a replacement 351 Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and dual-range four-wheel drive. Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over a Mocha interior, the truck features Softopper roll-up roof, a custom roll cage, a four-inch BDS suspension lift, 4.10 axle gearing, Raceline wheels, and more.
This 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is now offered with a tan removable hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Lifted Eddie Bauer edition 5th-generation Bronco
351ci Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range 4-wheel drive and 4.10 front and rear axle gearing
Finished in Jewel Green Metallic over Mocha upholstery
Tan removable hardtop and Softopper canvas top
Factory Equipment
Eddie Bauer package
Power windows, mirrors, and locks
Cruise control
Removable hardtop
Swing-away spare tire carrier
Modifications
According to the seller, this Bronco features the following modifications:
Powertrain & Performance:
Replacement 351 Windsor V8 said to have been overhauled prior to installation in 2020
GT40 cylinder heads with stainless valves and Viton seals
Crane hydraulic roller camshaft and springs
Coated Speed Pro flat-top pistons
Reconditioned rods with ARP bolts
Bassani headers and Y-pipe
Flowmaster exhaust system
EGR delete
Updated ignition and fuel-system components
Suspension, Steering, & Driveline:
4-inch BDS suspension lift with springs, shocks, trailing arms, and add-a-leaf
Warn manual locking hubs
Rough Country N3 steering stabilizer and steering linkage upgrades
Driveshaft and transfer-case seal service
Custom four-point roll cage
Exterior:
Raceline Rock Crusher 15x10 wheels with matching spare
33x12.50-inch all-terrain tires
Yakima Side Loader roof rack
SofTopper soft top
Hella 500FF driving and flood lights
Interior:
2002 Ford F-150 King Ranch center console
Pyle Bluetooth stereo
BlueSea Systems auxiliary fuse box
Rear shoulder-belt mounting points
Servicing & Documentation
A seller-provided document listing out modifications and servicing can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:
Water pump, ignition components, belts, and general engine service (2020)
Brake pads, calipers, and master cylinder serviced (2020)
Replaced mirrors, headlights, and taillights
Rear tailgate seals replaced
Rear window motor replaced
Windshield wiper motor replaced
Passenger-side window motor replaced
Window sweeps and seals replaced
Air-conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant
Some body panels have been repainted
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service work:
2026: Vehicle serviced by I Fix Fords & More in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina
2023: Vehicle serviced at Paul Thigpen CDJR of Waynesboro in Waynesboro, Georgia
A breakdown of the vehicle’s modifications and general service history is viewable in the gallery.
Ownership History
From the seller: “‘Hank’ is impossible to drive without a smile on your face. My wife calls him the ultimate attitude adjuster. Whether the hard top is off or the sides of the soft top rolled up in ‘safari mode,’ as my kids call it, you can’t have a bad day in this truck. It has been a fun, safe, and reliable third vehicle for our family for the past six years and has accumulated about 6,000 miles since the engine rebuild. The rebuilt motor is a roller 351, and it is fitted with true GT40 heads.”
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Check-engine light illuminated
Clearcoat peeling on driver's door and portions of the front clip repainted
Emergency brake and cruiser control disconnected
Power mirrors inoperable
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Tires are older and should be replaced
Included Items
Remaining roll of matching pinstripe
Removed center console
Tan hardtop
OBD code reader
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.