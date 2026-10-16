43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Allante was Cadillac's two-seat luxury convertible, introduced for 1987 to compete with the Mercedes-Benz SL. Its bodies were designed and built by Pininfarina in Turin, Italy, then flown to Detroit aboard specially equipped Boeing 747s for final assembly at Cadillac's Hamtramck plant. Production ended after the 1993 model year.
The 1993 model year brought the most significant update of the Allante's run. The previous 4.5L V8 was replaced by the new 4.6L Northstar V8, rated at 295 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission. The chassis also gained Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping.
This 1993 Allante is finished in Pearl Red over light tan leather. It is powered by a 4.6L Northstar V8 driving the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Its equipment includes a semi-manually operated soft top, Recaro-designed power seats, Delco-Bose audio, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. The odometer currently shows just over 43,000 miles.
This 1993 Cadillac Allante is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.
Highlights
4.6L Northstar V8, introduced for the Allante's final model year
Pininfarina-designed and -built bodywork
Pearl Red over Natural Beige leather
Approximately 43,400 miles shown
Factory Equipment
4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive
Traction control
Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping
Speed-sensitive power steering
Four-wheel disc brakes with anti-lock braking system
16" alloy wheels
Semi-manual operated soft top
Recaro-designed 10-way power seats
Delco-Bose audio system
Automatic climate control
Driver's airbag
Servicing
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
June 2026 (43,266 miles):
Engine oil and filter changed
Known imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the gallery
Some wear on leather seats
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
January 2000: Accident reported
Ownership History
The seller says that they acquired this Allante in 2025 from a relative. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Minnesota.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Additional Information
From the seller: "Carfax says that it was in a front collision early 2000's - previous owner. We have had this evaluated several times and the consensus is that it was VERY MINOR damage. CARFAX says otherwise. Come see for yourself!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.