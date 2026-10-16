Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Allante was Cadillac's two-seat luxury convertible, introduced for 1987 to compete with the Mercedes-Benz SL. Its bodies were designed and built by Pininfarina in Turin, Italy, then flown to Detroit aboard specially equipped Boeing 747s for final assembly at Cadillac's Hamtramck plant. Production ended after the 1993 model year.

The 1993 model year brought the most significant update of the Allante's run. The previous 4.5L V8 was replaced by the new 4.6L Northstar V8, rated at 295 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission. The chassis also gained Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping.

This 1993 Allante is finished in Pearl Red over light tan leather. It is powered by a 4.6L Northstar V8 driving the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Its equipment includes a semi-manually operated soft top, Recaro-designed power seats, Delco-Bose audio, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. The odometer currently shows just over 43,000 miles.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

4.6L Northstar V8, introduced for the Allante's final model year

Pininfarina-designed and -built bodywork

Pearl Red over Natural Beige leather

Approximately 43,400 miles shown

Factory Equipment

4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission

Front-wheel drive

Traction control

Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping

Speed-sensitive power steering

Four-wheel disc brakes with anti-lock braking system

16" alloy wheels

Semi-manual operated soft top

Recaro-designed 10-way power seats

Delco-Bose audio system

Automatic climate control

Driver's airbag

Servicing

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

June 2026 (43,266 miles): Engine oil and filter changed



Known imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the gallery

Some wear on leather seats

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): January 2000: Accident reported



Ownership History

The seller says that they acquired this Allante in 2025 from a relative. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Minnesota.

Included Items

Removable hardtop

Additional Information

From the seller: "Carfax says that it was in a front collision early 2000's - previous owner. We have had this evaluated several times and the consensus is that it was VERY MINOR damage. CARFAX says otherwise. Come see for yourself!"