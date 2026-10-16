Auction ended.

43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (61)

Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6VS3392PU128497
Mileage indicated43,400 Miles
LocationSt Louis Park, Minnesota
Engine4.6L Northstar V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPearl Red
Interior colorNatural Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1993 Cadillac Allante Driving
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1993 Cadillac Allante Driving Pt. 2
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1993 Cadillac Allante Power Antenna
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Allante was Cadillac's two-seat luxury convertible, introduced for 1987 to compete with the Mercedes-Benz SL. Its bodies were designed and built by Pininfarina in Turin, Italy, then flown to Detroit aboard specially equipped Boeing 747s for final assembly at Cadillac's Hamtramck plant. Production ended after the 1993 model year.

The 1993 model year brought the most significant update of the Allante's run. The previous 4.5L V8 was replaced by the new 4.6L Northstar V8, rated at 295 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission. The chassis also gained Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping.

This 1993 Allante is finished in Pearl Red over light tan leather. It is powered by a 4.6L Northstar V8 driving the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Its equipment includes a semi-manually operated soft top, Recaro-designed power seats, Delco-Bose audio, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. The odometer currently shows just over 43,000 miles.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 4.6L Northstar V8, introduced for the Allante's final model year

  • Pininfarina-designed and -built bodywork

  • Pearl Red over Natural Beige leather

  • Approximately 43,400 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • 4T80-E four-speed automatic transmission

  • Front-wheel drive

  • Traction control

  • Road Sensing Suspension with continuously variable damping

  • Speed-sensitive power steering

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with anti-lock braking system

  • 16" alloy wheels

  • Semi-manual operated soft top

  • Recaro-designed 10-way power seats

  • Delco-Bose audio system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Driver's airbag

Servicing

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • June 2026 (43,266 miles):

    • Engine oil and filter changed

Known imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the gallery

  • Some wear on leather seats

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 2000: Accident reported

Ownership History

The seller says that they acquired this Allante in 2025 from a relative. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Minnesota.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

Additional Information

From the seller: "Carfax says that it was in a front collision early 2000's - previous owner. We have had this evaluated several times and the consensus is that it was VERY MINOR damage. CARFAX says otherwise. Come see for yourself!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante · No reserve

Sold to
TexHunter
TexHunter
$10,165
Seller
JH_o6s8d1
JH_o6s8d1
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids16
Views6,143

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TexHunter
Oct 16 at 6:14 PM
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