Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Cadillac introduced the Allanté in 1987 in an effort to reinvent Cadillac as a global luxury competitor. The American luxury marque was under increasing pressure from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar, and GM sought to answer with a halo car that combined European styling with American technology. To achieve this, Cadillac partnered with famed Italian design house Pininfarina to build a premium two-seat convertible. Pininfarina not only designed the Allanté but also manufactured the bodies at its Turin facility in Italy.

Famous among automotive historians as one of the most unusual, extravagant, and complex manufacturing operations ever devised, the Allanté bodies were then flown approximately 4,600 miles to Detroit aboard specially outfitted Boeing 747s for final assembly, in a production system famously known as the “Allanté air bridge.”

This final-year example is one of 4,670 built for 1993, and it is powered by a 4.6-liter 32-valve Northstar V8 that was factory rated at 290 horsepower, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in around six and a half seconds. Finished in Pearl Red over black leather, the car features a four-speed automatic transaxle, 16” alloy wheels, a black convertible soft top, a digital instrument cluster, a Delco Symphony Sound audio system, an AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit, and automatic climate control.

This 1993 Cadillac Allanté is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final production year Allanté

4.6-liter Northstar V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transaxle

Pearl Red over black leather

Black convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

Power-adjustable seats

Digital instrument cluster

Delco Symphony Sound audio system

AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit

Automatic climate control

Power windows, mirrors, and locks

Traction control

Anti-lock brakes

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning inoperative

Dashboard deforming

Loose shifter boot

Wear on upholstery

Convertible top inoperative

Cracked lower valance

Miscellaneous exterior blemishes

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the car has been titled in North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Texas.