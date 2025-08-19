1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
10 days
$2,200
1993 Cadillac Allante
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (124)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6VS3393PU125186
Mileage indicated97,750 Miles
LocationSpring, Texas
Engine4.6L Northstar V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPearl Red
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Cadillac introduced the Allanté in 1987 in an effort to reinvent Cadillac as a global luxury competitor. The American luxury marque was under increasing pressure from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar, and GM sought to answer with a halo car that combined European styling with American technology. To achieve this, Cadillac partnered with famed Italian design house Pininfarina to build a premium two-seat convertible. Pininfarina not only designed the Allanté but also manufactured the bodies at its Turin facility in Italy.

Famous among automotive historians as one of the most unusual, extravagant, and complex manufacturing operations ever devised, the Allanté bodies were then flown approximately 4,600 miles to Detroit aboard specially outfitted Boeing 747s for final assembly, in a production system famously known as the “Allanté air bridge.”

This final-year example is one of 4,670 built for 1993, and it is powered by a 4.6-liter 32-valve Northstar V8 that was factory rated at 290 horsepower, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in around six and a half seconds. Finished in Pearl Red over black leather, the car features a four-speed automatic transaxle, 16” alloy wheels, a black convertible soft top, a digital instrument cluster, a Delco Symphony Sound audio system, an AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit, and automatic climate control.

This 1993 Cadillac Allanté is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final production year Allanté

  • 4.6-liter Northstar V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transaxle

  • Pearl Red over black leather

  • Black convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Delco Symphony Sound audio system

  • AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows, mirrors, and locks

  • Traction control

  • Anti-lock brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning inoperative

  • Dashboard deforming

  • Loose shifter boot

  • Wear on upholstery

  • Convertible top inoperative

  • Cracked lower valance

  • Miscellaneous exterior blemishes

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the car has been titled in North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Texas.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Cadillac Allante · No reserve

Current bid
KD_tvp8th
KD_tvp8th
$2,200
Seller
republic1
republic1
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids3
Views1,320

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

KD_tvp8th's avatar
KD_tvp8th
Sep 9 at 6:56 PM
$2,200bid placed 
SherrieLynnAnn's avatar
SherrieLynnAnn
Sep 9 at 3:00 PM
$2,100bid placed 
KD_tvp8th's avatar
KD_tvp8th
Sep 9 at 1:31 PM
$2,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026