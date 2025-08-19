1993 Cadillac Allante
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Cadillac introduced the Allanté in 1987 in an effort to reinvent Cadillac as a global luxury competitor. The American luxury marque was under increasing pressure from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar, and GM sought to answer with a halo car that combined European styling with American technology. To achieve this, Cadillac partnered with famed Italian design house Pininfarina to build a premium two-seat convertible. Pininfarina not only designed the Allanté but also manufactured the bodies at its Turin facility in Italy.
Famous among automotive historians as one of the most unusual, extravagant, and complex manufacturing operations ever devised, the Allanté bodies were then flown approximately 4,600 miles to Detroit aboard specially outfitted Boeing 747s for final assembly, in a production system famously known as the “Allanté air bridge.”
This final-year example is one of 4,670 built for 1993, and it is powered by a 4.6-liter 32-valve Northstar V8 that was factory rated at 290 horsepower, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in around six and a half seconds. Finished in Pearl Red over black leather, the car features a four-speed automatic transaxle, 16” alloy wheels, a black convertible soft top, a digital instrument cluster, a Delco Symphony Sound audio system, an AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit, and automatic climate control.
This 1993 Cadillac Allanté is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final production year Allanté
4.6-liter Northstar V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transaxle
Pearl Red over black leather
Black convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
Power-adjustable seats
Digital instrument cluster
Delco Symphony Sound audio system
AM/FM/Casset/CD head unit
Automatic climate control
Power windows, mirrors, and locks
Traction control
Anti-lock brakes
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning inoperative
Dashboard deforming
Loose shifter boot
Wear on upholstery
Convertible top inoperative
Cracked lower valance
Miscellaneous exterior blemishes
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the car has been titled in North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Texas.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.