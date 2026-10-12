Description

Introduced for the 1987 model year, the Cadillac Allante is a luxury sports convertible that represents one of General Motors’ more complex manufacturing maneuvers. Although the Allanté uses Cadillac mechanical components, and sits on a Cadillac chassis, the body was manufactured by Pininfarina in Italy. After manufacturing was complete the bodies were shipped to Detroit via Boeing 747 in groups of 56 bodies per shipment, where Cadillac completed assembly. Assembled in smaller batches than typical production vehicles, the Cadillac Allanté achieved just 21,430 were produced over a seven-year run.

Although earlier models were offered with an optional removable hard top, for 1993 the Allante was offered only with a soft top. Most notably, despite being the final year of production, 1993 models were equipped for the first time with the 4.6L Northstar V8. This final year change gave the Allante an additional 95 horsepower.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is finished in Pearl Red with a Natural Beige leather interior. It has the optional digital instrument cluster, and is equipped with a four-speed automatic transaxle, four-wheel independent suspension, anti-lock brakes, a tilt steering column, CD and cassette player, and cruise control.

First delivered to Neil Norton Cadillac of Peoria, Illinois, this Allante was acquired by the seller in 2025, reportedly from its original owner. The car now shows just under 16,000 miles.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is now offered with a window sticker photocopy, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final production year

4.6L Northstar V8

Four-speed automatic transaxle

Pearl Red paint over Natural Beige leather

Digital gauge cluster

Cruise control

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power-latching convertible top

Power trunk release with power pull-down

CD and cassette stereo

Tilt steering column

Driver airbag

Power steering and seats

Bucket seats and center console

Traction control and four-wheel independent suspension

Electronic climate control

Servicing

The seller reports that the battery has been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1993 Cadillac Allante are shown in the gallery.

The CD player does not work

Driver-side switch for passenger's window does not work

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Allante in 2025. The included clean CARFAX vehicle History Report lists Illinois, Wisconsin, and Washington registration history, as well as a reporting gap.

Included Items

Original window sticker

Roadsters by Cadillac magazines

Gold Key Ownership Experience booklet

Additional Information

The seller states, “Purchased from original owner. The car runs perfectly and the exterior is in perfect condition."