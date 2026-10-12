Auction ended.

16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6VS3390PU127610
Mileage indicated15,850 Miles
LocationAnacortes, Washington
Engine4.6L Northstar V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPearl Red
Interior colorNatural Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1987 model year, the Cadillac Allante is a luxury sports convertible that represents one of General Motors’ more complex manufacturing maneuvers. Although the Allanté uses Cadillac mechanical components, and sits on a Cadillac chassis, the body was manufactured by Pininfarina in Italy. After manufacturing was complete the bodies were shipped to Detroit via Boeing 747 in groups of 56 bodies per shipment, where Cadillac completed assembly. Assembled in smaller batches than typical production vehicles, the Cadillac Allanté achieved just 21,430 were produced over a seven-year run.

Although earlier models were offered with an optional removable hard top, for 1993 the Allante was offered only with a soft top. Most notably, despite being the final year of production, 1993 models were equipped for the first time with the 4.6L Northstar V8. This final year change gave the Allante an additional 95 horsepower.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is finished in Pearl Red with a Natural Beige leather interior. It has the optional digital instrument cluster, and is equipped with a four-speed automatic transaxle, four-wheel independent suspension, anti-lock brakes, a tilt steering column, CD and cassette player, and cruise control.

First delivered to Neil Norton Cadillac of Peoria, Illinois, this Allante was acquired by the seller in 2025, reportedly from its original owner. The car now shows just under 16,000 miles.

This 1993 Cadillac Allante is now offered with a window sticker photocopy, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final production year

  • 4.6L Northstar V8

  • Four-speed automatic transaxle

  • Pearl Red paint over Natural Beige leather

  • Digital gauge cluster

  • Cruise control

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power-latching convertible top

  • Power trunk release with power pull-down

  • CD and cassette stereo

  • Tilt steering column

  • Driver airbag

  • Power steering and seats

  • Bucket seats and center console

  • Traction control and four-wheel independent suspension

  • Electronic climate control

Servicing

The seller reports that the battery has been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this 1993 Cadillac Allante are shown in the gallery.

  • The CD player does not work

  • Driver-side switch for passenger's window does not work

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Allante in 2025. The included clean CARFAX vehicle History Report lists Illinois, Wisconsin, and Washington registration history, as well as a reporting gap.

Included Items

  • Original window sticker

  • Roadsters by Cadillac magazines

  • Gold Key Ownership Experience booklet

Additional Information

The seller states, “Purchased from original owner. The car runs perfectly and the exterior is in perfect condition."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante · No reserve

Sold to
josephvicari_w2o8
josephvicari_w2o8
$17,655
Seller
RL_Allante
RL_Allante
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids25
Views6,977

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josephvicari_w2o8
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