1992 Honda Acty SDX Pickup 5-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$5,000
1992 Honda Acty SDX Pickup 5-Speed
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All photos (72)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINHA42024374
Mileage indicated47,800 Kilometers TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine656cc Inline-Three
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGrey
Interior colorLight Grey

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Video gallery

1992 Honda Acty SDX Pickup Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1992 Honda Acty is a compact kei-class utility vehicle engineered to deliver dependable performance, impressive maneuverability, and efficient operation in demanding Asian urban and rural environments. Built around Honda's lightweight commercial platform, the Acty utilizes a mid-mounted, water-cooled three-cylinder engine that helps provide balanced weight distribution and excellent traction. Its compact dimensions allow the vehicle to navigate narrow roads, crowded worksites, and tight loading areas with ease, while the short wheelbase contributes to a remarkably small turning radius.

The SDX (Super Deluxe) came with an upgraded interior over the more utilitarian base version. This right-hand-drive Acty was built for the Japanese market, and it features a mid-mounted 656cc water-cooled three-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

Finished in gray over a tan interior with vinyl-upholstered seats, this Acty pickup has an aftermarket head unit and a woodgrain-style steering wheel

This 1992 Honda Acty SDX is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Mid-mounted 656cc water-cooled three-cylinder engine

  • Pickup bed

Equipment

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Dual side mirrors

  • Folding cargo bed sides

  • Vinyl seat upholstery

  • Full instrumentation cluster

  • Heater and defroster system

  • Aftermarket head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1992 Honda Acty SDX are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1992 Honda Acty SDX is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

Additional Information

Note: A 1992 Honda Acty SDX can be legal in some states, illegal in others, and restricted in many. Before buying or registering one, you should check your specific state (and sometimes county) DMV rules.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1992 Honda Acty SDX Pickup 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
DJEichele
DJEichele
$5,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids11
Views6,455

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