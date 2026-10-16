Auction ended.

Modified 1992 Ford F-150 Nite Edition "Tekstyle Terror"

Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
Modified 1992 Ford F-150 Nite Edition "Tekstyle Terror"
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Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTDF15H1NLA23605
Mileage indicated85,500 Miles
LocationScottsdale, Arizona
Engine5.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMagenta Pearl
Interior colorGray

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Description

Ford redesigned the F-Series front end for 1992. The following year, the SVT Lightning showed what the half-ton platform could do with performance parts: its 5.8-liter V8 used GT-40 cast-iron cylinder heads and was paired with a lowered suspension. By then, Ford was supplying trucks to aftermarket companies through its Aftermarket Support Program, and those companies used them to build and promote their own parts.

This F-150 was one of those trucks. It was supplied to Tekstyle By Design, an Illinois-based truck-accessory manufacturer, and became the company's showpiece, known as "Tekstyle Terror." Designer David Tucker, a Pasadena Art Center graduate, and Tekstyle president Harry Samp lowered the truck approximately five inches in front and seven inches in the rear with Bell Tech components. They sculpted the grille, rear roll pan, and ground effects in clay before producing the final parts in fiberglass, and built a steel front bumper on the stock bumper core with twin Hella driving lights. Mazda Miata mirrors replaced the factory units, and the original mirror and emblem locations were filled. Sam Foose applied the Magenta Pearl paint at Foose's Fords in Solvang, California, and the truck won Ford Motor Company's 1992 Outstanding Feature Vehicle Award at the 1992 SEMA/AI Show.

After an appearance in the March 1993 issue of Sport Truck, the truck returned in the magazine's October 1993 issue. That article documented Roush Technologies converting the 5.8L V8 with Ford Motorsport SVO parts, a project coordinated by Leo Gittler. The work included GT-40 cast-iron cylinder heads, a Motorsport camshaft, a tubular upper intake manifold, a 65mm throttle body, 24 lb/hr fuel injectors, and a prototype Mass-Air EEC-IV processor calibrated by Ford's 5.8-liter powertrain group. A previously installed supercharger is included with the sale.

The engine is backed by an automatic transmission and an Auburn Gear limited-slip rear end with 4.11 gears, and the bed is fitted with a Tekstyle tonneau cover.

The truck has remained registered in Arizona since the late 1990s, and it has been with the seller for approximately five years.

This Tekstyle Terror F-150 is now offered with period magazine features, a Tekstyle build summary, an clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Tekstyle By Design's "Tekstyle Terror" show truck

  • Winner of Ford Motor Company's 1992 Outstanding Feature Vehicle Award at the 1992 SEMA/AI Show

  • Featured in the March and October 1993 issues of Sport Truck

  • 5.8L V8 converted by Roush Technologies with Ford Motorsport SVO GT-40 components

  • Magenta Pearl paint by Sam Foose, gray cloth upholstery

  • Custom fiberglass grille, rear roll pan, and ground effects

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.8L V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • 117" wheelbase

  • Power windows and door locks

Modifications

Period modifications documented in the included magazine features and build summary include:

  • Exterior

    • Magenta Pearl paint by Sam Foose at Foose's Fords

    • Custom fiberglass grille, rear roll pan, and ground effects

    • Steel front bumper built on the stock bumper core, with twin Hella driving lights

    • Mazda Miata mirrors

    • Factory mirror and emblem locations filled

    • Tekstyle tonneau cover

    • Tekstyle Terror graphics

    • Custom exhaust tips

  • Interior

    • Embroidered headrests

    • Aftermarket sound system

    • Boost gauge mounted on driver-side A pillar

  • Engine

    • Ford Motorsport SVO GT-40 cast-iron cylinder heads, installed by Roush Technologies

    • Ford Motorsport camshaft, pushrods, and hydraulic flat tappets

    • Full roller timing chain and sprocket assembly

    • Ford Motorsport upper and lower intake manifolds with tubular upper runners

    • 65mm throttle body and high-flow EGR spacer

    • Ford Motorsport 24 lb/hr fuel injectors

    • Prototype Mass-Air EEC-IV processor, airbox lid, and air meter

    • 192-degree Motorcraft thermostat

  • Drivetrain and Suspension

    • Auburn Gear limited-slip rear end with 4.11 gears

    • Bell Tech suspension components, lowering the truck 5" in front and 7" in the rear

    • 17" Billet Specialties wheels

Servicing and Documentation

  • Documentation related to the build is available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The passenger's window is inoperative

  • The air-conditioning system has a leak and does not blow cold air

  • The seller states the emissions vent tube between the charcoal canister and fuel tank needs replacing

Ownership History

The seller acquired this modified F-150 in 2021. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1997 and lists registration history in Arizona.

Included Items

  • Period magazine features

  • Tekstyle build summary

  • Various records and spare parts

  • Removed supercharger components

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1992 Ford F-150 Nite Edition "Tekstyle Terror"

Sold to
RaulRivadeneyra
RaulRivadeneyra
$18,725
Seller
TheDapperDevil
TheDapperDevil
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids8
Views6,803

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