29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
6 days
$900
29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (88)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBACB331XNFE06773
Mileage indicated130,950 Miles TMU
LocationLubbock, Texas
Engine2.5L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorAlpine White
Interior colorLight Grey
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few chassis have earned the kind of devoted following the E36 3-Series built over the last three decades, and the 325i sat right at the sweet spot of the early lineup — BMW's silky 2.5-liter M50 six paired with rear-wheel drive and a genuinely sorted chassis, at a time when "sport sedan" still meant something. It's the formula that turned casual buyers into lifelong enthusiasts, and this car is a case in point.

This 325i sedan, among the earliest examples built for the U.S. market, is finished in Alpine white over a light grey leather interior and is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The seller has had the car since 1997 when they acquired it from its original owner, and it has remained in Texas under current ownership.

This example features a power sunroof, 15" alloy wheels, grey bumpers and rocker trim from the factory, and a Pioneer CD head unit. The most recent oil change is noted in 2024, and the power steering pump was replaced in 2020.

This 1992 BMW 325i is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with its owner's manuals, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.

Highlights

  • 29-years-owned

  • Alpine White over light grey leather

  • 2.5L M50 inline-six

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 15" alloy wheels

  • Power steering

  • Power sunroof

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Trip computer/onboard monitoring system

Modifications

  • Pioneer CD head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Various interior wear and broken trim

  • Falken tires with 2012 date codes

  • The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2021: Potential odometer rollback — believed to be a clerical error

Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1997 and lists Texas registration since.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car was purchased back in 1997 with 33,105 miles. The current owner is the second owner of the car. Everything is original on the car except a CD player was installed in place of the original radio system."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
KF3
KF3
$900
Seller
ddvoss
ddvoss
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,652

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