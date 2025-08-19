29-Years-Owned 1992 BMW 325i Sedan 5-Speed
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Few chassis have earned the kind of devoted following the E36 3-Series built over the last three decades, and the 325i sat right at the sweet spot of the early lineup — BMW's silky 2.5-liter M50 six paired with rear-wheel drive and a genuinely sorted chassis, at a time when "sport sedan" still meant something. It's the formula that turned casual buyers into lifelong enthusiasts, and this car is a case in point.
This 325i sedan, among the earliest examples built for the U.S. market, is finished in Alpine white over a light grey leather interior and is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The seller has had the car since 1997 when they acquired it from its original owner, and it has remained in Texas under current ownership.
This example features a power sunroof, 15" alloy wheels, grey bumpers and rocker trim from the factory, and a Pioneer CD head unit. The most recent oil change is noted in 2024, and the power steering pump was replaced in 2020.
This 1992 BMW 325i is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with its owner's manuals, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.
Highlights
29-years-owned
Alpine White over light grey leather
2.5L M50 inline-six
5-speed manual transmission
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
15" alloy wheels
Power steering
Power sunroof
Power windows and door locks
Trip computer/onboard monitoring system
Modifications
Pioneer CD head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips and scratches
Various interior wear and broken trim
Falken tires with 2012 date codes
The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2021: Potential odometer rollback — believed to be a clerical error
Ownership History
The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1997 and lists Texas registration since.
Included Items
Owner's manuals
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car was purchased back in 1997 with 33,105 miles. The current owner is the second owner of the car. Everything is original on the car except a CD player was installed in place of the original radio system."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.