Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few chassis have earned the kind of devoted following the E36 3-Series built over the last three decades, and the 325i sat right at the sweet spot of the early lineup — BMW's silky 2.5-liter M50 six paired with rear-wheel drive and a genuinely sorted chassis, at a time when "sport sedan" still meant something. It's the formula that turned casual buyers into lifelong enthusiasts, and this car is a case in point.

This 325i sedan, among the earliest examples built for the U.S. market, is finished in Alpine white over a light grey leather interior and is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The seller has had the car since 1997 when they acquired it from its original owner, and it has remained in Texas under current ownership.

This example features a power sunroof, 15" alloy wheels, grey bumpers and rocker trim from the factory, and a Pioneer CD head unit. The most recent oil change is noted in 2024, and the power steering pump was replaced in 2020.

This 1992 BMW 325i is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with its owner's manuals, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.

Highlights

29-years-owned

Alpine White over light grey leather

2.5L M50 inline-six

5-speed manual transmission

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

15" alloy wheels

Power steering

Power sunroof

Power windows and door locks

Trip computer/onboard monitoring system

Modifications

Pioneer CD head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips and scratches

Various interior wear and broken trim

Falken tires with 2012 date codes

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2021: Potential odometer rollback — believed to be a clerical error



Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1997 and lists Texas registration since.

Included Items

Owner's manuals

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car was purchased back in 1997 with 33,105 miles. The current owner is the second owner of the car. Everything is original on the car except a CD player was installed in place of the original radio system."