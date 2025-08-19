Japanese-Market 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z 5-Speed
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Z32-generation Fairlady Z arrived in Japan for 1989, offering a dramatic departure from its predecessor with a wider stance, more sophisticated multi-link suspension, and a choice of naturally aspirated or twin-turbocharged V6 power.
Imported to the U.S. by the seller in 2023, this Fairlady is a right-hand-drive, Japanese-market version of the car sold in the U.S. as the 300ZX. It is finished in black and paired with the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 and five-speed manual transmission.
The car features removable T-top roof panels and has been fitted with red Recaro bucket seats, a Veilside shift knob, an aftermarket head unit and steering wheel, and a Clifford aftermarket alarm system. Aftermarket 18-inch wheels have been installed.
This right-hand-drive 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Fairlady Z
Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6
5-speed manual transmission
Fairlady Z badging and JDM-spec gauge cluster
Factory Equipment
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Removable T-top roof panels
Cloth upholstery
Power windows
Rear window wiper
Modifications
Aftermarket 18-inch wheels
Recaro bucket seats
Veilside shift knob
Aftermarket steering wheel
Aftermarket stereo head unit
Aftermarket floor mats
Clifford aftermarket alarm system
Servicing
The seller reports replacing various brake lines.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, swirling and loose trim
Various wear on interior surfaces
Missing interior trim
Ownership History
This 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z was acquired by the seller in while they were living in Japan and later exported to the U.S. The car was first titled in Maryland in 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.