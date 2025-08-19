Japanese-Market 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z 5-Speed

No reserve
10 days
$1,400
Japanese-Market 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z 5-Speed
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All photos (50)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGZ32014197
Mileage indicated89,600 Kilometers TMU
LocationBowie, Maryland
Engine3.0L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Walk Around
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1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Interior
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1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Start Up
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1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Driving POV
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1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Driving POV 2
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1991 Nissan Fairlady 300zx-Start Up Gauges
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Z32-generation Fairlady Z arrived in Japan for 1989, offering a dramatic departure from its predecessor with a wider stance, more sophisticated multi-link suspension, and a choice of naturally aspirated or twin-turbocharged V6 power.

Imported to the U.S. by the seller in 2023, this Fairlady is a right-hand-drive, Japanese-market version of the car sold in the U.S. as the 300ZX. It is finished in black and paired with the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 and five-speed manual transmission.

The car features removable T-top roof panels and has been fitted with red Recaro bucket seats, a Veilside shift knob, an aftermarket head unit and steering wheel, and a Clifford aftermarket alarm system. Aftermarket 18-inch wheels have been installed.

This right-hand-drive 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Fairlady Z

  • Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Fairlady Z badging and JDM-spec gauge cluster

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Cloth upholstery

  • Power windows

  • Rear window wiper

Modifications

  • Aftermarket 18-inch wheels

  • Recaro bucket seats

  • Veilside shift knob

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Aftermarket stereo head unit

  • Aftermarket floor mats

  • Clifford aftermarket alarm system

Servicing

The seller reports replacing various brake lines.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, swirling and loose trim

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • Missing interior trim

Ownership History

This 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z was acquired by the seller in while they were living in Japan and later exported to the U.S. The car was first titled in Maryland in 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Japanese-Market 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Sky148
Sky148
$1,400
Seller
JJ17
JJ17
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,986

Comments & bids

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Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 10 at 4:01 AM
$1,400bid placed 
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DanielShafer_g4d9
Sep 10 at 4:00 AM
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Sky148
Sep 10 at 2:52 AM
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CEM1972
Sep 9 at 3:36 PM
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HS_rz2586
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Sky148
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LGh8yall1981
Sep 8 at 3:22 PM
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