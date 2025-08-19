Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Z32-generation Fairlady Z arrived in Japan for 1989, offering a dramatic departure from its predecessor with a wider stance, more sophisticated multi-link suspension, and a choice of naturally aspirated or twin-turbocharged V6 power.

Imported to the U.S. by the seller in 2023, this Fairlady is a right-hand-drive, Japanese-market version of the car sold in the U.S. as the 300ZX. It is finished in black and paired with the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 and five-speed manual transmission.

The car features removable T-top roof panels and has been fitted with red Recaro bucket seats, a Veilside shift knob, an aftermarket head unit and steering wheel, and a Clifford aftermarket alarm system. Aftermarket 18-inch wheels have been installed.

This right-hand-drive 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Right-hand-drive Japanese-market Fairlady Z

Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

5-speed manual transmission

Fairlady Z badging and JDM-spec gauge cluster

Factory Equipment

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Removable T-top roof panels

Cloth upholstery

Power windows

Rear window wiper

Modifications

Aftermarket 18-inch wheels

Recaro bucket seats

Veilside shift knob

Aftermarket steering wheel

Aftermarket stereo head unit

Aftermarket floor mats

Clifford aftermarket alarm system

Servicing

The seller reports replacing various brake lines.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, swirling and loose trim

Various wear on interior surfaces

Missing interior trim

Ownership History

This 1991 Nissan Fairlady Z was acquired by the seller in while they were living in Japan and later exported to the U.S. The car was first titled in Maryland in 2023.