Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Unveiled at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, the Mazda MX-5 Miata revived the spirit of the classic British roadster while delivering the reliability and refinement of a modern Japanese sports car.

Developed under the codename “Light Weight Sports," the Miata featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, near-perfect weight distribution, and a simple convertible design. Its 1.6-liter twin-cam inline-four engine produced 116 horsepower, providing lively performance in a lightweight package weighing just over 2,100 pounds.

After the two-seat roadster went into production for the 1990 model year, the 1991 MX-5 Miata carried forward the same lightweight roadster formula, benefiting from minor refinements and Mazda's growing production experience rather than major mechanical changes. Its engine, precise five-speed manual transmission, and balanced rear-wheel-drive chassis remained largely unchanged.

This example is finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint with a black convertible top over a black interior with bucket seats. Features include pop-up headlights, tinted glass, 14” alloy wheels, power-assisted front brakes, full instrumentation with a tachometer, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, a center console with storage, and a center console with storage.

The car was first delivered to Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, and was acquired by the seller in 2019. Under current ownership, the top is said to have been replaced. The car now shows approximately 50,000 miles.

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata is now offered with no reserve and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint

Manual black folding convertible top

Black interior with cloth bucket seats

1.6-liter DOHC inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Pop-up headlights

Body-color bumpers

Tinted glass

14” alloy wheels

Power-assisted disc brakes

Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension

Front and rear anti-roll bars

Center console with storage

Full instrumentation, including tachometer

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Air conditioning

Service

The seller states the following work has been completed:

Replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025

Top replaced circa 2021

Known Imperfections

Fuzion HRi tires are 16 years old

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Dent in driver’s side from fender

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata was purchased new from Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, in October 1990. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Florida, and New York.

Included Items

Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The seller states, “I am the second owner of a very low-mileage Miata. The car runs well and is driven sporadically in the summer. It is kept in a garage on a trickle charger. Sorry to see it go, but I sold my house a few years ago. I replaced the top 5 years ago. I replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025 and replaced the top 5 years ago. It has a few very minor body dings.”