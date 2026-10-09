50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Unveiled at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, the Mazda MX-5 Miata revived the spirit of the classic British roadster while delivering the reliability and refinement of a modern Japanese sports car.
Developed under the codename “Light Weight Sports," the Miata featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, near-perfect weight distribution, and a simple convertible design. Its 1.6-liter twin-cam inline-four engine produced 116 horsepower, providing lively performance in a lightweight package weighing just over 2,100 pounds.
After the two-seat roadster went into production for the 1990 model year, the 1991 MX-5 Miata carried forward the same lightweight roadster formula, benefiting from minor refinements and Mazda's growing production experience rather than major mechanical changes. Its engine, precise five-speed manual transmission, and balanced rear-wheel-drive chassis remained largely unchanged.
This example is finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint with a black convertible top over a black interior with bucket seats. Features include pop-up headlights, tinted glass, 14” alloy wheels, power-assisted front brakes, full instrumentation with a tachometer, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, a center console with storage, and a center console with storage.
The car was first delivered to Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, and was acquired by the seller in 2019. Under current ownership, the top is said to have been replaced. The car now shows approximately 50,000 miles.
This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata is now offered with no reserve and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint
Manual black folding convertible top
Black interior with cloth bucket seats
1.6-liter DOHC inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection
5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Pop-up headlights
Body-color bumpers
Tinted glass
14” alloy wheels
Power-assisted disc brakes
Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension
Front and rear anti-roll bars
Center console with storage
Full instrumentation, including tachometer
AM/FM/cassette stereo
Air conditioning
Service
The seller states the following work has been completed:
Replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025
Top replaced circa 2021
Known Imperfections
Fuzion HRi tires are 16 years old
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Dent in driver’s side from fender
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata was purchased new from Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, in October 1990. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Florida, and New York.
Included Items
Spare tire and jack
Additional Information
The seller states, “I am the second owner of a very low-mileage Miata. The car runs well and is driven sporadically in the summer. It is kept in a garage on a trickle charger. Sorry to see it go, but I sold my house a few years ago. I replaced the top 5 years ago. I replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025 and replaced the top 5 years ago. It has a few very minor body dings.”
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