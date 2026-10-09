Auction ended.

50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (57)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NA3517M0205424
Mileage indicated49,700 Miles
LocationCalverton, New York
Engine1.6L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSilver Stone
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed—estimated rate $173/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Unveiled at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, the Mazda MX-5 Miata revived the spirit of the classic British roadster while delivering the reliability and refinement of a modern Japanese sports car.

Developed under the codename “Light Weight Sports," the Miata featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, near-perfect weight distribution, and a simple convertible design. Its 1.6-liter twin-cam inline-four engine produced 116 horsepower, providing lively performance in a lightweight package weighing just over 2,100 pounds.

After the two-seat roadster went into production for the 1990 model year, the 1991 MX-5 Miata carried forward the same lightweight roadster formula, benefiting from minor refinements and Mazda's growing production experience rather than major mechanical changes. Its engine, precise five-speed manual transmission, and balanced rear-wheel-drive chassis remained largely unchanged.

This example is finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint with a black convertible top over a black interior with bucket seats. Features include pop-up headlights, tinted glass, 14” alloy wheels, power-assisted front brakes, full instrumentation with a tachometer, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, a center console with storage, and a center console with storage.

The car was first delivered to Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, and was acquired by the seller in 2019. Under current ownership, the top is said to have been replaced. The car now shows approximately 50,000 miles.

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata is now offered with no reserve and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Silver Stone Metallic paint

  • Manual black folding convertible top

  • Black interior with cloth bucket seats

  • 1.6-liter DOHC inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Body-color bumpers

  • Tinted glass

  • 14” alloy wheels

  • Power-assisted disc brakes

  • Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension

  • Front and rear anti-roll bars

  • Center console with storage

  • Full instrumentation, including tachometer

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo

  • Air conditioning

Service

The seller states the following work has been completed:

  • Replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025

  • Top replaced circa 2021

Known Imperfections

  • Fuzion HRi tires are 16 years old

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Dent in driver’s side from fender

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata was purchased new from Schwartz Chrysler Plymouth Mazda in Red Bank, New Jersey, in October 1990. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey, Florida, and New York.

Included Items

  • Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The seller states, “I am the second owner of a very low-mileage Miata. The car runs well and is driven sporadically in the summer. It is kept in a garage on a trickle charger. Sorry to see it go, but I sold my house a few years ago. I replaced the top 5 years ago. I replaced a broken center dash bezel in 2025 and replaced the top 5 years ago. It has a few very minor body dings.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

50k-Mile 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
GeorgeFontes
GeorgeFontes
$6,500
Seller
maz789
maz789
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids19
Views9,273

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

GeorgeFontes' avatar
GeorgeFontes
Oct 9 at 6:33 PM
$6,000bid placed 
AC_41's avatar
AC_41
Oct 9 at 6:21 PM
$5,750bid placed 
GaryW_o6md's avatar
GaryW_o6md
Oct 9 at 3:25 PM
$5,500bid placed 
Arke4031's avatar
Arke4031
Oct 8 at 1:05 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Oct 8 at 12:22 AM
$4,900bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Oct 7 at 5:48 PM
$4,500bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Oct 7 at 5:47 PM
$4,250bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Oct 7 at 9:22 AM
$4,100bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Oct 5 at 10:55 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Sanbro's avatar
Sanbro
Oct 1 at 11:46 AM
$3,900bid placed 
Tundedebo's avatar
Tundedebo
Sep 28 at 10:51 PM
$3,800bid placed 
MrMartin's avatar
MrMartin
Sep 26 at 7:13 PM
$3,100bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Sep 26 at 3:24 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Tundedebo's avatar
Tundedebo
Sep 26 at 3:06 PM
$2,500bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Sep 26 at 2:08 PM
$1,500bid placed 
BroncoBigfoot's avatar
BroncoBigfoot
Sep 25 at 7:38 PM
$1,100bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 25 at 12:07 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Teucer's avatar
Teucer
Sep 25 at 3:51 AM
$200bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 25 at 2:07 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026