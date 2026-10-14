Auction ended.

1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas

Gateway Classic Cars
No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (128)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJKY1747MC633911
Mileage indicated113,300 Miles
LocationLake Mary, Florida
Engine4.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas Highlight Video
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Built on Jaguar’s XJ40 platform, the 1991 XJ6 Vanden Plas was distinguished by its long list of premium appointments, including supple leather upholstery, genuine burl walnut wood trim, power-adjustable front seats, and expanded rear passenger accommodations.

Power for the British luxury sedan came from Jaguar’s refined 4.0-liter DOHC inline-six engine, which produced smooth performance and was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Externally, the XJ6 Vanden Plas retained the elegant styling that had become synonymous with Jaguar, featuring a distinctive chrome grille, flush rectangular headlamps, and graceful body lines. Advanced features for the era included anti-lock brakes, computerized engine management, and a sophisticated independent suspension system.

This example is finished in blue over a blue Connolly leather interior with a slew of power-operated features: sunroof, steering, brakes, windows, door locks, exterior mirrors, and seats. Additional highlights include 15” alloy wheels‌, tinted glass, four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes with ABS, burl walnut wood veneer interior trim, and an AM/FM radio with cassette player.

This 1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas is now offered without reserve on dealer consignment in Florida with a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Orlando

  • Finished in blue over blue Connolly leather upholstery

  • Power-operated sunroof

  • Burl walnut wood veneer trim on dash, doors, console, and seat backs

  • 4.0L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • 15” alloy wheels

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Power-operated and heated mirrors and seats

  • Trip computer/message center

  • Flush, rectangular headlamps ‌

  • Tinted glass

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt-adjustable steering column ‌

  • AM/FM radio with cassette player

Service

  • Westlake Radial RK 205/70R15 tires (2021 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 1998: Accident reported, vehicle drivable

Ownership History

This 1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Orlando. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Spare tire with cover

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas · No reserve

Sold to
DannyMcCartney_up0i
DannyMcCartney_up0i
$2,800
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:51 PM UTC
Bids8
Views4,133

Comments & bids

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DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 14 at 7:49 PM
$2,300bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 14 at 7:36 PM
$2,200bid placed 
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DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 14 at 7:34 PM
$2,100bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 13 at 2:05 AM
$2,000bid placed 
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EZ_tpywrh
Oct 13 at 2:03 AM
$1,750bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 6 at 9:26 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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Mr0ttaw
Oct 6 at 9:24 PM
$1,250bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 6 at 6:32 PM
$500bid placed 

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