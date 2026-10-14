Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Built on Jaguar’s XJ40 platform, the 1991 XJ6 Vanden Plas was distinguished by its long list of premium appointments, including supple leather upholstery, genuine burl walnut wood trim, power-adjustable front seats, and expanded rear passenger accommodations.

Power for the British luxury sedan came from Jaguar’s refined 4.0-liter DOHC inline-six engine, which produced smooth performance and was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Externally, the XJ6 Vanden Plas retained the elegant styling that had become synonymous with Jaguar, featuring a distinctive chrome grille, flush rectangular headlamps, and graceful body lines. Advanced features for the era included anti-lock brakes, computerized engine management, and a sophisticated independent suspension system.

This example is finished in blue over a blue Connolly leather interior with a slew of power-operated features: sunroof, steering, brakes, windows, door locks, exterior mirrors, and seats. Additional highlights include 15” alloy wheels‌, tinted glass, four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes with ABS, burl walnut wood veneer interior trim, and an AM/FM radio with cassette player.

This 1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas is now offered without reserve on dealer consignment in Florida with a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Orlando

Finished in blue over blue Connolly leather upholstery

Power-operated sunroof

Burl walnut wood veneer trim on dash, doors, console, and seat backs

4.0L inline-six engine

4-speed automatic transmission

15” alloy wheels

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel independent suspension

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Power-operated and heated mirrors and seats

Trip computer/message center

Flush, rectangular headlamps ‌

Tinted glass

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Tilt-adjustable steering column ‌

AM/FM radio with cassette player

Service

Westlake Radial RK 205/70R15 tires (2021 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): December 1998: Accident reported, vehicle drivable



Ownership History

This 1991 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Orlando. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Included Items