1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Boutique
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The A1-generation Volkswagen Cabriolet carried the original Golf/Rabbit platform into its second decade, offering a simple, top-down alternative to the more youth-oriented hatchback with which it shared its underpinnings. Built in Germany by Karmann, the Cabriolet remained in production largely unchanged through 1993, prized for its light weight and uncomplicated mechanical layout.
This 1990 Cabriolet is a range-topping Boutique trim level, which is finished in white over a white convertible top and white leather interior. The "Snowflake" wheels are also finished in white, completing the all-white look.
A 1.8L inline-four sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Since the owner's 2021 acquisition, the battery is said to have been replaced.
This 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Iowa title.
Highlights
Finished in all-white
Patterned leather upholstery
Manual convertible top
Boutique trim level
Factory Equipment
1.8L inline-four engine
Automatic transmission
Console-mounted gauges
Quad headlights
Roll bar
Servicing
According to the seller, the battery was replaced in May 2025
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various exterior and interior wear
Car can overheat when left idling
Airbag warning light illuminated
The convertible top has several holes
Tires with older date codes
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2005: Accident reported
At least one open recall
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.