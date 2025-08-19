Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The A1-generation Volkswagen Cabriolet carried the original Golf/Rabbit platform into its second decade, offering a simple, top-down alternative to the more youth-oriented hatchback with which it shared its underpinnings. Built in Germany by Karmann, the Cabriolet remained in production largely unchanged through 1993, prized for its light weight and uncomplicated mechanical layout.

This 1990 Cabriolet is a range-topping Boutique trim level, which is finished in white over a white convertible top and white leather interior. The "Snowflake" wheels are also finished in white, completing the all-white look.

A 1.8L inline-four sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Since the owner's 2021 acquisition, the battery is said to have been replaced.

This 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Iowa title.

Highlights

Finished in all-white

Patterned leather upholstery

Manual convertible top

Boutique trim level

Factory Equipment

1.8L inline-four engine

Automatic transmission

Console-mounted gauges

Quad headlights

Roll bar

Servicing

According to the seller, the battery was replaced in May 2025

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various exterior and interior wear

Car can overheat when left idling

Airbag warning light illuminated

The convertible top has several holes

Tires with older date codes

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2005: Accident reported At least one open recall



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.