1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Boutique

No reserve
11 days
$2,000
1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Boutique
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (54)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWVWCB5152LK016952
Mileage indicated111,250 Miles
LocationLeClaire, Iowa
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorWhite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The A1-generation Volkswagen Cabriolet carried the original Golf/Rabbit platform into its second decade, offering a simple, top-down alternative to the more youth-oriented hatchback with which it shared its underpinnings. Built in Germany by Karmann, the Cabriolet remained in production largely unchanged through 1993, prized for its light weight and uncomplicated mechanical layout.

This 1990 Cabriolet is a range-topping Boutique trim level, which is finished in white over a white convertible top and white leather interior. The "Snowflake" wheels are also finished in white, completing the all-white look.

A 1.8L inline-four sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Since the owner's 2021 acquisition, the battery is said to have been replaced.

This 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Iowa title.

Highlights

  • Finished in all-white

  • Patterned leather upholstery

  • Manual convertible top

  • Boutique trim level

Factory Equipment

  • 1.8L inline-four engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Console-mounted gauges

  • Quad headlights

  • Roll bar

Servicing

  • According to the seller, the battery was replaced in May 2025

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear

  • Car can overheat when left idling

  • Airbag warning light illuminated

  • The convertible top has several holes

  • Tires with older date codes

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2005: Accident reported

    • At least one open recall

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Boutique · No reserve

Current bid
RP_ekzvoe
RP_ekzvoe
$2,000
Seller
MackTheKnife
MackTheKnife
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,417

Comments & bids

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RP_ekzvoe's avatar
RP_ekzvoe
Sep 10 at 1:23 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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NicholasSevastakis_lez0
Sep 10 at 3:25 AM
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PMPDADDY
Sep 9 at 10:28 PM
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CarlPerry_p835
Sep 9 at 8:31 PM
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SherrieLynnAnn
Sep 9 at 3:02 PM
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Pirlo68
Sep 9 at 2:47 AM
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Fat_Daddy
Sep 8 at 5:19 PM
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James356
Sep 8 at 1:58 PM
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PauloSantana_hee4
Sep 8 at 10:19 AM
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