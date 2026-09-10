Description

The Pinzgauer has long been regarded as one of the most capable off-road vehicles ever produced, developed by Steyr-Daimler-Puch of Austria for military, commercial, and specialized-use applications around the world. Renowned for its forward cab design, portal axles, ground clearance, and rugged drivetrain, the model earned a reputation for traversing terrain that challenges conventional four-wheel-drives. Civilian models were produced in smaller numbers than their military counterparts, making examples equipped with creature comforts uncommon.

This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is a civilian-specification example said to have been previously used as a factory display vehicle in Graz, Austria. It is powered by a Volkswagen-derived 2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine paired with a heavy duty four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed transfer case, and full-time four-wheel drive.

This 716K was reportedly refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom before being imported to the United States, where it is said to have largely been displayed. The truck features an air-conditioning system, adjustable air suspension, four bucket seats, and a backup camera.

This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is now offered in Texas with an owner’s manual, build sheet, some spare parts, service components, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the UK

Left-hand-drive civilian model

2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine

ZF Four-speed automatic transmission

ZF Two-speed full synchromesh transfer box

Finished in silver with black accents and Hutchinson wheels

Gray diamond-stitch vinyl and carpeted upholstery

Adjustable air suspension

Modifications

According to the seller, this 716K was refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom, at which time the following items were installed:

Custom upholstered seats and console pad

Factory-style integrated air conditioning and overhauled heater

Replacement center console and interior trim

Replacement sound deadening and carpeting

Integrated backup camera

LED front and rear lighting

Servicing

SGB All-Terrain is said to have performed the following work during the overhaul:

Cylinder head refurbished

Head gasket replaced

Stage 2 turbocharger installed

Cam belt and water pump replaced

Refurbished fuel pump and injectors installed

Alternator and starter motor installed

Brake calipers, stainless steel lines, and discs repalced

Steering arm and track rods replaced

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Eberspacher diesel heater is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Pinzgauer was built as a factory display vehicle for Steyr-Daimler-Puch in Graz, Austria. The truck was later imported to the U.S., and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items