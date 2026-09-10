Auction ended.

1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K

Bid to $38,000 on 09/10/26
Result
1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVAG71623110001645
Mileage indicated33,950 Kilometers TMU
LocationWinnsboro, Tex
EngineTurbodiesel 2.4L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon, SUV
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K-Driving POV
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1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K- Four Wheel Steering
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1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K-Interior
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1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K-Walk Around
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1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K-Driving Exterior
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1990 Steyr-Daimler-Puch Pinzgauer 716K-Driving Exterior 2
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Description

The Pinzgauer has long been regarded as one of the most capable off-road vehicles ever produced, developed by Steyr-Daimler-Puch of Austria for military, commercial, and specialized-use applications around the world. Renowned for its forward cab design, portal axles, ground clearance, and rugged drivetrain, the model earned a reputation for traversing terrain that challenges conventional four-wheel-drives. Civilian models were produced in smaller numbers than their military counterparts, making examples equipped with creature comforts uncommon.

This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is a civilian-specification example said to have been previously used as a factory display vehicle in Graz, Austria. It is powered by a Volkswagen-derived 2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine paired with a heavy duty four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed transfer case, and full-time four-wheel drive.

This 716K was reportedly refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom before being imported to the United States, where it is said to have largely been displayed. The truck features an air-conditioning system, adjustable air suspension, four bucket seats, and a backup camera.

This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is now offered in Texas with an owner’s manual, build sheet, some spare parts, service components, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the UK

  • Left-hand-drive civilian model

  • 2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine

  • ZF Four-speed automatic transmission

  • ZF Two-speed full synchromesh transfer box

  • Finished in silver with black accents and Hutchinson wheels

  • Gray diamond-stitch vinyl and carpeted upholstery

  • Adjustable air suspension

Modifications

According to the seller, this 716K was refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom, at which time the following items were installed:

  • Custom upholstered seats and console pad

  • Factory-style integrated air conditioning and overhauled heater

  • Replacement center console and interior trim

  • Replacement sound deadening and carpeting

  • Integrated backup camera

  • LED front and rear lighting

Servicing

SGB All-Terrain is said to have performed the following work during the overhaul:

  • Cylinder head refurbished

  • Head gasket replaced

  • Stage 2 turbocharger installed

  • Cam belt and water pump replaced

  • Refurbished fuel pump and injectors installed

  • Alternator and starter motor installed

  • Brake calipers, stainless steel lines, and discs repalced

  • Steering arm and track rods replaced

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Eberspacher diesel heater is inoperable

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Pinzgauer was built as a factory display vehicle for Steyr-Daimler-Puch in Graz, Austria. The truck was later imported to the U.S., and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

  • Some spare parts and service components

  • Owner's manual

  • Build sheet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K

Last bid
Adrenalinindustries
Adrenalinindustries
$38,000
Seller
Thisisus
Thisisus
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids34
Views16,186

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Adrenalinindustries
Sep 10 at 6:08 PM
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