1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
The Pinzgauer has long been regarded as one of the most capable off-road vehicles ever produced, developed by Steyr-Daimler-Puch of Austria for military, commercial, and specialized-use applications around the world. Renowned for its forward cab design, portal axles, ground clearance, and rugged drivetrain, the model earned a reputation for traversing terrain that challenges conventional four-wheel-drives. Civilian models were produced in smaller numbers than their military counterparts, making examples equipped with creature comforts uncommon.
This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is a civilian-specification example said to have been previously used as a factory display vehicle in Graz, Austria. It is powered by a Volkswagen-derived 2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine paired with a heavy duty four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed transfer case, and full-time four-wheel drive.
This 716K was reportedly refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom before being imported to the United States, where it is said to have largely been displayed. The truck features an air-conditioning system, adjustable air suspension, four bucket seats, and a backup camera.
This 1990 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 716K is now offered in Texas with an owner’s manual, build sheet, some spare parts, service components, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the UK
Left-hand-drive civilian model
2.4L inline six-cylinder liquid-cooled turbodiesel engine
ZF Four-speed automatic transmission
ZF Two-speed full synchromesh transfer box
Finished in silver with black accents and Hutchinson wheels
Gray diamond-stitch vinyl and carpeted upholstery
Adjustable air suspension
Modifications
According to the seller, this 716K was refurbished by SGB All Terrain in the United Kingdom, at which time the following items were installed:
Custom upholstered seats and console pad
Factory-style integrated air conditioning and overhauled heater
Replacement center console and interior trim
Replacement sound deadening and carpeting
Integrated backup camera
LED front and rear lighting
Servicing
SGB All-Terrain is said to have performed the following work during the overhaul:
Cylinder head refurbished
Head gasket replaced
Stage 2 turbocharger installed
Cam belt and water pump replaced
Refurbished fuel pump and injectors installed
Alternator and starter motor installed
Brake calipers, stainless steel lines, and discs repalced
Steering arm and track rods replaced
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Eberspacher diesel heater is inoperable
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Pinzgauer was built as a factory display vehicle for Steyr-Daimler-Puch in Graz, Austria. The truck was later imported to the U.S., and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.
Included Items
Some spare parts and service components
Owner's manual
Build sheet
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