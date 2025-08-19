1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
When Nissan launched the Z32-generation 300ZX for 1990, it represented a technological leap for the company's halo sports car. The range-topping Twin Turbo model combined a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter VG30DETT V6 with a five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel independent suspension, and advanced aerodynamics that helped establish the car as one of the premier Japanese performance machines of its era.
This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is finished in Glacier White Pearlglow over a red leather interior, a color combination that was available only for the 1990 model year. Modifications reported by the seller are limited to include aftermarket 17-inch wheels with Nissan center caps, an aftermarket head unit, a subwoofer, and aftermarket intercooler piping.
The seller states the car has been well maintained, and most recently received an oil change and replacement battery in preparation for the sale. At approximately 125,000 miles, a timing belt replacement is said to have been performed as well as replacing the water pump, spark plugs, and various engine gaskets.
This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is offered in Michigan with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter VG30DETT V6
Five-speed manual transmission
Timing belt reportedly replaced at approximately 125,000 miles
1990-only color combination
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Independent four-wheel suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
T-top roof panels
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Leather upholstery
Modifications
Aftermarket 17-inch wheels
Aftermarket stereo head unit and subwoofer
Aftermarket intercooler piping
Fairlady Z seat embroidering
Servicing
The seller states that a replacement battery and oil change were recently performed. Additionally, the seller reports that the timing belt was replaced at approximately 125,000 miles which included replacing the water pump and various engine gaskets. The car rides on General G-MAX tires with 2019 date codes.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and swirling
Wear on various interior surfaces
Air conditioning system does not blow cold
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina. The seller states that the car was recently relocated to Michigan and driven from North Carolina.
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car is almost completely un-molested, and mostly original. The white exterior and red interior was only offered in 1990, making this color combination rare. It has relatively low, original miles. The car has been well maintained through the course of its life."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.