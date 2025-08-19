Description

When Nissan launched the Z32-generation 300ZX for 1990, it represented a technological leap for the company's halo sports car. The range-topping Twin Turbo model combined a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter VG30DETT V6 with a five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel independent suspension, and advanced aerodynamics that helped establish the car as one of the premier Japanese performance machines of its era.

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is finished in Glacier White Pearlglow over a red leather interior, a color combination that was available only for the 1990 model year. Modifications reported by the seller are limited to include aftermarket 17-inch wheels with Nissan center caps, an aftermarket head unit, a subwoofer, and aftermarket intercooler piping.

The seller states the car has been well maintained, and most recently received an oil change and replacement battery in preparation for the sale. At approximately 125,000 miles, a timing belt replacement is said to have been performed as well as replacing the water pump, spark plugs, and various engine gaskets.

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is offered in Michigan with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter VG30DETT V6

Five-speed manual transmission

Timing belt reportedly replaced at approximately 125,000 miles

1990-only color combination

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Independent four-wheel suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

T-top roof panels

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Leather upholstery

Modifications

Aftermarket 17-inch wheels

Aftermarket stereo head unit and subwoofer

Aftermarket intercooler piping

Fairlady Z seat embroidering

Servicing

The seller states that a replacement battery and oil change were recently performed. Additionally, the seller reports that the timing belt was replaced at approximately 125,000 miles which included replacing the water pump and various engine gaskets. The car rides on General G-MAX tires with 2019 date codes.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and swirling

Wear on various interior surfaces

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration history in New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina. The seller states that the car was recently relocated to Michigan and driven from North Carolina.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is almost completely un-molested, and mostly original. The white exterior and red interior was only offered in 1990, making this color combination rare. It has relatively low, original miles. The car has been well maintained through the course of its life."