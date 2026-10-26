Description

Introduced for the 1986 model year, the C126-generation Mercedes-Benz 560SEC represented the flagship coupe of the W126 S-Class range. Combining pillarless coupe styling with the robust M117 V8, advanced safety features, and luxury accommodations, the 560SEC remains one of the most desirable grand touring coupes produced by Mercedes-Benz during the era.

Showing approximately 44,800 miles, this 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is powered by a 5.6-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes automatic climate control, heated front seats, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, anti-theft system, heat-insulating glass, passenger airbag, and more as outlined below.

Modifications include later Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels and a Kenwood CD player stereo. The factory Becker Mexico Grand Prix stereo is included with the sale.

This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Gray leather upholstery (268)

Chrome 5-spoke wheels and Kenwood CD player stereo

Factory Equipment

291 - Front passenger airbag

300 - Storage box in front tray

301 - Ashtray package

551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

581 - Automatic climate control

592 - Heat-insulating glass

810 - Premium sound system

873 - Heated front seats

Modifications

Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels

Kenwood head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:

October 2024: Alignment performed

July 2022: A/C system recharged Left tie-rod end replaced



The seller states that maintenance records documenting additional service history accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2016: Accident reported: minor damage Vehicle involved in a front end collision with another motor vehicle Airbags did not deploy

Paint chips, scratches, and fading on the front fascia

Carpets exhibit stains and some interior surfaces show wear

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Mercedes-Benz in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 560SEC has been exclusively registered in Tennessee with a few gaps.

Included Items