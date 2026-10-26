Auction ended.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBCA45E4LA520298
Mileage indicated44,800 Miles
LocationCordova, Tennessee
Engine5.6L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue-Black Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1986 model year, the C126-generation Mercedes-Benz 560SEC represented the flagship coupe of the W126 S-Class range. Combining pillarless coupe styling with the robust M117 V8, advanced safety features, and luxury accommodations, the 560SEC remains one of the most desirable grand touring coupes produced by Mercedes-Benz during the era.

Showing approximately 44,800 miles, this 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is powered by a 5.6-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes automatic climate control, heated front seats, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, anti-theft system, heat-insulating glass, passenger airbag, and more as outlined below.

Modifications include later Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels and a Kenwood CD player stereo. The factory Becker Mexico Grand Prix stereo is included with the sale.

This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Gray leather upholstery (268)

  • Chrome 5-spoke wheels and Kenwood CD player stereo

Factory Equipment

  • 291 - Front passenger airbag

  • 300 - Storage box in front tray

  • 301 - Ashtray package

  • 551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

  • 581 - Automatic climate control

  • 592 - Heat-insulating glass

  • 810 - Premium sound system

  • 873 - Heated front seats

Modifications

  • Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels

  • Kenwood head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:

  • October 2024:

    • Alignment performed

  • July 2022:

    • A/C system recharged

    • Left tie-rod end replaced

The seller states that maintenance records documenting additional service history accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2016: Accident reported: minor damage

      • Vehicle involved in a front end collision with another motor vehicle

      • Airbags did not deploy

  • Paint chips, scratches, and fading on the front fascia

  • Carpets exhibit stains and some interior surfaces show wear

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Mercedes-Benz in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 560SEC has been exclusively registered in Tennessee with a few gaps.

Included Items

  • Factory Becker Mexico Grand Prix stereo

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC

Sold to
Malaali
Malaali
$23,540
Seller
BernieMack
BernieMack
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM UTC
Bids28
Views5,473

Comments & bids

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Malaali
Oct 26 at 7:25 PM
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