1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Introduced for the 1986 model year, the C126-generation Mercedes-Benz 560SEC represented the flagship coupe of the W126 S-Class range. Combining pillarless coupe styling with the robust M117 V8, advanced safety features, and luxury accommodations, the 560SEC remains one of the most desirable grand touring coupes produced by Mercedes-Benz during the era.
Showing approximately 44,800 miles, this 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is powered by a 5.6-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes automatic climate control, heated front seats, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, anti-theft system, heat-insulating glass, passenger airbag, and more as outlined below.
Modifications include later Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels and a Kenwood CD player stereo. The factory Becker Mexico Grand Prix stereo is included with the sale.
This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Gray leather upholstery (268)
Chrome 5-spoke wheels and Kenwood CD player stereo
Factory Equipment
291 - Front passenger airbag
300 - Storage box in front tray
301 - Ashtray package
551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system
581 - Automatic climate control
592 - Heat-insulating glass
810 - Premium sound system
873 - Heated front seats
Modifications
Mercedes-Benz chrome 5-spoke wheels
Kenwood head unit
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was performed:
October 2024:
Alignment performed
July 2022:
A/C system recharged
Left tie-rod end replaced
The seller states that maintenance records documenting additional service history accompany the vehicle.
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2016: Accident reported: minor damage
Vehicle involved in a front end collision with another motor vehicle
Airbags did not deploy
Paint chips, scratches, and fading on the front fascia
Carpets exhibit stains and some interior surfaces show wear
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Mercedes-Benz in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 560SEC has been exclusively registered in Tennessee with a few gaps.
Included Items
Factory Becker Mexico Grand Prix stereo
Manufacturer's literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.