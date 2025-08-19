Description

When the XJ-body Jeep Cherokee bowed for the 1984 model year, it was accompanied by a lesser-known, upmarket version called Wagoneer. In top Wagoneer Limited trim, the model could be fitted with leather and corded fabric seats as well as woodgrain-style trim in the vein of the full-size Grand Wagoneer — albeit without the big model's guzzling V8.

Said to have been bought new by the seller's mother-in-law, this final-year XJ Wagoneer is finished in Midnight Blue Metallic over a Sand cabin. Power comes from a 4.0L inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case. Equipment includes refurbished 15" alloy wheels wearing thin-whitewall tires, power windows and locks, and fog lights.

Service since the seller acquired the Jeep in 2024 is reported to have included rust removal and paint work, conversion of the air-conditioning system to use R134a refrigerant, and replacement of the shocks, battery, and engine oil. The Jeep now shows approximately 58,550 miles.

This 1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Connecticut registration in the seller's name

Highlights

Final model-year XJ Wagoneer

Shows under 59,000 miles

Midnight Blue Metallic with woodgrain trim

4.0L inline-six

Four-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

15" alloy wheels

Fog lights

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Power windows and locks

Leather/cord upholstery

Temporary spare with cover

Cassette head unit

Modifications

Air-conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant

Servicing

The seller reports that the following work was performed in 2024 and 2025:

Rust addressed and body refinished from "moldings down as well as from the top of the grille to the bottom of the windshield"

Windshield replaced

Shocks replaced

Oil change performed

Wheels refurbished

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:

September 2022: Alternator replaced Coolant flushed Brake system serviced Water pump and thermostat replaced

July 2023: Valve cover gasket replaced

August 2025: Battery replaced



Known Imperfections

The condition of the paint and body is shown up close in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and worn trim

Wheel center caps show wear

Some wear on leather upholstery

Rear main seal is reported to leak

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists Wisconsin and Connecticut registration history.

From the seller: "This Jeep was purchased new by my mother in law as a second vehicle. It was always garaged and regularly driven and maintained. I received the Jeep in the spring of 2024 and refurbished it into a very nice driver quality vehicle."

Additional Information

This 1990 Jeep Wagoneer is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.