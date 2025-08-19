59k-Mile 1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited 4x4
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:45 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
When the XJ-body Jeep Cherokee bowed for the 1984 model year, it was accompanied by a lesser-known, upmarket version called Wagoneer. In top Wagoneer Limited trim, the model could be fitted with leather and corded fabric seats as well as woodgrain-style trim in the vein of the full-size Grand Wagoneer — albeit without the big model's guzzling V8.
Said to have been bought new by the seller's mother-in-law, this final-year XJ Wagoneer is finished in Midnight Blue Metallic over a Sand cabin. Power comes from a 4.0L inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case. Equipment includes refurbished 15" alloy wheels wearing thin-whitewall tires, power windows and locks, and fog lights.
Service since the seller acquired the Jeep in 2024 is reported to have included rust removal and paint work, conversion of the air-conditioning system to use R134a refrigerant, and replacement of the shocks, battery, and engine oil. The Jeep now shows approximately 58,550 miles.
This 1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Connecticut registration in the seller's name
Highlights
Final model-year XJ Wagoneer
Shows under 59,000 miles
Midnight Blue Metallic with woodgrain trim
4.0L inline-six
Four-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
15" alloy wheels
Fog lights
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Power windows and locks
Leather/cord upholstery
Temporary spare with cover
Cassette head unit
Modifications
Air-conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant
Servicing
The seller reports that the following work was performed in 2024 and 2025:
Rust addressed and body refinished from "moldings down as well as from the top of the grille to the bottom of the windshield"
Windshield replaced
Shocks replaced
Oil change performed
Wheels refurbished
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:
September 2022:
Alternator replaced
Coolant flushed
Brake system serviced
Water pump and thermostat replaced
July 2023:
Valve cover gasket replaced
August 2025:
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
The condition of the paint and body is shown up close in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and worn trim
Wheel center caps show wear
Some wear on leather upholstery
Rear main seal is reported to leak
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists Wisconsin and Connecticut registration history.
From the seller: "This Jeep was purchased new by my mother in law as a second vehicle. It was always garaged and regularly driven and maintained. I received the Jeep in the spring of 2024 and refurbished it into a very nice driver quality vehicle."
Additional Information
This 1990 Jeep Wagoneer is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.