One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
Motor Trend's 1989 Car of the Year, the Thunderbird Super Coupe topped Ford's new MN12 platform with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6, rated at 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The Super Coupe distinguished itself with a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential, standard anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes, an independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks, and larger 16x7-inch alloy wheels over the base Thunderbird's 15-inch wheels.
This example is finished in red over gray cloth, with the five-speed manual transmission. Purchased new by the seller, it now shows less than 46,000 miles. According to the seller, recurring maintenance has included regular brake and clutch fluid changes, coolant changes, and rear-end lubrication, and various brake components, the tires, and the exhaust have recently been replaced.
Performance modifications include a 3.27 rear axle, a B&M short-throw shifter, an Eibach progressive spring kit, a cold-air intake, a supercharger pulley kit, a custom-tuned engine computer, an Edelbrock 70mm throttle body, and an underdrive pulley kit, along with a cat-back exhaust and an intercooler with a dry-ice tray, detailed below.
This one-owner 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One owner from new
Red over gray cloth bucket seat interior
Supercharged 3.8L V6 with aftermarket pulley kit
Five-speed manual transmission
Approximately 45,600 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Traction-Lok limited-slip rear differential
Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock
Speed-sensitive power steering
Independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks
16x7" alloy wheels
Cloth bucket seats
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Tilt steering wheel
Modifications
Selected modifications noted by the seller include:
Cold-air intake
76mm mass airflow sensor housing
Edelbrock 70mm throttle body
3/4" raised top plenum
Underdrive pulley kit
10% overdrive supercharger pulley
Custom-tuned engine computer
High-energy ignition coil
8mm spark plug wires
Intercooler with a dry-ice tray and cooling fan
3.27 rear axle
B&M short-throw shifter
Eibach progressive springs
Carbon-metallic brake pads
High-flow cat-back exhaust
LED interior and exterior lighting
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, the following has been performed:
Various fluids replaced on a bi-annual basis
Rear-end gear lube replaced every three to five years, using Royal Purple gear lube
Air conditioning converted to use R134a refrigerant
Both window regulators replaced
Various brake components, tires, and exhaust recently replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Rock chips and general wear consistent with age and mileage
Paint imperfection near the brake master cylinder from a prior fluid leak
Ownership History
The seller has owned this Thunderbird SC since it was new. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a single owner, with Illinois registration history throughout.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.