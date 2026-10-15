Auction ended.

One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (70)

Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAPP64R0LH181182
Mileage indicated45,600 Miles
LocationGrayslake, Illinois
EngineSupercharged 3.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1990 Ford Thunderbird SC Start-up
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Description

Motor Trend's 1989 Car of the Year, the Thunderbird Super Coupe topped Ford's new MN12 platform with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6, rated at 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The Super Coupe distinguished itself with a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential, standard anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes, an independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks, and larger 16x7-inch alloy wheels over the base Thunderbird's 15-inch wheels.

This example is finished in red over gray cloth, with the five-speed manual transmission. Purchased new by the seller, it now shows less than 46,000 miles. According to the seller, recurring maintenance has included regular brake and clutch fluid changes, coolant changes, and rear-end lubrication, and various brake components, the tires, and the exhaust have recently been replaced.

Performance modifications include a 3.27 rear axle, a B&M short-throw shifter, an Eibach progressive spring kit, a cold-air intake, a supercharger pulley kit, a custom-tuned engine computer, an Edelbrock 70mm throttle body, and an underdrive pulley kit, along with a cat-back exhaust and an intercooler with a dry-ice tray, detailed below.

This one-owner 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One owner from new

  • Red over gray cloth bucket seat interior

  • Supercharged 3.8L V6 with aftermarket pulley kit

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Approximately 45,600 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Traction-Lok limited-slip rear differential

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock

  • Speed-sensitive power steering

  • Independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks

  • 16x7" alloy wheels

  • Cloth bucket seats

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt steering wheel

Modifications

Selected modifications noted by the seller include:

  • Cold-air intake

  • 76mm mass airflow sensor housing

  • Edelbrock 70mm throttle body

  • 3/4" raised top plenum

  • Underdrive pulley kit

  • 10% overdrive supercharger pulley

  • Custom-tuned engine computer

  • High-energy ignition coil

  • 8mm spark plug wires

  • Intercooler with a dry-ice tray and cooling fan

  • 3.27 rear axle

  • B&M short-throw shifter

  • Eibach progressive springs

  • Carbon-metallic brake pads

  • High-flow cat-back exhaust

  • LED interior and exterior lighting

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following has been performed:

  • Various fluids replaced on a bi-annual basis

  • Rear-end gear lube replaced every three to five years, using Royal Purple gear lube

  • Air conditioning converted to use R134a refrigerant

  • Both window regulators replaced

  • Various brake components, tires, and exhaust recently replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Rock chips and general wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Paint imperfection near the brake master cylinder from a prior fluid leak

Ownership History

The seller has owned this Thunderbird SC since it was new. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a single owner, with Illinois registration history throughout.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 45k-Mile 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
MikePoynter_145w
MikePoynter_145w
$13,375
Seller
RT_1475
RT_1475
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids23
Views8,131

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