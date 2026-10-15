Description

Motor Trend's 1989 Car of the Year, the Thunderbird Super Coupe topped Ford's new MN12 platform with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6, rated at 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The Super Coupe distinguished itself with a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential, standard anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes, an independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks, and larger 16x7-inch alloy wheels over the base Thunderbird's 15-inch wheels.

This example is finished in red over gray cloth, with the five-speed manual transmission. Purchased new by the seller, it now shows less than 46,000 miles. According to the seller, recurring maintenance has included regular brake and clutch fluid changes, coolant changes, and rear-end lubrication, and various brake components, the tires, and the exhaust have recently been replaced.

Performance modifications include a 3.27 rear axle, a B&M short-throw shifter, an Eibach progressive spring kit, a cold-air intake, a supercharger pulley kit, a custom-tuned engine computer, an Edelbrock 70mm throttle body, and an underdrive pulley kit, along with a cat-back exhaust and an intercooler with a dry-ice tray, detailed below.

This one-owner 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One owner from new

Red over gray cloth bucket seat interior

Supercharged 3.8L V6 with aftermarket pulley kit

Five-speed manual transmission

Approximately 45,600 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Traction-Lok limited-slip rear differential

Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock

Speed-sensitive power steering

Independent rear suspension with adjustable shocks

16x7" alloy wheels

Cloth bucket seats

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Tilt steering wheel

Modifications

Selected modifications noted by the seller include:

Cold-air intake

76mm mass airflow sensor housing

Edelbrock 70mm throttle body

3/4" raised top plenum

Underdrive pulley kit

10% overdrive supercharger pulley

Custom-tuned engine computer

High-energy ignition coil

8mm spark plug wires

Intercooler with a dry-ice tray and cooling fan

3.27 rear axle

B&M short-throw shifter

Eibach progressive springs

Carbon-metallic brake pads

High-flow cat-back exhaust

LED interior and exterior lighting

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following has been performed:

Various fluids replaced on a bi-annual basis

Rear-end gear lube replaced every three to five years, using Royal Purple gear lube

Air conditioning converted to use R134a refrigerant

Both window regulators replaced

Various brake components, tires, and exhaust recently replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Rock chips and general wear consistent with age and mileage

Paint imperfection near the brake master cylinder from a prior fluid leak

Ownership History

The seller has owned this Thunderbird SC since it was new. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a single owner, with Illinois registration history throughout.