Auction ended.

35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed

Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FACP45E1LF198647
Mileage indicated7,500 Miles TMU
LocationGreensburg, Pennsylvania
EngineFuel-injected 5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorUltra Blue Metallic/Titanium
Interior colorWhite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for 1987, the facelifted "aero-style" Fox-body Mustang GT represented the definitive design era of Ford’s third-generation pony car, combining aerodynamic styling with the venerable 5.0-liter High Output V8 and a driver-focused, rear-wheel-drive platform. By 1990, the Mustang GT had firmly established itself as one of the defining American performance cars of its era, delivering accessible V8 power, everyday usability, and massive aftermarket support. Because production crossed into the Mustang’s silver anniversary window, units built between April 1989 and April 1990 were commemorated with a special 25th Anniversary dashboard badge.

This 1990 Ford Mustang GT Convertible is said to have been with the seller's family since February of 1991, and it is powered by a fuel-injected 5.0-liter V8 factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Refinished in the early 2000s in factory Ultra Blue Metallic with Titanium lower cladding over replacement white leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a white convertible soft top said to have been fitted approximately 10 years ago.

Additional features include 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, and an AM/FM cassette stereo. Additional exterior details include GT-specific bodywork, 5.0 fender badging, a rear luggage rack, and louvered taillight covers.

This 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible is now offered with a boot cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 25th Anniversary Mustang owned by the same family since 1991

  • Powered by a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Ultra Blue Metallic and Titanium two-tone exterior finish

  • White leather upholstery and white convertible soft top

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 15" alloy wheels

  • Front fog lights

  • Power-operated soft top

  • Rear luggage rack

  • Louvered taillight covers

  • 25th Anniversary dashboard badge

  • Power windows and door locks

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report and the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2023:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • 2022:

    • Engine mounts replaced

    • Front struts replaced

    • Rear shock absorbers replaced

    • Coolant level sensor replaced

    • 4-wheel alignment performed

  • 2021:

    • Coolant, brake fluid, differential fluid, and power steering fluid serviced

    • Tires replaced, mounted, and balanced

    • Radiator fan and fan motor replaced

    • Rear brake shoes replaced

    • Serpentine belt replaced

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Paint imperfections on front fascia and chip on the passenger-side plastic trim

  • Small ding on the left rear quarter panel above fuel door

  • Seat belt receptacle shrouds discolored

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 5.0 has been registered exclusively in Pennsylvania.

From the seller: “My family purchased this vehicle in February 1991, and it remains largely original today. The white leather upholstery and convertible top were replaced approximately ten years ago, while the exterior was repainted about twenty years ago in its original factory color scheme. The [five digit] odometer has rolled over, but the car has 107,500 miles on it. The car has been carefully maintained throughout our ownership and continues to present much as it did when new.”

Included Items

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Boot cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1990 Ford Mustang GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed

Sold to
BMcCoy_7zgm
BMcCoy_7zgm
$17,655
Seller
JA_3xrauj
JA_3xrauj
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids14
Views10,663

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