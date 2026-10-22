Description

Introduced for 1987, the facelifted "aero-style" Fox-body Mustang GT represented the definitive design era of Ford’s third-generation pony car, combining aerodynamic styling with the venerable 5.0-liter High Output V8 and a driver-focused, rear-wheel-drive platform. By 1990, the Mustang GT had firmly established itself as one of the defining American performance cars of its era, delivering accessible V8 power, everyday usability, and massive aftermarket support. Because production crossed into the Mustang’s silver anniversary window, units built between April 1989 and April 1990 were commemorated with a special 25th Anniversary dashboard badge.

This 1990 Ford Mustang GT Convertible is said to have been with the seller's family since February of 1991, and it is powered by a fuel-injected 5.0-liter V8 factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Refinished in the early 2000s in factory Ultra Blue Metallic with Titanium lower cladding over replacement white leather upholstery, the car is equipped with a white convertible soft top said to have been fitted approximately 10 years ago.

Additional features include 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, and an AM/FM cassette stereo. Additional exterior details include GT-specific bodywork, 5.0 fender badging, a rear luggage rack, and louvered taillight covers.

This 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible is now offered with a boot cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

25th Anniversary Mustang owned by the same family since 1991

Powered by a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Ultra Blue Metallic and Titanium two-tone exterior finish

White leather upholstery and white convertible soft top

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

15" alloy wheels

Front fog lights

Power-operated soft top

Rear luggage rack

Louvered taillight covers

25th Anniversary dashboard badge

Power windows and door locks

AM/FM cassette stereo

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report and the seller, the following service work has been performed:

2023: Oil and filter changed

2022: Engine mounts replaced Front struts replaced Rear shock absorbers replaced Coolant level sensor replaced 4-wheel alignment performed

2021: Coolant, brake fluid, differential fluid, and power steering fluid serviced Tires replaced, mounted, and balanced Radiator fan and fan motor replaced Rear brake shoes replaced Serpentine belt replaced



Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Paint imperfections on front fascia and chip on the passenger-side plastic trim

Small ding on the left rear quarter panel above fuel door

Seat belt receptacle shrouds discolored

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 5.0 has been registered exclusively in Pennsylvania.

From the seller: “My family purchased this vehicle in February 1991, and it remains largely original today. The white leather upholstery and convertible top were replaced approximately ten years ago, while the exterior was repainted about twenty years ago in its original factory color scheme. The [five digit] odometer has rolled over, but the car has 107,500 miles on it. The car has been carefully maintained throughout our ownership and continues to present much as it did when new.”

Included Items