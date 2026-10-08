13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1984 model year, the fourth-generation (C4) Chevrolet Corvette represented a dramatic departure from its predecessor, featuring an all-new chassis, modern aerodynamic styling, and significant advancements in handling, performance, and technology.
By 1990, four years after the convertible was reintroduced, the C4 had matured into a refined and highly capable sports car. While the high-performance ZR-1 was offered, the majority of Corvettes produced that year were standard coupes and convertibles powered by Chevrolet's 245-horsepower 5.7L L98 V8. Chevrolet also introduced a redesigned interior with a new instrument panel and a standard driver-side airbag.
This example is finished in Arctic White with a white folding top over a Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats. The sports car’s 5.7L L98 V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Its digital odometer shows 12,900 miles.
Additional features include 17” aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tires, four-wheel independent suspension, power disc brakes with ABS, power rack-and-pinion steering, electronic climate control, cruise control, an analog/digital instrument cluster, a Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players, and power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.
This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual, service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Approximately 13,000 miles
Finished in Arctic White with a white folding top
Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats
L98 5.7L V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
17" aluminum wheels
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel power disc brakes with ABS
Power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, doors, mirrors, and seats
Black leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Analog/digital instrument cluster
Electronic climate control
Cruise control
Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players
Service
Goodyear Eagle ZR40 275/40ZR17 tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections include some paint chips and scuffs on wheels
Black carpet stain on passenger side
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a nine-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Michigan.
Included Items
Red carpeted floor mats
Owner’s manual
Service manuals
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.