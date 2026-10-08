Auction ended.

13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
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All photos (120)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY3387L5101194
Mileage indicated12,900 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Open Walk Around
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13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Engine Bay & Interior
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13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Exterior Walk Around
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13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Interior Detail
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13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Start Up
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13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Exterior Walk Around & Idle
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1984 model year, the fourth-generation (C4) Chevrolet Corvette represented a dramatic departure from its predecessor, featuring an all-new chassis, modern aerodynamic styling, and significant advancements in handling, performance, and technology.

By 1990, four years after the convertible was reintroduced, the C4 had matured into a refined and highly capable sports car. While the high-performance ZR-1 was offered, the majority of Corvettes produced that year were standard coupes and convertibles powered by Chevrolet's 245-horsepower 5.7L L98 V8. Chevrolet also introduced a redesigned interior with a new instrument panel and a standard driver-side airbag.

This example is finished in Arctic White with a white folding top over a Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats. The sports car’s 5.7L L98 V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Its digital odometer shows 12,900 miles.

Additional features include 17” aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tires, four-wheel independent suspension, power disc brakes with ABS, power rack-and-pinion steering, electronic climate control, cruise control, an analog/digital instrument cluster, a Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players, and power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual, service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 13,000 miles

  • Finished in Arctic White with a white folding top

  • Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats

  • L98 5.7L V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 17" aluminum wheels

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, doors, mirrors, and seats

  • Black leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

  • Analog/digital instrument cluster

  • Electronic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players

Service

  • Goodyear Eagle ZR40 275/40ZR17 tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections include some paint chips and scuffs on wheels

  • Black carpet stain on passenger side

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a nine-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Michigan.

Included Items

  • Red carpeted floor mats

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

13k-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
CW4USA
CW4USA
$16,050
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids16
Views9,537

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CW4USA
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