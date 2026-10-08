Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1984 model year, the fourth-generation (C4) Chevrolet Corvette represented a dramatic departure from its predecessor, featuring an all-new chassis, modern aerodynamic styling, and significant advancements in handling, performance, and technology.

By 1990, four years after the convertible was reintroduced, the C4 had matured into a refined and highly capable sports car. While the high-performance ZR-1 was offered, the majority of Corvettes produced that year were standard coupes and convertibles powered by Chevrolet's 245-horsepower 5.7L L98 V8. Chevrolet also introduced a redesigned interior with a new instrument panel and a standard driver-side airbag.

This example is finished in Arctic White with a white folding top over a Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats. The sports car’s 5.7L L98 V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Its digital odometer shows 12,900 miles.

Additional features include 17” aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tires, four-wheel independent suspension, power disc brakes with ABS, power rack-and-pinion steering, electronic climate control, cruise control, an analog/digital instrument cluster, a Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players, and power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual, service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Approximately 13,000 miles

Finished in Arctic White with a white folding top

Flame Red interior with leather high-back bucket seats

L98 5.7L V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

17" aluminum wheels

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

Power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, doors, mirrors, and seats

Black leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Analog/digital instrument cluster

Electronic climate control

Cruise control

Bose AM/FM audio system with cassette and CD players

Service

Goodyear Eagle ZR40 275/40ZR17 tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections include some paint chips and scuffs on wheels

Black carpet stain on passenger side

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a nine-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Michigan.

Included Items