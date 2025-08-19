21-Years-Owned 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet G50 5-Speed

1 day
$28,000
21-Years-Owned 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet G50 5-Speed
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0EB0913KS170159
Mileage indicated71,400 Miles
LocationLoveland, Ohio
Engine3.2L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorStone Grey Metallic
Interior colorLinen Grey
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

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Description

Porsche introduced the 911 Carrera 3.2 for 1984, and over its six-year run, it became one of the most beloved air-cooled 911s, pairing the traditional 911 shape with a more robust and refined engine. Its 3.2-liter flat-six used Bosch Motronic engine management and was rated at 214 horsepower in U.S. trim, and from 1987, it was paired with the Getrag G50 five-speed manual transmission. The Cabriolet joined the lineup for 1983, and by 1989, it featured a power-operated soft top. The 1989 model year was the last for the Carrera 3.2 before the 964-generation arrived.

This 1989 911 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather and is equipped with a power soft top, power seats, air conditioning, and 16" BBS three-piece wheels in place of the factory Fuchs. The odometer shows approximately 71,400 miles.

The seller has owned the car since 2005, and during that time it has been lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks in Indianapolis, with the rear fender lips rolled, and fitted with a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Turbo three-spoke steering wheel, a leather center console, and an upgraded audio system with an Alpine CD head unit. The soft top, top boot, and windshield have been replaced, and BFGoodrich tires installed in recent years.

This 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered in Ohio with owner's manuals, some service records, a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Final-year Carrera 3.2 with G50 5-speed manual transmission

  • Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather

  • Power soft top, replaced along with the top boot

  • Owned by the seller since 2005

  • Approximately 71,400 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.2L flat-six with Bosch Motronic engine management

  • G50 5-speed manual transmission

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-operated black soft top

  • Power seats

  • Power windows, door locks, and mirrors

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks, with the rear fender lips rolled

  • Fabspeed exhaust system

  • 930 Turbo leather steering wheel

  • 911 Turbo tie-rod ends

  • 16" BBS three-piece wheels

  • Leather center console

  • Upgraded speakers and amplifier with an Alpine CD head unit

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 71,264 miles

  • July 2020: Front brake pads and front wheel bearings replaced

According to the seller, the following work was also completed:

  • September 2025: Battery replaced

  • 2024: Four BFGoodrich tires installed

  • Soft top, top boot, and windshield replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

  • Hole in the soft top's interior headliner

  • The front hood struts are weak

  • Passenger-side window switch is inconsistent

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera in 2005. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1991 and lists registration history in Indiana and Ohio.

Included Items

  • Convertible top boot

  • Owner's manuals

  • Multiple keys

  • Some service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

21-Years-Owned 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet G50 5-Speed

Current bid
TA_m05k0f
TA_m05k0f
$28,000
Seller
Cincy911
Cincy911
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids13
Views28,957

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