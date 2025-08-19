Description

Porsche introduced the 911 Carrera 3.2 for 1984, and over its six-year run, it became one of the most beloved air-cooled 911s, pairing the traditional 911 shape with a more robust and refined engine. Its 3.2-liter flat-six used Bosch Motronic engine management and was rated at 214 horsepower in U.S. trim, and from 1987, it was paired with the Getrag G50 five-speed manual transmission. The Cabriolet joined the lineup for 1983, and by 1989, it featured a power-operated soft top. The 1989 model year was the last for the Carrera 3.2 before the 964-generation arrived.

This 1989 911 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather and is equipped with a power soft top, power seats, air conditioning, and 16" BBS three-piece wheels in place of the factory Fuchs. The odometer shows approximately 71,400 miles.

The seller has owned the car since 2005, and during that time it has been lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks in Indianapolis, with the rear fender lips rolled, and fitted with a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Turbo three-spoke steering wheel, a leather center console, and an upgraded audio system with an Alpine CD head unit. The soft top, top boot, and windshield have been replaced, and BFGoodrich tires installed in recent years.

This 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered in Ohio with owner's manuals, s ome service records, a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final-year Carrera 3.2 with G50 5-speed manual transmission

Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather

Power soft top, replaced along with the top boot

Owned by the seller since 2005

Approximately 71,400 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.2L flat-six with Bosch Motronic engine management

G50 5-speed manual transmission

4-wheel disc brakes

Power-operated black soft top

Power seats

Power windows, door locks, and mirrors

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Modifications

Lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks, with the rear fender lips rolled

Fabspeed exhaust system

930 Turbo leather steering wheel

911 Turbo tie-rod ends

16" BBS three-piece wheels

Leather center console

Upgraded speakers and amplifier with an Alpine CD head unit

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 71,264 miles

July 2020: Front brake pads and front wheel bearings replaced

According to the seller, the following work was also completed:

September 2025: Battery replaced

2024: Four BFGoodrich tires installed

Soft top, top boot, and windshield replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

Hole in the soft top's interior headliner

The front hood struts are weak

Passenger-side window switch is inconsistent

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera in 2005. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1991 and lists registration history in Indiana and Ohio.

Included Items