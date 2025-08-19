21-Years-Owned 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet G50 5-Speed
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Porsche introduced the 911 Carrera 3.2 for 1984, and over its six-year run, it became one of the most beloved air-cooled 911s, pairing the traditional 911 shape with a more robust and refined engine. Its 3.2-liter flat-six used Bosch Motronic engine management and was rated at 214 horsepower in U.S. trim, and from 1987, it was paired with the Getrag G50 five-speed manual transmission. The Cabriolet joined the lineup for 1983, and by 1989, it featured a power-operated soft top. The 1989 model year was the last for the Carrera 3.2 before the 964-generation arrived.
This 1989 911 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather and is equipped with a power soft top, power seats, air conditioning, and 16" BBS three-piece wheels in place of the factory Fuchs. The odometer shows approximately 71,400 miles.
The seller has owned the car since 2005, and during that time it has been lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks in Indianapolis, with the rear fender lips rolled, and fitted with a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Turbo three-spoke steering wheel, a leather center console, and an upgraded audio system with an Alpine CD head unit. The soft top, top boot, and windshield have been replaced, and BFGoodrich tires installed in recent years.
This 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered in Ohio with owner's manuals, some service records, a convertible top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final-year Carrera 3.2 with G50 5-speed manual transmission
Stone Grey Metallic over Linen Grey leather
Power soft top, replaced along with the top boot
Owned by the seller since 2005
Approximately 71,400 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.2L flat-six with Bosch Motronic engine management
G50 5-speed manual transmission
4-wheel disc brakes
Power-operated black soft top
Power seats
Power windows, door locks, and mirrors
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Modifications
Lowered 1" by Euro Motorworks, with the rear fender lips rolled
Fabspeed exhaust system
930 Turbo leather steering wheel
911 Turbo tie-rod ends
16" BBS three-piece wheels
Leather center console
Upgraded speakers and amplifier with an Alpine CD head unit
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 71,264 miles
July 2020: Front brake pads and front wheel bearings replaced
According to the seller, the following work was also completed:
September 2025: Battery replaced
2024: Four BFGoodrich tires installed
Soft top, top boot, and windshield replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age
Hole in the soft top's interior headliner
The front hood struts are weak
Passenger-side window switch is inconsistent
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera in 2005. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1991 and lists registration history in Indiana and Ohio.
Included Items
Convertible top boot
Owner's manuals
Multiple keys
Some service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.