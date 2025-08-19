Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1986 through 1989, the 560SL was the final and most powerful iteration of the long-running R107-generation SL, powered by a 5.6-liter V8 in place of the earlier 380SL and 450SL's smaller displacement engines. The R107 was offered as a two-seat convertible with a removable factory hardtop available as an option.

This 1989 560SL has was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. Finished in Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery, it is equipped with its factory color-keyed hardtop and blue convertible soft top.

Within the last 3,000 miles, the seller reports having the front end serviced, and the fuel pump, tires, and braking components replaced.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered at no reserve with a color-keyed hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

27-years-owned by the seller

Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery

Blue convertible soft top

Includes factory hardtop

Factory Equipment

5.6L V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Power windows

Power steering

Power four-wheel disc brakes

15" alloy wheels

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Becker stereo

Servicing

The seller reports that the following work was performed within the last 3,000 miles:

Front-end parts serviced

Fuel pump replaced

Tires replaced

Brakes serviced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and swirling

Various interior wear, tears in seat upholstery

Missing passenger-side vanity mirror

Automatic antenna is inoperative

Dashboard climate controls are reported to require attention

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): February 1999: Accident reported



Ownership History

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1992 and lists registration history in Georgia and South Carolina.