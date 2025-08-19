27-Years-Owned 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

No reserve
1 day
$7,350
27-Years-Owned 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (49)

Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA48D5KA092836
Mileage indicated83,400 Miles
LocationSalem, South Carolina
Engine5.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMidnight Blue
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1986 through 1989, the 560SL was the final and most powerful iteration of the long-running R107-generation SL, powered by a 5.6-liter V8 in place of the earlier 380SL and 450SL's smaller displacement engines. The R107 was offered as a two-seat convertible with a removable factory hardtop available as an option.

This 1989 560SL has was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. Finished in Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery, it is equipped with its factory color-keyed hardtop and blue convertible soft top.

Within the last 3,000 miles, the seller reports having the front end serviced, and the fuel pump, tires, and braking components replaced.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered at no reserve with a color-keyed hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 27-years-owned by the seller

  • Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery

  • Blue convertible soft top

  • Includes factory hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • 5.6L V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Power windows

  • Power steering

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15" alloy wheels

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • Becker stereo

Servicing

The seller reports that the following work was performed within the last 3,000 miles:

  • Front-end parts serviced

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Brakes serviced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and swirling

  • Various interior wear, tears in seat upholstery

  • Missing passenger-side vanity mirror

  • Automatic antenna is inoperative

  • Dashboard climate controls are reported to require attention

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 1999: Accident reported

Ownership History

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1992 and lists registration history in Georgia and South Carolina.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

27-Years-Owned 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL · No reserve

Current bid
TJT7
TJT7
$7,350
Seller
DD_53t814
DD_53t814
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids24
Views3,627

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