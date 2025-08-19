27-Years-Owned 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced from 1986 through 1989, the 560SL was the final and most powerful iteration of the long-running R107-generation SL, powered by a 5.6-liter V8 in place of the earlier 380SL and 450SL's smaller displacement engines. The R107 was offered as a two-seat convertible with a removable factory hardtop available as an option.
This 1989 560SL has was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. Finished in Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery, it is equipped with its factory color-keyed hardtop and blue convertible soft top.
Within the last 3,000 miles, the seller reports having the front end serviced, and the fuel pump, tires, and braking components replaced.
This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered at no reserve with a color-keyed hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
27-years-owned by the seller
Midnight Blue over tan leather upholstery
Blue convertible soft top
Includes factory hardtop
Factory Equipment
5.6L V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Power windows
Power steering
Power four-wheel disc brakes
15" alloy wheels
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Becker stereo
Servicing
The seller reports that the following work was performed within the last 3,000 miles:
Front-end parts serviced
Fuel pump replaced
Tires replaced
Brakes serviced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and swirling
Various interior wear, tears in seat upholstery
Missing passenger-side vanity mirror
Automatic antenna is inoperative
Dashboard climate controls are reported to require attention
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 1999: Accident reported
Ownership History
This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1992 and lists registration history in Georgia and South Carolina.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.