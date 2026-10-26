1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1986 as the final and most powerful evolution of the R107 roadster, the Mercedes-Benz 560SL combined timeless styling with a robust 5.6-liter V8, luxury appointments, and the build quality that helped make the R107 one of Mercedes-Benz's longest-running model series. Today, the R107 remains a favorite among enthusiasts for its grand touring character, reliability, and classic Mercedes-Benz engineering.
Reportedly purchased from the estate of its original owner, this 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Signal Red over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, automatic climate control, heat-insulating glass, a black soft top, and more as outlined below. Acquired by the seller in 2021, the car reportedly underwent mechanical refurbishment and cosmetic reconditioning.
This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a laminated window sticker, Mercedes-Benz ownership documentation, a spare set of wheels, various spare parts and service items, a color-matched hardtop with storage stand, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Signal Red (568) over Palomino leather upholstery (274)
Removable color-matched hardtop and black soft top
Extensive service and historical documentation
CARFAX Vehicle History Report included
Factory Equipment
240 - Outside temperature indicator
262 - Elimination of rear spoiler
519 - Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio
442 - Driver's airbag
531 - Power antenna
543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors
551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system
570 - Folding front armrest
581 - Automatic climate control
592 - Heat-insulating glass
Modifications
Chromed OEM wheels
Black-and-tan checkered CocoMats
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:
Timing chain, timing chain guides, and timing chain tensioner replaced
Radiator and coolant reservoir replaced
Replacement brake calipers, rotors, pads, wear sensors, and parking brake shoes
Front suspension and steering components refreshed with replacement ball joints, steering damper, and steering coupler
Oxygen sensor and OVP relay replaced
Transmission wiring harness, filter, modulator, and mount replaced
Transmission serviced with fluid replacement, including torque converter
Differential mount replaced; differential flushed and refilled
Fuel pumps, filter, accumulator, pressure regulator, injectors and seals, nozzles, pump relay, idle relay, idle valve, and engine control module replaced
Replacement distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and spark plugs
Air filter replaced and air cleaner polished
Vacuum lines and hoses replaced
Replacement intake manifold switches, temperature sensors, gasket, throttle position sensor, air horn, and related plastic and rubber components
Valve stem seals and gaskets replaced
Oil and filter changed
Air-conditioning system serviced and recharged
Blower motor cover replaced
Hood insulation blanket replaced
Fog lamp lenses and bulbs replaced
Both window regulators replaced
Both sun visors replaced
Paint corrected, wet sanded, compounded, waxed, and ceramic coated
Known Imperfections
Area of corrosion beneath paint on lower fender
Previously touched-up scratches visible on bodywork
Some surface corrosion on rear muffler casing
Center muffler heat shield removed due to corrosion
Ownership History
The seller reportedly acquired this 560SL in 2021 from the estate of the original owner. According to the seller, the original owner regularly drove the car between New Jersey and Florida before it spent approximately 12 years in storage. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Mercedes-Benz has been registered in New Jersey and Florida.
Included Items
Spare set of refinished factory wheels with center caps, lug hardware, and storage boxes
Color-matched removable hardtop, 2 hardtop removal tools, and storage stand
Craftsman tool cart with various spare parts and service items
Manufacturer's literature and laminated window sticker
Some service records and parts documentation
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.