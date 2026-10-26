Auction ended.

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA48D9KA100419
Mileage indicated192,400 Miles
LocationMiddletown, New Jersey
Engine5.6L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSignal Red
Interior colorPalomino
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1989 Mercedes Benz 560SL - Walk Around & Interior
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Description

Introduced for 1986 as the final and most powerful evolution of the R107 roadster, the Mercedes-Benz 560SL combined timeless styling with a robust 5.6-liter V8, luxury appointments, and the build quality that helped make the R107 one of Mercedes-Benz's longest-running model series. Today, the R107 remains a favorite among enthusiasts for its grand touring character, reliability, and classic Mercedes-Benz engineering.

Reportedly purchased from the estate of its original owner, this 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Signal Red over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, automatic climate control, heat-insulating glass, a black soft top, and more as outlined below. Acquired by the seller in 2021, the car reportedly underwent mechanical refurbishment and cosmetic reconditioning.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a laminated window sticker, Mercedes-Benz ownership documentation, a spare set of wheels, various spare parts and service items, a color-matched hardtop with storage stand, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Signal Red (568) over Palomino leather upholstery (274)

  • Removable color-matched hardtop and black soft top

  • Extensive service and historical documentation

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report included

Factory Equipment

  • 240 - Outside temperature indicator

  • 262 - Elimination of rear spoiler

  • 519 - Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

  • 442 - Driver's airbag

  • 531 - Power antenna

  • 543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

  • 551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

  • 570 - Folding front armrest

  • 581 - Automatic climate control

  • 592 - Heat-insulating glass

Modifications

  • Chromed OEM wheels

  • Black-and-tan checkered CocoMats

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:

  • Timing chain, timing chain guides, and timing chain tensioner replaced

  • Radiator and coolant reservoir replaced

  • Replacement brake calipers, rotors, pads, wear sensors, and parking brake shoes

  • Front suspension and steering components refreshed with replacement ball joints, steering damper, and steering coupler

  • Oxygen sensor and OVP relay replaced

  • Transmission wiring harness, filter, modulator, and mount replaced

  • Transmission serviced with fluid replacement, including torque converter

  • Differential mount replaced; differential flushed and refilled

  • Fuel pumps, filter, accumulator, pressure regulator, injectors and seals, nozzles, pump relay, idle relay, idle valve, and engine control module replaced

  • Replacement distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and spark plugs

  • Air filter replaced and air cleaner polished

  • Vacuum lines and hoses replaced

  • Replacement intake manifold switches, temperature sensors, gasket, throttle position sensor, air horn, and related plastic and rubber components

  • Valve stem seals and gaskets replaced

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Air-conditioning system serviced and recharged

  • Blower motor cover replaced

  • Hood insulation blanket replaced

  • Fog lamp lenses and bulbs replaced

  • Both window regulators replaced

  • Both sun visors replaced

  • Paint corrected, wet sanded, compounded, waxed, and ceramic coated

Known Imperfections

  • Area of corrosion beneath paint on lower fender

  • Previously touched-up scratches visible on bodywork

  • Some surface corrosion on rear muffler casing

  • Center muffler heat shield removed due to corrosion

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this 560SL in 2021 from the estate of the original owner. According to the seller, the original owner regularly drove the car between New Jersey and Florida before it spent approximately 12 years in storage. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Mercedes-Benz has been registered in New Jersey and Florida.

Included Items

  • Spare set of refinished factory wheels with center caps, lug hardware, and storage boxes

  • Color-matched removable hardtop, 2 hardtop removal tools, and storage stand

  • Craftsman tool cart with various spare parts and service items

  • Manufacturer's literature and laminated window sticker

  • Some service records and parts documentation

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Sold to
Mjoudeh89
Mjoudeh89
$12,305
Seller
StrictlyBusiness
StrictlyBusiness
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC
Bids13
Views5,348

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Mjoudeh89
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