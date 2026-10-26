Description

Introduced for 1986 as the final and most powerful evolution of the R107 roadster, the Mercedes-Benz 560SL combined timeless styling with a robust 5.6-liter V8, luxury appointments, and the build quality that helped make the R107 one of Mercedes-Benz's longest-running model series. Today, the R107 remains a favorite among enthusiasts for its grand touring character, reliability, and classic Mercedes-Benz engineering.

Reportedly purchased from the estate of its original owner, this 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Signal Red over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, automatic climate control, heat-insulating glass, a black soft top, and more as outlined below. Acquired by the seller in 2021, the car reportedly underwent mechanical refurbishment and cosmetic reconditioning.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a laminated window sticker, Mercedes-Benz ownership documentation, a spare set of wheels, various spare parts and service items, a color-matched hardtop with storage stand, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 5.6L M117 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Signal Red (568) over Palomino leather upholstery (274)

Removable color-matched hardtop and black soft top

Extensive service and historical documentation

CARFAX Vehicle History Report included

Factory Equipment

240 - Outside temperature indicator

262 - Elimination of rear spoiler

519 - Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

442 - Driver's airbag

531 - Power antenna

543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

551 - Anti-theft and anti-break-in warning system

570 - Folding front armrest

581 - Automatic climate control

592 - Heat-insulating glass

Modifications

Chromed OEM wheels

Black-and-tan checkered CocoMats

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:

Timing chain, timing chain guides, and timing chain tensioner replaced

Radiator and coolant reservoir replaced

Replacement brake calipers, rotors, pads, wear sensors, and parking brake shoes

Front suspension and steering components refreshed with replacement ball joints, steering damper, and steering coupler

Oxygen sensor and OVP relay replaced

Transmission wiring harness, filter, modulator, and mount replaced

Transmission serviced with fluid replacement, including torque converter

Differential mount replaced; differential flushed and refilled

Fuel pumps, filter, accumulator, pressure regulator, injectors and seals, nozzles, pump relay, idle relay, idle valve, and engine control module replaced

Replacement distributor cap, rotor, ignition wires, and spark plugs

Air filter replaced and air cleaner polished

Vacuum lines and hoses replaced

Replacement intake manifold switches, temperature sensors, gasket, throttle position sensor, air horn, and related plastic and rubber components

Valve stem seals and gaskets replaced

Oil and filter changed

Air-conditioning system serviced and recharged

Blower motor cover replaced

Hood insulation blanket replaced

Fog lamp lenses and bulbs replaced

Both window regulators replaced

Both sun visors replaced

Paint corrected, wet sanded, compounded, waxed, and ceramic coated

Known Imperfections

Area of corrosion beneath paint on lower fender

Previously touched-up scratches visible on bodywork

Some surface corrosion on rear muffler casing

Center muffler heat shield removed due to corrosion

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this 560SL in 2021 from the estate of the original owner. According to the seller, the original owner regularly drove the car between New Jersey and Florida before it spent approximately 12 years in storage. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Mercedes-Benz has been registered in New Jersey and Florida.

Included Items