44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The third-generation Firebird Trans Am GTA represented Pontiac's flagship performance trim for the platform, and for 1988 only, buyers could order the ultra-rare AA8 Notchback Roof option — a fixed-glass rear roof treatment engineered and installed by outside contractor Cars & Concepts in place of the standard hatchback. Production was limited to 718 examples for the 1988 model year.
Finished in White over a gray fabric interior, this Trans Am GTA was first delivered to Vicino Buick-Pontiac-GMC in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Power comes from a 5.7L V8 with Tuned Port Injection, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The car was fitted from the factory with power windows and locks as well as the WS6 Special Performance Package, which included various steering and suspension upgrades including 16" gold lace wheels as compared to the standard Firebird.
Aftermarket intake and exhaust components have been fitted, and the car has tinted windows. A paint correction and ceramic coating was applied in June of 2026.
This F-Body Firebird is one of a reported 718 equipped with the AA8-code Notchback Roof for the model year, and it now shows approximately 44,000 miles.
This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA is now offered with various spares, a window sticker and manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of 718 with the AA8 GTA Notchback Roof option
White over gray leather and cloth upholstery
Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels
Approximately 44,100 miles shown
Window sticker included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
5.7L TPI V-8 Engine
4-speed automatic transmission
4-wheel disc brakes and power steering
Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels
Special Performance Package
Aero rear deck spoiler
Aero Package
Articulating, 4-way manual bucket seats
Delco AM/FM stereo with equalizer and steering wheel controls
Rally gauges with tachometer
Power windows and door locks
Fog lamps
Y84 Package highlights:
Rear Defogger
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Limited Slip Differential
Modifications
Aftermarket cold air intake
Aftermarket cat-back exhaust system
Ceramic coated
Servicing & Documentation
Falken tires with 2025 date codes
Ceramic coating applied in June 2026
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips
Various wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback was sold new through Vincino Pontiac in Mansfeld, Massachusetts. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2026. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts, Georgia, and Arizona as well as multiple gaps.
Included Items
Window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
Removed exhaust and intake components
Front license plate bracket
Ezy Shade car cover (in box)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.