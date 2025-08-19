44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback

11 days
$1,000
44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (112)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2FW2189JL235798
Mileage indicated44,100 Miles
LocationCasa Grande , Arizona
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The third-generation Firebird Trans Am GTA represented Pontiac's flagship performance trim for the platform, and for 1988 only, buyers could order the ultra-rare AA8 Notchback Roof option — a fixed-glass rear roof treatment engineered and installed by outside contractor Cars & Concepts in place of the standard hatchback. Production was limited to 718 examples for the 1988 model year.

Finished in White over a gray fabric interior, this Trans Am GTA was first delivered to Vicino Buick-Pontiac-GMC in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Power comes from a 5.7L V8 with Tuned Port Injection, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The car was fitted from the factory with power windows and locks as well as the WS6 Special Performance Package, which included various steering and suspension upgrades including 16" gold lace wheels as compared to the standard Firebird.

Aftermarket intake and exhaust components have been fitted, and the car has tinted windows. A paint correction and ceramic coating was applied in June of 2026.

This F-Body Firebird is one of a reported 718 equipped with the AA8-code Notchback Roof for the model year, and it now shows approximately 44,000 miles.

This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA is now offered with various spares, a window sticker and manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of 718 with the AA8 GTA Notchback Roof option

  • White over gray leather and cloth upholstery

  • Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels

  • Approximately 44,100 miles shown

  • Window sticker included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • 5.7L TPI V-8 Engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and power steering

  • Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels

  • Special Performance Package

  • Aero rear deck spoiler

  • Aero Package

  • Articulating, 4-way manual bucket seats

  • Delco AM/FM stereo with equalizer and steering wheel controls

  • Rally gauges with tachometer

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Fog lamps

  • Y84 Package highlights:

    • Rear Defogger

    • Tilt Steering Wheel

    • Engine Oil Cooler

    • Limited Slip Differential

Modifications

  • Aftermarket cold air intake

  • Aftermarket cat-back exhaust system

  • Ceramic coated

Servicing & Documentation

  • Falken tires with 2025 date codes

  • Ceramic coating applied in June 2026

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback was sold new through Vincino Pontiac in Mansfeld, Massachusetts. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2026. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts, Georgia, and Arizona as well as multiple gaps.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Removed exhaust and intake components

  • Front license plate bracket

  • Ezy Shade car cover (in box)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback

Current bid
johnwalker_d697
johnwalker_d697
$1,000
Seller
DonsCamaro
DonsCamaro
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids10
Views1,730

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

johnwalker_d697's avatar
johnwalker_d697
Sep 10 at 1:51 AM
$1,000bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 10:38 PM
$900bid placed 
CEM1972's avatar
CEM1972
Sep 9 at 10:37 PM
$800bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 10:35 PM
$700bid placed 
CEM1972's avatar
CEM1972
Sep 9 at 10:34 PM
$600bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 10:01 PM
$500bid placed 
CEM1972's avatar
CEM1972
Sep 9 at 4:21 PM
$400bid placed 
derbuyinstein's avatar
derbuyinstein
Sep 9 at 4:20 PM
$300bid placed 
CEM1972's avatar
CEM1972
Sep 9 at 3:37 PM
$200bid placed 
LGh8yall1981's avatar
LGh8yall1981
Sep 8 at 3:23 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026