Description

The third-generation Firebird Trans Am GTA represented Pontiac's flagship performance trim for the platform, and for 1988 only, buyers could order the ultra-rare AA8 Notchback Roof option — a fixed-glass rear roof treatment engineered and installed by outside contractor Cars & Concepts in place of the standard hatchback. Production was limited to 718 examples for the 1988 model year.

Finished in White over a gray fabric interior, this Trans Am GTA was first delivered to Vicino Buick-Pontiac-GMC in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Power comes from a 5.7L V8 with Tuned Port Injection, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The car was fitted from the factory with power windows and locks as well as the WS6 Special Performance Package, which included various steering and suspension upgrades including 16" gold lace wheels as compared to the standard Firebird.

Aftermarket intake and exhaust components have been fitted, and the car has tinted windows. A paint correction and ceramic coating was applied in June of 2026.

This F-Body Firebird is one of a reported 718 equipped with the AA8-code Notchback Roof for the model year, and it now shows approximately 44,000 miles.

This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA is now offered with various spares, a window sticker and manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of 718 with the AA8 GTA Notchback Roof option

White over gray leather and cloth upholstery

Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels

Approximately 44,100 miles shown

Window sticker included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

5.7L TPI V-8 Engine

4-speed automatic transmission

4-wheel disc brakes and power steering

Gold diamond-spoke aluminum wheels

Special Performance Package

Aero rear deck spoiler

Aero Package

Articulating, 4-way manual bucket seats

Delco AM/FM stereo with equalizer and steering wheel controls

Rally gauges with tachometer

Power windows and door locks

Fog lamps

Y84 Package highlights: Rear Defogger Tilt Steering Wheel Engine Oil Cooler Limited Slip Differential



Modifications

Aftermarket cold air intake

Aftermarket cat-back exhaust system

Ceramic coated

Servicing & Documentation

Falken tires with 2025 date codes

Ceramic coating applied in June 2026

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips

Various wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback was sold new through Vincino Pontiac in Mansfeld, Massachusetts. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2026. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts, Georgia, and Arizona as well as multiple gaps.

Included Items