1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top

6 days
$5,250
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (75)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2PG119XJP216500
Mileage indicated70,500 Miles TMU
LocationTomah, Wisconsin
Engine2.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMedium Red Metallic
Interior colorMedium Dark Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

With major suspension changes, the final-year Pontiac Fiero was what its engineers had always envisioned: a sporty, mid-engined car with balanced handling and a poised demeanor. For 1988, Pontiac made myriad suspension changes, improved braking, and an updated power-assisted steering system. Notably, a reported 641 cars were modified for the 1998 model year by CJB Component Concepts with a T-roof conversion.

This '88 Fiero GT is one of those vehicles. The car was purchased by the seller as a non-running project in 2022, reportedly following approximately 25 years in storage. The seller performed repairs the fuel and ignition systems, and replaced suspension components. Powered by a 2.8L V6 paired with a five-speed manual, the car is finished in Medium Red Metallic over Medium Dark Gray leather upholstery. This CJB Fiero is equipped with cruise control, power mirrors, power door locks, a rear decklid spoiler, 15-inch Black Diamond alloy wheels, and more.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered in Wisconsin with an accessory kit, car cover, takeoff spare parts, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 70,500 miles shown

  • 2.8L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Finished in Medium Red Metallic paint

  • Medium Dark Gray leather interior

  • T-top roof panels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Registry and RPO documentation indicate the following equipment:

    • CJB T-top conversion by Cars & Concepts

    • Black Diamond alloy wheels

    • Rear decklid spoiler

    • Cruise control

    • Power door locks

    • Power mirrors

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • AM/FM cassette stereo with graphic equalizer

    • Premium speaker system

    • Rear window defogger

    • Tinted glass

Servicing

According to the seller, the car was found non-running in 2022 after long-term storage. Since then, service work has included fuel- and ignition-system-related repairs as well as general mechanical refurbishment. The seller further notes that the rear shocks and struts have been replaced.

Ownership History

According to the seller, the vehicle spent approximately 24 years in storage between 1998 and 2022. The seller acquired the car in 2022 and has since worked to return it to reliable operating condition. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California and Idaho beginning in 1995.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term storage

  • Crack in rear sail panels (see gallery for details)

  • Air conditioning is inoperable

  • Front-end alignment required

Included Items

  • Takeoff spare parts

  • Factory literature

  • Accessory kit

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top

Current bid
AW_dsh8ca
AW_dsh8ca
$5,250
Seller
Eric05GTO
Eric05GTO
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,036

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AW_dsh8ca
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