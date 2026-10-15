Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the brand's most recognizable flagship sedans, combining distinctive Bruno Sacco styling, exceptional build quality, and V8-powered refinement. Introduced for the 1986 model year, the 420SEL occupied the middle of the long-wheelbase W126 range, offering many of the luxury and technology features of its larger-displacement stablemates.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic and silver over Gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, an electric sliding sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, heated power-adjustable mirrors, rear reading lamps, and 15-hole alloy wheels.

The seller reportedly acquired this W126 from the original owner in 2025.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner W126

4.2L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic (172U) and silver

Gray leather upholstery (278) with wood accent trim

Power-adjustable front seats with memory

Power sunroof and automatic climate control

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

240 – Outside temperature indicator

446 – Tempomat cruise control, power-adjustable steering column, and airbag

506 – Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors

519 – Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

531 – Automatic antenna

543 – Illuminated vanity mirrors

551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

588 – Automatic climate control and power windows

592 – Heat-insulating glass and heated rear window

600 – Headlamp wiper/washers

611 – Courtesy lamps for front and rear doors

640 – 15-hole light-alloy wheels

810 – Sound system

877 – Rear reading lamps

Servicing

The seller reports that Michelin tires were recently installed.

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age

Windshield seal exhibits cracking and some paint chips on fascia

Corrosion visible in bodywork under front turn signal areas

Area of discoloration on the rear bumper chrome

Dashboard and some wood trim exhibit cracks

Driver floor mat stained and seatback map pockets loose

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Massachusetts, as well as a reporting gap.

From the seller: “I purchased this vehicle from the original owner, who bought it brand new in 1988. It was well maintained and had only 82 miles at the time of purchase. No one ever sat in the back seat.”