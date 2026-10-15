Auction ended.

1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBCA35D0JA360998
Mileage indicated124,500 Miles
LocationWest Yarmouth, Massachusetts
Engine4.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorAnthracite Grey Metallic/Silver
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the brand's most recognizable flagship sedans, combining distinctive Bruno Sacco styling, exceptional build quality, and V8-powered refinement. Introduced for the 1986 model year, the 420SEL occupied the middle of the long-wheelbase W126 range, offering many of the luxury and technology features of its larger-displacement stablemates.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic and silver over Gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, an electric sliding sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, heated power-adjustable mirrors, rear reading lamps, and 15-hole alloy wheels.

The seller reportedly acquired this W126 from the original owner in 2025.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner W126

  • 4.2L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic (172U) and silver

  • Gray leather upholstery (278) with wood accent trim

  • Power-adjustable front seats with memory

  • Power sunroof and automatic climate control

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 240 – Outside temperature indicator

  • 446 – Tempomat cruise control, power-adjustable steering column, and airbag

  • 506 – Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors

  • 519 – Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

  • 531 – Automatic antenna

  • 543 – Illuminated vanity mirrors

  • 551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

  • 588 – Automatic climate control and power windows

  • 592 – Heat-insulating glass and heated rear window

  • 600 – Headlamp wiper/washers

  • 611 – Courtesy lamps for front and rear doors

  • 640 – 15-hole light-alloy wheels

  • 810 – Sound system

  • 877 – Rear reading lamps

Servicing

The seller reports that Michelin tires were recently installed.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age

  • Windshield seal exhibits cracking and some paint chips on fascia

  • Corrosion visible in bodywork under front turn signal areas

  • Area of discoloration on the rear bumper chrome

  • Dashboard and some wood trim exhibit cracks

  • Driver floor mat stained and seatback map pockets loose

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Massachusetts, as well as a reporting gap.

From the seller: “I purchased this vehicle from the original owner, who bought it brand new in 1988. It was well maintained and had only 82 miles at the time of purchase. No one ever sat in the back seat.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL · No reserve

Sold to
colintaylor_a9ug
colintaylor_a9ug
$4,600
Seller
DanielSalvatore_dx0g
DanielSalvatore_dx0g
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids17
Views4,526

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colintaylor_a9ug
Oct 15 at 6:35 PM
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