1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the brand's most recognizable flagship sedans, combining distinctive Bruno Sacco styling, exceptional build quality, and V8-powered refinement. Introduced for the 1986 model year, the 420SEL occupied the middle of the long-wheelbase W126 range, offering many of the luxury and technology features of its larger-displacement stablemates.
This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic and silver over Gray leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes power-adjustable front seats with memory, an electric sliding sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio, heated power-adjustable mirrors, rear reading lamps, and 15-hole alloy wheels.
The seller reportedly acquired this W126 from the original owner in 2025.
This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-owner W126
4.2L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone Anthracite Grey Metallic (172U) and silver
Gray leather upholstery (278) with wood accent trim
Power-adjustable front seats with memory
Power sunroof and automatic climate control
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
240 – Outside temperature indicator
446 – Tempomat cruise control, power-adjustable steering column, and airbag
506 – Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors
519 – Becker Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio
531 – Automatic antenna
543 – Illuminated vanity mirrors
551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system
588 – Automatic climate control and power windows
592 – Heat-insulating glass and heated rear window
600 – Headlamp wiper/washers
611 – Courtesy lamps for front and rear doors
640 – 15-hole light-alloy wheels
810 – Sound system
877 – Rear reading lamps
Servicing
The seller reports that Michelin tires were recently installed.
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections in paint and trim consistent with age
Windshield seal exhibits cracking and some paint chips on fascia
Corrosion visible in bodywork under front turn signal areas
Area of discoloration on the rear bumper chrome
Dashboard and some wood trim exhibit cracks
Driver floor mat stained and seatback map pockets loose
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Massachusetts, as well as a reporting gap.
From the seller: “I purchased this vehicle from the original owner, who bought it brand new in 1988. It was well maintained and had only 82 miles at the time of purchase. No one ever sat in the back seat.”
Additional documents
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