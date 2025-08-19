3,100-Kilometer 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine

1 day
$14,750
3,100-Kilometer 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDB1260241A420282
Mileage indicated3,100 Kilometers
LocationOceanside, New York
Engine3.0L M103 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue-Black Metallic
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
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Description

Introduced for the 1986 model year as the long-wheelbase variant of the W126 S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz 300SEL combined the marque's renowned engineering, safety, and comfort with additional rear-seat accommodations. Built to exacting standards and equipped with advanced luxury features for its era, the W126 remains widely regarded as one of Mercedes-Benz's finest flagship platforms.

Showing approximately 3,100 kilometers (roughly 1,927 miles), this 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Red velour upholstery. Factory equipment includes self-leveling suspension, automatic climate control, cruise control, a power sliding sunroof, heated and power-adjustable exterior mirrors, a Becker Mexico cassette radio, rear jump seats, rear reading lamps, and burled walnut wood trim. The selling dealer notes that the car remains unrestored and retains its factory-original paint, upholstery, and components throughout.

Specified with Code 623 for the Gulf States market, this example was factory-configured for operation in extreme environmental conditions. Regional equipment included a tropical-specification cooling system, high-capacity battery, heat-insulating glass, headlamp wiper system, and other market-specific enhancements intended to withstand prolonged exposure to heat, dust, and demanding operating conditions. Combined with its long-wheelbase configuration and self-leveling suspension, these export-market specifications make it a particularly uncommon W126 variant.

Located in Oceanside, New York, this 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Hampshire title in the name of the seller’s LLC.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 3,100 kilometers

  • Powered by a 3.0L M103 inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Red velour upholstery (977)

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 221 - Power-adjustable left front seat

  • 222 - Power-adjustable right front seat

  • 251 - Becker Mexico cassette radio

  • 343 - Cyclone air filter

  • 412 - Power sliding and tilting sunroof

  • 420 - 4-speed automatic transmission

  • 430 - Rear headrests

  • 440 - Tempomat cruise control

  • 452 - Two-tone horn

  • 484 - Self-leveling suspension and undershields

  • 506 - Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors

  • 531 - Automatic antenna

  • 543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

  • 570 - Folding front armrest

  • 588 - Automatic climate control and power windows

  • 592 - Heat-insulating glass

  • 605 - Headlamp wiper system

  • 623 - Gulf States specification

  • 640 - 15-hole light-alloy wheels

  • 674 - High-capacity tropical-specification battery

  • 731 - Burred walnut wood trim

  • 877 - Rear reading lamps

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Mercedes-Benz has been exclusively registered in New Hampshire.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,100-Kilometer 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine

Current bid
Matting
Matting
$14,750
Seller
IK_ha2vov
IK_ha2vov
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids30
Views7,265

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