Description

Introduced for the 1986 model year as the long-wheelbase variant of the W126 S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz 300SEL combined the marque's renowned engineering, safety, and comfort with additional rear-seat accommodations. Built to exacting standards and equipped with advanced luxury features for its era, the W126 remains widely regarded as one of Mercedes-Benz's finest flagship platforms.

Showing approximately 3,100 kilometers (roughly 1,927 miles), this 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Red velour upholstery. Factory equipment includes self-leveling suspension, automatic climate control, cruise control, a power sliding sunroof, heated and power-adjustable exterior mirrors, a Becker Mexico cassette radio, rear jump seats, rear reading lamps, and burled walnut wood trim. The selling dealer notes that the car remains unrestored and retains its factory-original paint, upholstery, and components throughout.

Specified with Code 623 for the Gulf States market, this example was factory-configured for operation in extreme environmental conditions. Regional equipment included a tropical-specification cooling system, high-capacity battery, heat-insulating glass, headlamp wiper system, and other market-specific enhancements intended to withstand prolonged exposure to heat, dust, and demanding operating conditions. Combined with its long-wheelbase configuration and self-leveling suspension, these export-market specifications make it a particularly uncommon W126 variant.

Located in Oceanside, New York, this 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Limousine is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Hampshire title in the name of the seller’s LLC.

Highlights

Showing approximately 3,100 kilometers

Powered by a 3.0L M103 inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Blue-Black Metallic (199U) over Red velour upholstery (977)

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

221 - Power-adjustable left front seat

222 - Power-adjustable right front seat

251 - Becker Mexico cassette radio

343 - Cyclone air filter

412 - Power sliding and tilting sunroof

420 - 4-speed automatic transmission

430 - Rear headrests

440 - Tempomat cruise control

452 - Two-tone horn

484 - Self-leveling suspension and undershields

506 - Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors

531 - Automatic antenna

543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

570 - Folding front armrest

588 - Automatic climate control and power windows

592 - Heat-insulating glass

605 - Headlamp wiper system

623 - Gulf States specification

640 - 15-hole light-alloy wheels

674 - High-capacity tropical-specification battery

731 - Burred walnut wood trim

877 - Rear reading lamps

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Mercedes-Benz has been exclusively registered in New Hampshire.

Included Items