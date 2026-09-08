Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fox-body Mustang remains one of the most influential American platforms ever produced, prized for its lightweight chassis, rear-wheel-drive layout, and enthusiast-friendly simplicity. Four-cylinder Fox-body Mustangs have developed a following of their own thanks to their distinct place within the model's history. As interest in 1980s and 1990s vehicles continues to grow, they have become increasingly appreciated among Radwood-era enthusiasts for their unmistakable styling pop culture significance.

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is powered by a 2.3-liter fuel-injected four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Regatta Blue cloth upholstery, the car is equipped with a black convertible soft top, 14-inch alloy wheels, a rear luggage rack, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and a cassette stereo.

The car has been under the seller's care for 18 years, during which time the top and radiator are said to have been replaced.

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 2008

2.3L inline-four

5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Oxford White

Regatta Blue cloth upholstery

Black convertible soft top

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Front bucket seats

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

AM/FM cassette stereo

Air conditioning

Cruise control

14” alloy wheels

Rear luggage rack

Servicing

According to the seller, the convertible top and radiator have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion present on undercarriage and underhood components

Rust visible in wheel arches and the lower quarter panels

Paint blemishes and touch-up areas consistent with age

Scuffs and aging present on exterior rubber trim

Hazing visible on exterior lighting components

Discoloration and fading visible in the upholstery

Stains present in the carpet

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and shows an Exceeds Mechanical Limits title first issued in 1995. The report also shows no accidents or damage reported.

Included Items