Auction ended.

1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 5-Speed
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FABP44A8JF264120
Mileage indicated76,050 Miles TMU
LocationNew Hyde Park, New York
Engine2.3L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorOxford White
Interior colorRegatta Blue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fox-body Mustang remains one of the most influential American platforms ever produced, prized for its lightweight chassis, rear-wheel-drive layout, and enthusiast-friendly simplicity. Four-cylinder Fox-body Mustangs have developed a following of their own thanks to their distinct place within the model's history. As interest in 1980s and 1990s vehicles continues to grow, they have become increasingly appreciated among Radwood-era enthusiasts for their unmistakable styling pop culture significance.

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is powered by a 2.3-liter fuel-injected four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Regatta Blue cloth upholstery, the car is equipped with a black convertible soft top, 14-inch alloy wheels, a rear luggage rack, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and a cassette stereo.

The car has been under the seller's care for 18 years, during which time the top and radiator are said to have been replaced.

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 2008

  • 2.3L inline-four

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Oxford White

  • Regatta Blue cloth upholstery

  • Black convertible soft top

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Front bucket seats

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • 14” alloy wheels

  • Rear luggage rack

Servicing

According to the seller, the convertible top and radiator have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion present on undercarriage and underhood components

  • Rust visible in wheel arches and the lower quarter panels

  • Paint blemishes and touch-up areas consistent with age

  • Scuffs and aging present on exterior rubber trim

  • Hazing visible on exterior lighting components

  • Discoloration and fading visible in the upholstery

  • Stains present in the carpet

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and shows an Exceeds Mechanical Limits title first issued in 1995. The report also shows no accidents or damage reported.

Included Items

  • Aftermarket all-weather floor mats

  • Owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
jjpsIII
jjpsIII
$2,350
Seller
WW_2026
WW_2026
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids13
Views33,480

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