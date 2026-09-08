1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 5-Speed
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Fox-body Mustang remains one of the most influential American platforms ever produced, prized for its lightweight chassis, rear-wheel-drive layout, and enthusiast-friendly simplicity. Four-cylinder Fox-body Mustangs have developed a following of their own thanks to their distinct place within the model's history. As interest in 1980s and 1990s vehicles continues to grow, they have become increasingly appreciated among Radwood-era enthusiasts for their unmistakable styling pop culture significance.
This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is powered by a 2.3-liter fuel-injected four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Regatta Blue cloth upholstery, the car is equipped with a black convertible soft top, 14-inch alloy wheels, a rear luggage rack, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and a cassette stereo.
The car has been under the seller's care for 18 years, during which time the top and radiator are said to have been replaced.
This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 2008
2.3L inline-four
5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Oxford White
Regatta Blue cloth upholstery
Black convertible soft top
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Front bucket seats
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
AM/FM cassette stereo
Air conditioning
Cruise control
14” alloy wheels
Rear luggage rack
Servicing
According to the seller, the convertible top and radiator have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion present on undercarriage and underhood components
Rust visible in wheel arches and the lower quarter panels
Paint blemishes and touch-up areas consistent with age
Scuffs and aging present on exterior rubber trim
Hazing visible on exterior lighting components
Discoloration and fading visible in the upholstery
Stains present in the carpet
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and shows an Exceeds Mechanical Limits title first issued in 1995. The report also shows no accidents or damage reported.
Included Items
Aftermarket all-weather floor mats
Owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.