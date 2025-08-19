Description

Ford's Fox-body Mustang spent fifteen years on the market by sticking to a simple formula: keep it light, keep it affordable, and let the buyer choose how much performance they wanted. The LX trim sat at the approachable end of that spectrum, offered as a coupe, hatchback, or convertible, and standard with Ford's long-running 2.3L inline-four.

This 1988 Mustang LX Convertible is finished in Canyon Red over red and black leather upholstery, and its 2.3L inline-four sends power rearward via a four-speed automatic transmission. According to the seller, the car has undergone a refurbishment that included stripping and repainting the body in its original color, along with interior and top work.

Acquired by the seller in 1991, this example shows less than 87,000 miles, and the seller reports two first place awards in its class at the Rocket City Mustang Club's Spring Car Show in Huntsville, Alabama, in May 2025 and 2026.

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX Convertible is now offered with manufacturer's literature, various records, a convertible top boot, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Alabama title in the seller's name.

Highlights

With the seller since 1991

Recent cosmetic refurbishment

Finished in Medium Scarlet (2D)

Red and black leather upholstery with Pony-logo seat belts

Recently rebuilt convertible top in black

Factory Equipment

2.3L inline-four

Automatic transmission

Power steering and front disc brakes

15" alloy wheels

Power convertible top

Power windows

Cassette stereo

Modifications

Two-tone leather upholstery

Aftermarket seat belts

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following refurbishment work has been completed:

Body stripped and repainted in its original color

Convertible top replaced, along with its hydraulics, lift motor, and up/down rods

Red and black leather seats installed

Floorboard and trunk insulation and black carpet installed

Seat belts with Pony logo installed

Door interior insulation, water deflection panels, and window motors installed

Window weatherstripping between the glass and doors replaced

Convertible top weatherstripping between the top and windshield replaced

Headlights and parking lights replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2005: Accident reported From the seller: "There was no accident involving another vehicle that tripped the Fuel Pump Inertia Switch. No Police Report Filed and No Insurance Claim Filed. In 2005 my Mustang was 17 years old - you can check Google that states the 'Electrical Contacts' on the Fuel Pump Inertial Switch can fail or burn out with age. Woody Anderson replaced the Inertial Switch April 22, 2005, at a cost of $36.66 with my Visa Card. I still have a copy of the repair bill in my maintenance records. I do not know WHY or WHO would have entered an incorrect statement of that nature"



Ownership History

This 1988 Ford Mustang LX was acquired by the seller in 1991. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps and registration history in Illinois and Alabama.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Various records and spares

Convertible top boot

Additional Information

From the seller: "The 2015 restoration included a new convertible top, up and down hydraulic rods, system flushed with new fluid. This past weekend, the motor works and starts to raise the top but will not raise on its own because of low hydraulic fluid pressure. MY convertible top GURU has ordered two new hydraulic pump cylinders and fluid. Should there be a buyer, the top's hydraulic system will be repaired and working properly."