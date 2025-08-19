Description

For 1988, General Motors abandoned the truck of yesteryear and introduced the truck of the future with the all-new GMT400 platform. While Ford and Dodge soldiered on with their existing models, General Motors beat everyone to the table with this fully redesigned pickup truck. Featuring factory fuel injected engines, independent front suspension, and a host of luxuries never before seen in a pickup truck, the GMT400 was a crowd favorite with working individuals and GM truck enthusiasts alike. The GMT400 platform also brought significantly improved aerodynamics, and out-handled both its predecessors and its competitors with a smoother ride thanks to the addition of independent front suspension and the abandonment of solid front axles in 4WD models.

This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado wears white paint over a tan cloth interior featuring a bench seat, air conditioning, Delco radio, power door locks, and power windows. It is powered by a TBI 5.7L V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Registered in North Carolina under current ownership, the truck has reportedly been with the seller's father since 1990. The odometer currently shows approximately 146,700 miles. The seller reports that the truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and that the four-wheel-drive system operates as it should.

This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado is now offered by the seller on behalf of their father's estate with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title.

Highlights

First-year GMT400 pickup

Finished in White with tan cloth upholstery

5.7L TBI V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive w/ two-speed transfer case

Air conditioning

Silverado trim package

Presents in original condition

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Silverado trim package

Regular cab short bed

5.7L (350ci) TBI V8

Dual exhaust

Power windows and door locks

Tilt steering column

Cruise control

Delco radio

Known Imperfections

Exterior wear

Undercarriage oxidation

Wear on interior surfaces

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

The seller reports that their father purchased this truck in 1990.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1990 and lists North Carolina registration history, with a few gaps.

Included Items

Drop-in bedliner

Bed rails

Additional Information

The seller states, "The truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and the 4WD operates as it should. It has been garage kept and carefully maintained. The interior is exceptionally well preserved for its age, with an original dash, seat, and trim. This Silverado was my late father's pride and joy. He owned and cared for it for more than three decades, preserving rather than restoring or modifying it."