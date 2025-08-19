36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4

1 day
$8,000
36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCDK14K5JZ232698
Mileage indicated146,700 Miles
LocationArchdale, NC
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Cold Start
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1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Interior Viewing
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1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Driving POV
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Description

For 1988, General Motors abandoned the truck of yesteryear and introduced the truck of the future with the all-new GMT400 platform. While Ford and Dodge soldiered on with their existing models, General Motors beat everyone to the table with this fully redesigned pickup truck. Featuring factory fuel injected engines, independent front suspension, and a host of luxuries never before seen in a pickup truck, the GMT400 was a crowd favorite with working individuals and GM truck enthusiasts alike. The GMT400 platform also brought significantly improved aerodynamics, and out-handled both its predecessors and its competitors with a smoother ride thanks to the addition of independent front suspension and the abandonment of solid front axles in 4WD models.

This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado wears white paint over a tan cloth interior featuring a bench seat, air conditioning, Delco radio, power door locks, and power windows. It is powered by a TBI 5.7L V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Registered in North Carolina under current ownership, the truck has reportedly been with the seller's father since 1990. The odometer currently shows approximately 146,700 miles. The seller reports that the truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and that the four-wheel-drive system operates as it should.

This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado is now offered by the seller on behalf of their father's estate with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title.

Highlights

  • First-year GMT400 pickup

  • Finished in White with tan cloth upholstery

  • 5.7L TBI V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive w/ two-speed transfer case

  • Air conditioning

  • Silverado trim package

  • Presents in original condition

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Silverado trim package

  • Regular cab short bed

  • 5.7L (350ci) TBI V8

  • Dual exhaust

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Tilt steering column

  • Cruise control

  • Delco radio

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior wear

  • Undercarriage oxidation

  • Wear on interior surfaces

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

The seller reports that their father purchased this truck in 1990.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1990 and lists North Carolina registration history, with a few gaps.

Included Items

  • Drop-in bedliner

  • Bed rails

Additional Information

The seller states, "The truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and the 4WD operates as it should. It has been garage kept and carefully maintained. The interior is exceptionally well preserved for its age, with an original dash, seat, and trim. This Silverado was my late father's pride and joy. He owned and cared for it for more than three decades, preserving rather than restoring or modifying it."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4

Current bid
073605ag
073605ag
$8,000
Seller
DC_951999
DC_951999
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids18
Views4,025

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