36-Years-Family-Owned 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4x4
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
For 1988, General Motors abandoned the truck of yesteryear and introduced the truck of the future with the all-new GMT400 platform. While Ford and Dodge soldiered on with their existing models, General Motors beat everyone to the table with this fully redesigned pickup truck. Featuring factory fuel injected engines, independent front suspension, and a host of luxuries never before seen in a pickup truck, the GMT400 was a crowd favorite with working individuals and GM truck enthusiasts alike. The GMT400 platform also brought significantly improved aerodynamics, and out-handled both its predecessors and its competitors with a smoother ride thanks to the addition of independent front suspension and the abandonment of solid front axles in 4WD models.
This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado wears white paint over a tan cloth interior featuring a bench seat, air conditioning, Delco radio, power door locks, and power windows. It is powered by a TBI 5.7L V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Registered in North Carolina under current ownership, the truck has reportedly been with the seller's father since 1990. The odometer currently shows approximately 146,700 miles. The seller reports that the truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and that the four-wheel-drive system operates as it should.
This 1988 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado is now offered by the seller on behalf of their father's estate with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title.
Highlights
First-year GMT400 pickup
Finished in White with tan cloth upholstery
5.7L TBI V8
Four-speed automatic transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive w/ two-speed transfer case
Air conditioning
Silverado trim package
Presents in original condition
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Silverado trim package
Regular cab short bed
5.7L (350ci) TBI V8
Dual exhaust
Power windows and door locks
Tilt steering column
Cruise control
Delco radio
Known Imperfections
Exterior wear
Undercarriage oxidation
Wear on interior surfaces
Servicing & Documentation
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Ownership History
The seller reports that their father purchased this truck in 1990.
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1990 and lists North Carolina registration history, with a few gaps.
Included Items
Drop-in bedliner
Bed rails
Additional Information
The seller states, "The truck starts easily, runs well, shifts properly, and the 4WD operates as it should. It has been garage kept and carefully maintained. The interior is exceptionally well preserved for its age, with an original dash, seat, and trim. This Silverado was my late father's pride and joy. He owned and cared for it for more than three decades, preserving rather than restoring or modifying it."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.