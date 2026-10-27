Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

BMW Motorsport built the E28 M5 by hand, fitting the 5-Series sedan with a 3.5-liter S38, a twin-cam, 24-valve inline-six rated at 256 horsepower in U.S. trim. It was paired with a Getrag five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, along with revised suspension and brakes. Outwardly, the M5 looked much like other 5 Series sedans, with subtle M badging among the few clues to what was underneath. North American buyers got the E28 M5 for the 1988 model year only.

Like all U.S.-spec M5s, this example is finished in Jet Black over tan leather upholstery. The car rides on later-model BMW Style 19 two-piece alloy wheels made by BBS and is fitted with H&R Sport Springs and a Nakamichi stereo. A limited-slip differential, sport seats, and the three-spoke M-Tech steering wheel were standard for the model.

Included service records dating to 1999 show it was maintained by Phaedrus Independent BMW in San Francisco through 2014 and later by shops in the Sacramento area. Per the invoices, the front brakes use E31 8-Series components. In May 2023, it received a cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works in Rancho Cordova, California.

This 1988 BMW M5 is now offered on dealer consignment with service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

U.S.-market E28 M5, offered for the 1988 model year only

Jet Black over tan leather

3.5L S38 inline-six and Getrag five-speed manual transmission

BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels made by BBS

Extensive service records included

Factory Equipment

Bosch Motronic fuel injection

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Power sunroof

Leather seats

Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors

Air conditioning

Cruise control

On-board computer

Modifications

Front brakes upgraded with E31 8 Series components

BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels

H&R Sport Springs

Nakamichi in-dash CD changer

Servicing and Documentation

The included service records and CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent work:

September 2026: Crankshaft position sensor replaced; passed CA smog testing

May 2025: Power steering return hoses to the brake booster, regulator valve, and cooler replaced

April 2025: A/C receiver-drier replaced and system recharged, front brake pads replaced, strut mounts and a rear shock mount replaced, and drive belt replaced

May 2023: Cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works, including: Front valance, hood, fenders, doors, quarter panels, roof, trunk lid, and spoiler repaired and/or refinished Door weatherstrips, trunk weatherstrip, and roof molding gaskets replaced Hood and trunk emblems replaced Rear bumper fillers replaced

August 2022: Battery and fuel pressure regulator replaced; cold compression test showed 160–175 psi across all cylinders

June 2022: Carbon cleaning performed, ignition wire set replaced, number six fuel injector cleaned, fuel tank drained, fuel filter reinstalled, and rear light sockets and bulbs replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The head unit powers up but does not produce sound

The "CHECK" light in the instrument cluster occasionally illuminates briefly at startup

Headliner sag at the rear above the rear window

Cracking on the dashboard

Corrosion on the wheels

Crack in the passenger-side taillight

Crack in the front bumper

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2022: Damage reported, minor damage



Ownership History

This 1988 BMW M5 was acquired by its current owner in May 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991 and lists California registration since.

From the seller: "This is an incredibly well-documented E28 M5 with an interesting backstory. Based on information provided to the current owner by the family of the original owner, Steve Jobs, of Apple, would ride in this M5 with frequency during the development of early Macintosh computers. It is said that "Steve" was added to the passenger-front floormat, which was taken along the way as a souvenir. The original owner passed away in 2022, which is how the current owner came into the car via his estate."

Included Items