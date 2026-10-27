Auction ended.

1988 BMW M5

The RADwood Collection
Bid to $37,250 on 10/27/26
Result
1988 BMW M5
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (156)

Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSDC9300J2875263
Mileage indicated135,100 Miles
LocationAuburn, California
Engine3.5L S38 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorJet Black
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1988 BMW M5—estimated rate $538/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Description

This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.

BMW Motorsport built the E28 M5 by hand, fitting the 5-Series sedan with a 3.5-liter S38, a twin-cam, 24-valve inline-six rated at 256 horsepower in U.S. trim. It was paired with a Getrag five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, along with revised suspension and brakes. Outwardly, the M5 looked much like other 5 Series sedans, with subtle M badging among the few clues to what was underneath. North American buyers got the E28 M5 for the 1988 model year only.

Like all U.S.-spec M5s, this example is finished in Jet Black over tan leather upholstery. The car rides on later-model BMW Style 19 two-piece alloy wheels made by BBS and is fitted with H&R Sport Springs and a Nakamichi stereo. A limited-slip differential, sport seats, and the three-spoke M-Tech steering wheel were standard for the model.

Included service records dating to 1999 show it was maintained by Phaedrus Independent BMW in San Francisco through 2014 and later by shops in the Sacramento area. Per the invoices, the front brakes use E31 8-Series components. In May 2023, it received a cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works in Rancho Cordova, California.

This 1988 BMW M5 is now offered on dealer consignment with service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • U.S.-market E28 M5, offered for the 1988 model year only

  • Jet Black over tan leather

  • 3.5L S38 inline-six and Getrag five-speed manual transmission

  • BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels made by BBS

  • Extensive service records included

Factory Equipment

  • Bosch Motronic fuel injection

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Power sunroof

  • Leather seats

  • Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • On-board computer

Modifications

  • Front brakes upgraded with E31 8 Series components

  • BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels

  • H&R Sport Springs

  • Nakamichi in-dash CD changer

Servicing and Documentation

The included service records and CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent work:

  • September 2026: Crankshaft position sensor replaced; passed CA smog testing

  • May 2025: Power steering return hoses to the brake booster, regulator valve, and cooler replaced

  • April 2025: A/C receiver-drier replaced and system recharged, front brake pads replaced, strut mounts and a rear shock mount replaced, and drive belt replaced

  • May 2023: Cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works, including:

    • Front valance, hood, fenders, doors, quarter panels, roof, trunk lid, and spoiler repaired and/or refinished

    • Door weatherstrips, trunk weatherstrip, and roof molding gaskets replaced

    • Hood and trunk emblems replaced

    • Rear bumper fillers replaced

  • August 2022: Battery and fuel pressure regulator replaced; cold compression test showed 160–175 psi across all cylinders

  • June 2022: Carbon cleaning performed, ignition wire set replaced, number six fuel injector cleaned, fuel tank drained, fuel filter reinstalled, and rear light sockets and bulbs replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The head unit powers up but does not produce sound

  • The "CHECK" light in the instrument cluster occasionally illuminates briefly at startup

  • Headliner sag at the rear above the rear window

  • Cracking on the dashboard

  • Corrosion on the wheels

  • Crack in the passenger-side taillight

  • Crack in the front bumper

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2022: Damage reported, minor damage

Ownership History

This 1988 BMW M5 was acquired by its current owner in May 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991 and lists California registration since.

From the seller: "This is an incredibly well-documented E28 M5 with an interesting backstory. Based on information provided to the current owner by the family of the original owner, Steve Jobs, of Apple, would ride in this M5 with frequency during the development of early Macintosh computers. It is said that "Steve" was added to the passenger-front floormat, which was taken along the way as a souvenir. The original owner passed away in 2022, which is how the current owner came into the car via his estate."

Included Items

  • Extensive service records

Additional documents

Cosmetic Reconditioning Invoice

Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 BMW M5

Last bid
Fincabarncar
Fincabarncar
$37,250
Seller
RPFMotorcars
RPFMotorcars
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids14
Views13,763

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Fincabarncar's avatar
Fincabarncar
Oct 27 at 6:07 PM
$37,250bid placed 
Taser_Taser's avatar
Taser_Taser
Oct 27 at 12:35 PM
$30,000bid placed 
Zosyn's avatar
Zosyn
Oct 27 at 1:46 AM
$28,000bid placed 
dasklein's avatar
dasklein
Oct 26 at 5:15 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Taser_Taser's avatar
Taser_Taser
Oct 26 at 4:03 PM
$12,250bid placed 
Oigan's avatar
Oigan
Oct 25 at 3:05 AM
$12,000bid placed 
Rossphosphorous' avatar
Rossphosphorous
Oct 25 at 2:40 AM
$11,000bid placed 
Zar's avatar
Zar
Oct 25 at 2:29 AM
$10,750bid placed 
aw8888's avatar
aw8888
Oct 23 at 1:50 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Fincabarncar's avatar
Fincabarncar
Oct 23 at 12:52 PM
$10,250bid placed 
PhilipSantomassi_mr2i's avatar
PhilipSantomassi_mr2i
Oct 20 at 8:39 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Carlos_Escalante's avatar
Carlos_Escalante
Oct 20 at 7:42 PM
$5,250bid placed 
aw8888's avatar
aw8888
Oct 19 at 4:31 PM
$5,000bid placed 
t3hbigv's avatar
t3hbigv
Oct 15 at 4:17 AM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026