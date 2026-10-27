1988 BMW M5
Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
This car will be available for public preview at RADwood on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm located at the Hagerty tent at the Gold Bar Hangar. Visit RADwood.com for additional information, including free admission.
BMW Motorsport built the E28 M5 by hand, fitting the 5-Series sedan with a 3.5-liter S38, a twin-cam, 24-valve inline-six rated at 256 horsepower in U.S. trim. It was paired with a Getrag five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, along with revised suspension and brakes. Outwardly, the M5 looked much like other 5 Series sedans, with subtle M badging among the few clues to what was underneath. North American buyers got the E28 M5 for the 1988 model year only.
Like all U.S.-spec M5s, this example is finished in Jet Black over tan leather upholstery. The car rides on later-model BMW Style 19 two-piece alloy wheels made by BBS and is fitted with H&R Sport Springs and a Nakamichi stereo. A limited-slip differential, sport seats, and the three-spoke M-Tech steering wheel were standard for the model.
Included service records dating to 1999 show it was maintained by Phaedrus Independent BMW in San Francisco through 2014 and later by shops in the Sacramento area. Per the invoices, the front brakes use E31 8-Series components. In May 2023, it received a cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works in Rancho Cordova, California.
This 1988 BMW M5 is now offered on dealer consignment with service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.
Highlights
U.S.-market E28 M5, offered for the 1988 model year only
Jet Black over tan leather
3.5L S38 inline-six and Getrag five-speed manual transmission
BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels made by BBS
Extensive service records included
Factory Equipment
Bosch Motronic fuel injection
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Power sunroof
Leather seats
Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors
Air conditioning
Cruise control
On-board computer
Modifications
Front brakes upgraded with E31 8 Series components
BMW Style 19 two-piece wheels
H&R Sport Springs
Nakamichi in-dash CD changer
Servicing and Documentation
The included service records and CARFAX Vehicle History Report document the following recent work:
September 2026: Crankshaft position sensor replaced; passed CA smog testing
May 2025: Power steering return hoses to the brake booster, regulator valve, and cooler replaced
April 2025: A/C receiver-drier replaced and system recharged, front brake pads replaced, strut mounts and a rear shock mount replaced, and drive belt replaced
May 2023: Cosmetic reconditioning at SEA Works, including:
Front valance, hood, fenders, doors, quarter panels, roof, trunk lid, and spoiler repaired and/or refinished
Door weatherstrips, trunk weatherstrip, and roof molding gaskets replaced
Hood and trunk emblems replaced
Rear bumper fillers replaced
August 2022: Battery and fuel pressure regulator replaced; cold compression test showed 160–175 psi across all cylinders
June 2022: Carbon cleaning performed, ignition wire set replaced, number six fuel injector cleaned, fuel tank drained, fuel filter reinstalled, and rear light sockets and bulbs replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The head unit powers up but does not produce sound
The "CHECK" light in the instrument cluster occasionally illuminates briefly at startup
Headliner sag at the rear above the rear window
Cracking on the dashboard
Corrosion on the wheels
Crack in the passenger-side taillight
Crack in the front bumper
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2022: Damage reported, minor damage
Ownership History
This 1988 BMW M5 was acquired by its current owner in May 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991 and lists California registration since.
From the seller: "This is an incredibly well-documented E28 M5 with an interesting backstory. Based on information provided to the current owner by the family of the original owner, Steve Jobs, of Apple, would ride in this M5 with frequency during the development of early Macintosh computers. It is said that "Steve" was added to the passenger-front floormat, which was taken along the way as a souvenir. The original owner passed away in 2022, which is how the current owner came into the car via his estate."
Included Items
Extensive service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.