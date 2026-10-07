Description

The first-generation 4Runner arrived for 1984 as Toyota's answer to the growing compact SUV market, built off the same ladder-frame platform as the Hilux pickup and fitted with a removable fiberglass shell over the rear cargo area. Power came from Toyota's simple, durable SOHC four-cylinder engines, and the truck's part-time four-wheel-drive system and rugged construction made it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. The Deluxe trim served as the volume model beneath the higher-equipped SR5.

This 1987 example is finished in white over gray cloth upholstery, powered by the 2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected four-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The truck features an aftermarket sunroof, running boards, 15" alloy wheels, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

This 1987 Toyota 4Runner is now offered with an owner's manual, a handwritten service log, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

First-generation Toyota 4Runner — Deluxe trim

Two-door body style with removable hardtop

White over gray cloth upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected inline-four engine

Five-speed manual transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive

Power front disc brakes

Power rear window

Digital clock

Cassette stereo

Roll bar

Modifications

Aftermarket 15" alloy wheels

Aftermarket sunroof

Running boards

Stainless-steel exhaust

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Service log available in the gallery

Undercoated in 2026

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Rust on the rear fenders and tailgate

Torn driver's seat upholstery and various interior wear

The air conditioning system has been disconnected

Ownership History

This 1987 Toyota 4Runner was acquired by the seller in August 2024 from its previous owner, who had owned it since 1989. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Included Items