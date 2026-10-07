Auction ended.

1987 Toyota 4Runner Deluxe 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
1987 Toyota 4Runner Deluxe 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (74)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT4RN62D3H0149865
Mileage indicated153,000 Miles
LocationFairview, Pennsylvania
Engine2.4L 22R-E Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck, SUV
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1987 Toyota 4Runner Deluxe 5-Speed Rear Window
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Description

The first-generation 4Runner arrived for 1984 as Toyota's answer to the growing compact SUV market, built off the same ladder-frame platform as the Hilux pickup and fitted with a removable fiberglass shell over the rear cargo area. Power came from Toyota's simple, durable SOHC four-cylinder engines, and the truck's part-time four-wheel-drive system and rugged construction made it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. The Deluxe trim served as the volume model beneath the higher-equipped SR5.

This 1987 example is finished in white over gray cloth upholstery, powered by the 2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected four-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The truck features an aftermarket sunroof, running boards, 15" alloy wheels, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

This 1987 Toyota 4Runner is now offered with an owner's manual, a handwritten service log, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • First-generation Toyota 4Runner — Deluxe trim

  • Two-door body style with removable hardtop

  • White over gray cloth upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected inline-four engine

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Power rear window

  • Digital clock

  • Cassette stereo

  • Roll bar

Modifications

  • Aftermarket 15" alloy wheels

  • Aftermarket sunroof

  • Running boards

  • Stainless-steel exhaust

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Service log available in the gallery

  • Undercoated in 2026

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Rust on the rear fenders and tailgate

  • Torn driver's seat upholstery and various interior wear

  • The air conditioning system has been disconnected

Ownership History

This 1987 Toyota 4Runner was acquired by the seller in August 2024 from its previous owner, who had owned it since 1989. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Handwritten service log

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Toyota 4Runner Deluxe 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
GnihzZZ
GnihzZZ
$9,095
Seller
JM_4runner
JM_4runner
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids29
Views7,389

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GnihzZZ
Oct 7 at 6:33 PM
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MH_p3ggo7
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RW_d44uxb
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MH_p3ggo7
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MH_p3ggo7
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GnihzZZ
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GnihzZZ
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