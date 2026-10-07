1987 Toyota 4Runner Deluxe 5-Speed
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The first-generation 4Runner arrived for 1984 as Toyota's answer to the growing compact SUV market, built off the same ladder-frame platform as the Hilux pickup and fitted with a removable fiberglass shell over the rear cargo area. Power came from Toyota's simple, durable SOHC four-cylinder engines, and the truck's part-time four-wheel-drive system and rugged construction made it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. The Deluxe trim served as the volume model beneath the higher-equipped SR5.
This 1987 example is finished in white over gray cloth upholstery, powered by the 2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected four-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The truck features an aftermarket sunroof, running boards, 15" alloy wheels, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.
This 1987 Toyota 4Runner is now offered with an owner's manual, a handwritten service log, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
First-generation Toyota 4Runner — Deluxe trim
Two-door body style with removable hardtop
White over gray cloth upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
2.4L 22R-E fuel-injected inline-four engine
Five-speed manual transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive
Power front disc brakes
Power rear window
Digital clock
Cassette stereo
Roll bar
Modifications
Aftermarket 15" alloy wheels
Aftermarket sunroof
Running boards
Stainless-steel exhaust
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Service log available in the gallery
Undercoated in 2026
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Rust on the rear fenders and tailgate
Torn driver's seat upholstery and various interior wear
The air conditioning system has been disconnected
Ownership History
This 1987 Toyota 4Runner was acquired by the seller in August 2024 from its previous owner, who had owned it since 1989. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Handwritten service log
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.