Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed

Bid to $7,165 on 10/22/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (76)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AA094XHN452320
Mileage indicated85,750 Miles TMU
LocationTucson, Arizona
Engine2.5L DOHC Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMaraschino Red Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1987 Porsche 944 S - Walk Around
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1987 Porsche 944 S - Start Up
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1987 Porsche 944 S - Driving
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Description

Introduced for 1987, the Porsche 944 S bridged the gap between the standard 944 and the forced induction-powered 944 Turbo, pairing the marque's balanced transaxle chassis with a new 16-valve version of its 2.5-liter inline-four. Produced for just two model years, the 944 S offered higher-revving performance while retaining the everyday usability, near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and precise handling that helped establish the 944 as one of the most accomplished sports cars of its era.

This '87 944S was bought new by the seller's father in 1987, and it passed to the seller 20 years later. The car is powered by a 2.5-liter 16-valve dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed transaxle and is finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script upholstery. Factory equipment includes a removable power-operated sunroof, pop-up headlights, rear spoiler, and 15-inch “phone dial” alloy wheels.

Service performed over the last five years is said to have included replacement of the tires, odometer, engine mounts, valve cover gasket, rear shock absorbers, and more as described below.

This 1987 Porsche 944 S is now offered with a Porsche air pump, an owner's manual and factory literature, toolkit, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since 1987

  • Finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script

  • Powered by a 2.5L 16-valve DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed transaxle

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • 16" Phone-dial alloy wheels

  • Rear wiper and spoiler

  • Air conditioning

  • Power-operated removable sunroof

Modifications

  • Blaupunkt head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2023:

    • Replacement tires, odometer, and various additional parts

  • 2022:

    • Engine mounts replaced

    • Rear shock absorbers replaced

    • Valve cover gasket replaced

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Air-conditioning system recharged

    • Hood shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips visible on the front fascia, hood, and mirror caps

  • Dent on the hood as shown in gallery

  • Muffler and tailpipe partially detached

  • Power mirror adjuster inoperable

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Tear on the driver's seat and some general interior wear as shown in gallery

Ownership History

The seller's father acquired this Porsche new in 1987, and ownership passed to the seller in 2007.

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in 1989, this 944 S has been registered in Ontario, Canada, Michigan, Virginia, New York, and Arizona.

Included Items

  • OEM Porsche Intercompressor Air Pump Kit

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Blaupunkt stereo manual

  • Spare tire and toolkit

Additional Information

From the seller: “This car is special because it has remained in our family since my father purchased it new in 1987, and I have personally owned it since 2007. As a 944 S, it represents a less common and more desirable variant of the 944 . In 2023, the car underwent a mechanical overhaul that included replacing the tires, various hoses and tubing, the odometer, and numerous other components. It also retains its original paint.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1987 Porsche 944 S

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed

Last bid
ChaoTexas
ChaoTexas
$7,165
Seller
BKR
BKR
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids13
Views9,369

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ChaoTexas
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