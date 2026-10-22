Description

Introduced for 1987, the Porsche 944 S bridged the gap between the standard 944 and the forced induction-powered 944 Turbo, pairing the marque's balanced transaxle chassis with a new 16-valve version of its 2.5-liter inline-four. Produced for just two model years, the 944 S offered higher-revving performance while retaining the everyday usability, near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and precise handling that helped establish the 944 as one of the most accomplished sports cars of its era.

This '87 944S was bought new by the seller's father in 1987, and it passed to the seller 20 years later. The car is powered by a 2.5-liter 16-valve dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed transaxle and is finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script upholstery. Factory equipment includes a removable power-operated sunroof, pop-up headlights, rear spoiler, and 15-inch “phone dial” alloy wheels.

Service performed over the last five years is said to have included replacement of the tires, odometer, engine mounts, valve cover gasket, rear shock absorbers, and more as described below.

This 1987 Porsche 944 S is now offered with a Porsche air pump, an owner's manual and factory literature, toolkit, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since 1987

Finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script

Powered by a 2.5L 16-valve DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed transaxle

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel power disc brakes

Pop-up headlights

16" Phone-dial alloy wheels

Rear wiper and spoiler

Air conditioning

Power-operated removable sunroof

Modifications

Blaupunkt head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

2023: Replacement tires, odometer, and various additional parts

2022: Engine mounts replaced Rear shock absorbers replaced Valve cover gasket replaced Brake fluid flushed Air-conditioning system recharged Hood shocks replaced



Known Imperfections

Paint chips visible on the front fascia, hood, and mirror caps

Dent on the hood as shown in gallery

Muffler and tailpipe partially detached

Power mirror adjuster inoperable

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Tear on the driver's seat and some general interior wear as shown in gallery

Ownership History

The seller's father acquired this Porsche new in 1987, and ownership passed to the seller in 2007.

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in 1989, this 944 S has been registered in Ontario, Canada, Michigan, Virginia, New York, and Arizona.

Included Items

OEM Porsche Intercompressor Air Pump Kit

Owner's manual and factory literature

Blaupunkt stereo manual

Spare tire and toolkit

Additional Information

From the seller: “This car is special because it has remained in our family since my father purchased it new in 1987, and I have personally owned it since 2007. As a 944 S, it represents a less common and more desirable variant of the 944 . In 2023, the car underwent a mechanical overhaul that included replacing the tires, various hoses and tubing, the odometer, and numerous other components. It also retains its original paint.”