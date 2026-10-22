One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1987, the Porsche 944 S bridged the gap between the standard 944 and the forced induction-powered 944 Turbo, pairing the marque's balanced transaxle chassis with a new 16-valve version of its 2.5-liter inline-four. Produced for just two model years, the 944 S offered higher-revving performance while retaining the everyday usability, near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and precise handling that helped establish the 944 as one of the most accomplished sports cars of its era.
This '87 944S was bought new by the seller's father in 1987, and it passed to the seller 20 years later. The car is powered by a 2.5-liter 16-valve dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed transaxle and is finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script upholstery. Factory equipment includes a removable power-operated sunroof, pop-up headlights, rear spoiler, and 15-inch “phone dial” alloy wheels.
Service performed over the last five years is said to have included replacement of the tires, odometer, engine mounts, valve cover gasket, rear shock absorbers, and more as described below.
This 1987 Porsche 944 S is now offered with a Porsche air pump, an owner's manual and factory literature, toolkit, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-family-owned since 1987
Finished in Maraschino Red Metallic over light gray Porsche script
Powered by a 2.5L 16-valve DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed transaxle
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel power disc brakes
Pop-up headlights
16" Phone-dial alloy wheels
Rear wiper and spoiler
Air conditioning
Power-operated removable sunroof
Modifications
Blaupunkt head unit
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
2023:
Replacement tires, odometer, and various additional parts
2022:
Engine mounts replaced
Rear shock absorbers replaced
Valve cover gasket replaced
Brake fluid flushed
Air-conditioning system recharged
Hood shocks replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint chips visible on the front fascia, hood, and mirror caps
Dent on the hood as shown in gallery
Muffler and tailpipe partially detached
Power mirror adjuster inoperable
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Tear on the driver's seat and some general interior wear as shown in gallery
Ownership History
The seller's father acquired this Porsche new in 1987, and ownership passed to the seller in 2007.
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in 1989, this 944 S has been registered in Ontario, Canada, Michigan, Virginia, New York, and Arizona.
Included Items
OEM Porsche Intercompressor Air Pump Kit
Owner's manual and factory literature
Blaupunkt stereo manual
Spare tire and toolkit
Additional Information
From the seller: “This car is special because it has remained in our family since my father purchased it new in 1987, and I have personally owned it since 2007. As a 944 S, it represents a less common and more desirable variant of the 944 . In 2023, the car underwent a mechanical overhaul that included replacing the tires, various hoses and tubing, the odometer, and numerous other components. It also retains its original paint.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.