Auction ended.

One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AB0946HN472870
Mileage indicated161,100 Miles
LocationLancaster, New York
Engine2.5L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1982, the Porsche 944 built upon the transaxle platform established by the 924 while adding wider bodywork, improved performance, and more refined road manners. Praised for its near-perfect weight distribution and predictable handling characteristics, the 944 became one of Porsche's most successful models of the RADwood era. Today, 944s remain popular among enthusiasts for their balanced driving dynamics, practical hatchback design, and connection to Porsche's front-engine, transaxle era.

This 1987 Porsche 944 was purchased new by the seller and is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in black over light gray leather upholstery, the car is equipped with 15" Phone Dial alloy wheels, pop-up headlights, rear spoiler, and more. According to the accompanying Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, the car was originally finished in Pastel Yellow and was subsequently refinished in black.

Notable maintenance reportedly includes replacement brake components, hood struts, tires, battery, timing belt service, and other general maintenance. Service records and various documentation are included in the sale as shown in the gallery.

This one-owner 1987 Porsche 944 is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner Porsche 944

  • Powered by a 2.5L inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Finished in black over light gray leather upholstery

  • Sunroof

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • 15" Phone Dial alloy wheels

  • Rear spoiler

According to the Certificate of Authenticity, optional equipment included:

  • Stabilizer bars

  • Rear wiper

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Sport shock absorbers

  • Alarm system

  • Leather/leatherette seats

Modifications

  • Color change from factory Pastel Yellow to black

  • Alpine Bluetooth and CD-player stereo

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 944 received an oil and oil filter change in 2025.

According to the seller, additional maintenance during ownership includes replacement of brake pads and rotors, hood struts, battery, tires, timing belt service, and routine maintenance documented by accompanying records.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Some paint chips and scratches as shown in gallery

  • Driver's seat exhibits general wear and tearing

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold

  • Sunroof motor inoperable

Ownership History

The seller purchased this Porsche new in 1987, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report reflects registration history exclusive to New York State.

From the seller: “I am the original owner and hate to part with such a wonderful automobile. The car has been meticulously maintained throughout its life, stored during the winter months, and continues to run and drive exceptionally well. It retains its original drivetrain components and is accompanied by extensive documentation, including records for brake service, timing belt replacement, and other maintenance performed over the years. The car has never been involved in an accident, remains rust-free, and still draws compliments whenever I take it out for a drive. I have kept 39 years of service records starting on June 1, 1987

Included Items

  • Service records and various documentation

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1987 Porsche 944

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
ValiosCars
ValiosCars
$7,704
Seller
RE_gvcjwl
RE_gvcjwl
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids26
Views12,037

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