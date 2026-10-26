Auction ended.

35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

Bid to $8,250 on 10/26/26
Result
35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (70)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2PG1194HP214641
Mileage indicated35,000 Miles TMU
LocationColmar, Pennsylvania
Engine2.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1987 Pontiac Fiero GT - Cold Start
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1987 Pontiac Fiero GT - Exterior
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1987 Pontiac Fiero GT - Interior
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1987 Pontiac Fiero GT - Drive
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Description

Introduced for 1984, the Pontiac Fiero was General Motors’ first mass-produced mid-engine car and one of the most distinctive American sports cars of its era. Built from 1984 through '88, it combined a steel space frame with lightweight composite body panels and was available as a coupe, notchback, and fastback.

This 1987 Fiero GT performance model is easily recognized by its distinctive fastback roofline, flying-buttress rear quarter panels, and mid-engine V6 configuration. Features include four-wheel disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, pop-up headlights, 15" lace aluminum wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A raised-letter tires, and a driver-focused cockpit. It is finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery.

In preparation for the sale, recent service totaling over $6,000 includes an application of Revivify ceramic coating as well as replacement of the headliner, various climate control and cooling system features, the engine and transmission mounts, drive belts, ignition component, and more as described below.

This 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered with an owner's manual, recent service receipts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery

  • 2.8L V6 engine with multi-port fuel injection

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Over $6,000 in recent servicing and ceramic coating

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Aerodynamic ground-effects package with rear deck spoiler

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • 15" lace aluminum wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Four-wheel independent suspension with performance-oriented tuning

  • Front and rear stabilizer bars

  • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Bucket seats with integrated headrests

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Full instrumentation including tachometer

Service

The seller states that the car has had a ceramic coating applied in preparation for the sale.

Highlights from the service receipts provided under Additional Documents below include replacement of the following:

  • Engine and transmission mounts

  • Headliner

  • Air conditioning compressor, cycle/pressure switch, and expansion valve

  • Heater core

  • Ignition coil, control module, distributor cap/seal, and spark plugs

  • EGR feedback control solenoid

  • Thermostat

  • Various fluids and belts

  • Weatherstripping

  • Headlights and motor assemblies

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Scratch on driver’s side door sill

  • Some paint chips

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1999 and shows registration history in California, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, and Pennsylvania, as well as several gaps.

Included Items

  • Fiero GT floor mats

  • Owner’s manual

  • Receipts

  • 2 sets of keys

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car has 35,000 original miles. All rubber parts have been replaced, and it has been given a complete overhaul by the top Fiero mechanic in the U.S. I also had it ceramic coated. There are a few paint chips and a scratch on the driver's side door sill."

Additional documents

Receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

Last bid
TCB1970
TCB1970
$8,250
Seller
Jeffbju
Jeffbju
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Bids25
Views7,056

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Oct 26 at 7:15 PM
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