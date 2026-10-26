Description

Introduced for 1984, the Pontiac Fiero was General Motors’ first mass-produced mid-engine car and one of the most distinctive American sports cars of its era. Built from 1984 through '88, it combined a steel space frame with lightweight composite body panels and was available as a coupe, notchback, and fastback.

This 1987 Fiero GT performance model is easily recognized by its distinctive fastback roofline, flying-buttress rear quarter panels, and mid-engine V6 configuration. Features include four-wheel disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, pop-up headlights, 15" lace aluminum wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A raised-letter tires, and a driver-focused cockpit. It is finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery.

In preparation for the sale, recent service totaling over $6,000 includes an application of Revivify ceramic coating as well as replacement of the headliner, various climate control and cooling system features, the engine and transmission mounts, drive belts, ignition component, and more as described below.

This 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered with an owner's manual, recent service receipts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery

2.8L V6 engine with multi-port fuel injection

5-speed manual transmission

Over $6,000 in recent servicing and ceramic coating

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Aerodynamic ground-effects package with rear deck spoiler

Pop-up headlights

Dual exhaust outlets

15" lace aluminum wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

Four-wheel independent suspension with performance-oriented tuning

Front and rear stabilizer bars

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Bucket seats with integrated headrests

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Full instrumentation including tachometer

Service

The seller states that the car has had a ceramic coating applied in preparation for the sale.

Highlights from the service receipts provided under Additional Documents below include replacement of the following:

Engine and transmission mounts

Headliner

Air conditioning compressor, cycle/pressure switch, and expansion valve

Heater core

Ignition coil, control module, distributor cap/seal, and spark plugs

EGR feedback control solenoid

Thermostat

Various fluids and belts

Weatherstripping

Headlights and motor assemblies

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Scratch on driver’s side door sill

Some paint chips

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1999 and shows registration history in California, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, and Pennsylvania, as well as several gaps.

Included Items

Fiero GT floor mats

Owner’s manual

Receipts

2 sets of keys

Spare tire

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car has 35,000 original miles. All rubber parts have been replaced, and it has been given a complete overhaul by the top Fiero mechanic in the U.S. I also had it ceramic coated. There are a few paint chips and a scratch on the driver's side door sill."