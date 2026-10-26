35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
Introduced for 1984, the Pontiac Fiero was General Motors’ first mass-produced mid-engine car and one of the most distinctive American sports cars of its era. Built from 1984 through '88, it combined a steel space frame with lightweight composite body panels and was available as a coupe, notchback, and fastback.
This 1987 Fiero GT performance model is easily recognized by its distinctive fastback roofline, flying-buttress rear quarter panels, and mid-engine V6 configuration. Features include four-wheel disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, pop-up headlights, 15" lace aluminum wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A raised-letter tires, and a driver-focused cockpit. It is finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery.
In preparation for the sale, recent service totaling over $6,000 includes an application of Revivify ceramic coating as well as replacement of the headliner, various climate control and cooling system features, the engine and transmission mounts, drive belts, ignition component, and more as described below.
This 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered with an owner's manual, recent service receipts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Finished in dark red paint over a gray interior with cloth upholstery
2.8L V6 engine with multi-port fuel injection
5-speed manual transmission
Over $6,000 in recent servicing and ceramic coating
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Aerodynamic ground-effects package with rear deck spoiler
Pop-up headlights
Dual exhaust outlets
15" lace aluminum wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes
Four-wheel independent suspension with performance-oriented tuning
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Bucket seats with integrated headrests
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Full instrumentation including tachometer
Service
The seller states that the car has had a ceramic coating applied in preparation for the sale.
Highlights from the service receipts provided under Additional Documents below include replacement of the following:
Engine and transmission mounts
Headliner
Air conditioning compressor, cycle/pressure switch, and expansion valve
Heater core
Ignition coil, control module, distributor cap/seal, and spark plugs
EGR feedback control solenoid
Thermostat
Various fluids and belts
Weatherstripping
Headlights and motor assemblies
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Scratch on driver’s side door sill
Some paint chips
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1999 and shows registration history in California, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, and Pennsylvania, as well as several gaps.
Included Items
Fiero GT floor mats
Owner’s manual
Receipts
2 sets of keys
Spare tire
Additional Information
The seller states, "This car has 35,000 original miles. All rubber parts have been replaced, and it has been given a complete overhaul by the top Fiero mechanic in the U.S. I also had it ceramic coated. There are a few paint chips and a scratch on the driver's side door sill."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.