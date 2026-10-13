1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
In 1987, Buick’s sinister GNX was outrunning twin-turbo Corvettes, and its monochromatic Grand National sibling was outrunning everything else. And while those two final-year G-body hot rods grabbed the headlines, Buick also offered a couple of sleepers: the Turbo-T and Turbo-T Limited.
Both were equipped with the GN’s torquey, 245-hp 3.8L turbo V6, four-speed automatic, beefy rear end, and sport suspension, but instead of just black, a variety of exterior colors were available with either chrome or black trim.
And the Limited showcased Buick's legendary luxury with pillowy seats, a column shifter, premium door panels and carpet, and a unique backlit dash plaque. It was the kind of comfort capable of shuttling grandma to church — backed by the power to outrun nearly everything else on the road.
This example was purchased by its current owner in 2024, with the only power-adding engine modifications said to be an aftermarket air filter and high-flow exhaust system. It has been refinished in the factory Dark Red Metallic over dark red leather upholstery, and wears an aftermarket body kit with matching bumpers, along with aftermarket 16” wheels and a spoiler. It currently shows approximately 50,000 miles and is one of a mere 1,035 Turbo-T Limiteds produced for 1987.
This 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
1-of-1,035 Buick Turbo-T Limited
Refinished in (79U) Dark Red with dark red leather upholstery
Premium Limited interior
16” wheels
3.8L turbocharged and intercooled V6
4-speed TH200-4R automatic transmission with overdrive
Sport suspension
T package
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Turbo-T Limited package included:
Luxury seats with 55/45 split and armrest
Column shifter with dash-mounted indicator
Premium door panels with upgraded pull handles
Premium carpet
Fluorescent backlit dash plaque
Factory options included:
(AU3) Power locks
(A01) Tinted glass
(A31) Power windows
(A90) Electric trunk release
(B93) Door edge guards
(CD4) Delay windshield wipers
(C60) Air conditioning
(C95) Front seat reading lamps
(D35) Remote mirrors
(D64) Lighted mirror
(G80) Positraction differential
(K34) Cruise control
(T82) Twilight sentinel
(UM6) AM/FM/cassette
(U75) Power antenna
(79Q) Protective side moldings
The chassis number (1G4GM1170HP429366) decodes as:
1 – USA
G – GM
4 – Buick
G – G-body
M – Regal Limited
1 – 47 body VIN code
1 – Restraint VIN code
7 – LC2 3.8L SFI Turbo V6
0 – Check digit
H – 1987 model year
P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant
429366 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Refinished in Dark Red and badges removed
Autocraft fiberglass body kit and bumpers with spoiler
16” Centerline wheels
Aftermarket air filter
Chrome throttle body up pipe with silicone hoses and chrome turbo shield
Billet throttle body vacuum block
Aftermarket downpipe and exhaust system with dump pipe
Billet fuel pressure regulator with gauge
Vacuum brake booster conversion
A-pillar boost and knock gauges
Sony head unit
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
July 2026: oil and filter changed
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited are presented in the gallery
Air conditioning system requires servicing
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited shows registration history in California, Tennessee, Missouri, and Wisconsin, with several gaps.
The seller states, “The car shows 49k miles which is believed to be original. It was repainted in burgundy approximately two years ago. Acquired by the current owner in 2024, this Turbo-T Limited is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner.”
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Manufacturer’s literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.