Auction ended.

1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G4GM1170HP429366
Mileage indicated50,000 Miles TMU
LocationSuperior, Wisconsin
Engine3.8L Turbocharged V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Red
Interior colorDark Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

In 1987, Buick’s sinister GNX was outrunning twin-turbo Corvettes, and its monochromatic Grand National sibling was outrunning everything else. And while those two final-year G-body hot rods grabbed the headlines, Buick also offered a couple of sleepers: the Turbo-T and Turbo-T Limited.

Both were equipped with the GN’s torquey, 245-hp 3.8L turbo V6, four-speed automatic, beefy rear end, and sport suspension, but instead of just black, a variety of exterior colors were available with either chrome or black trim.

And the Limited showcased Buick's legendary luxury with pillowy seats, a column shifter, premium door panels and carpet, and a unique backlit dash plaque. It was the kind of comfort capable of shuttling grandma to church — backed by the power to outrun nearly everything else on the road.

This example was purchased by its current owner in 2024, with the only power-adding engine modifications said to be an aftermarket air filter and high-flow exhaust system. It has been refinished in the factory Dark Red Metallic over dark red leather upholstery, and wears an aftermarket body kit with matching bumpers, along with aftermarket 16” wheels and a spoiler. It currently shows approximately 50,000 miles and is one of a mere 1,035 Turbo-T Limiteds produced for 1987.

This 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 1-of-1,035 Buick Turbo-T Limited

  • Refinished in (79U) Dark Red with dark red leather upholstery

  • Premium Limited interior

  • 16” wheels

  • 3.8L turbocharged and intercooled V6

  • 4-speed TH200-4R automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Sport suspension

  • T package

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Turbo-T Limited package included:

  • Luxury seats with 55/45 split and armrest

  • Column shifter with dash-mounted indicator

  • Premium door panels with upgraded pull handles

  • Premium carpet

  • Fluorescent backlit dash plaque

Factory options included:

  • (AU3) Power locks

  • (A01) Tinted glass

  • (A31) Power windows

  • (A90) Electric trunk release

  • (B93) Door edge guards

  • (CD4) Delay windshield wipers

  • (C60) Air conditioning

  • (C95) Front seat reading lamps

  • (D35) Remote mirrors

  • (D64) Lighted mirror

  • (G80) Positraction differential

  • (K34) Cruise control

  • (T82) Twilight sentinel

  • (UM6) AM/FM/cassette

  • (U75) Power antenna

  • (79Q) Protective side moldings

  • The chassis number (1G4GM1170HP429366) decodes as:

    • 1 – USA

    • G – GM

    • 4 – Buick

    • G – G-body

    • M – Regal Limited

    • 1 – 47 body VIN code

    • 1 – Restraint VIN code

    • 7 – LC2 3.8L SFI Turbo V6

    • 0 – Check digit

    • H – 1987 model year

    • P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 429366 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Refinished in Dark Red and badges removed

  • Autocraft fiberglass body kit and bumpers with spoiler

  • 16” Centerline wheels

  • Aftermarket air filter

  • Chrome throttle body up pipe with silicone hoses and chrome turbo shield

  • Billet throttle body vacuum block

  • Aftermarket downpipe and exhaust system with dump pipe

  • Billet fuel pressure regulator with gauge

  • Vacuum brake booster conversion

  • A-pillar boost and knock gauges

  • Sony head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • July 2026: oil and filter changed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited are presented in the gallery

  • Air conditioning system requires servicing

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited shows registration history in California, Tennessee, Missouri, and Wisconsin, with several gaps.

The seller states, “The car shows 49k miles which is believed to be original. It was repainted in burgundy approximately two years ago. Acquired by the current owner in 2024, this Turbo-T Limited is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner.”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Manufacturer’s literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited

Sold to
DW_06-12-54
DW_06-12-54
$20,865
Seller
MC_7kur4d
MC_7kur4d
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids31
Views10,664

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