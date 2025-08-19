1987 Buick Grand National

6 days
$28,250
1987 Buick Grand National
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G4GJ1177HP461787
Mileage indicated40,700 Miles TMU
LocationColebrook, New Hampshire
Engine3.8L Turbocharged V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorGray/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1987 Buick Grand National Start Up
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1987 Buick Grand National Drive By Pt. 1
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1987 Buick Grand National Drive By Pt. 2
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Description

“The hulking black Grand National will scream from 0 to 60 mph faster than any other car made in America. Is 4.9 seconds fast enough?” when Car and Driver posted a 13.9-second quarter mile time during a late 1986 track test, the performance world took notice. The Grand National’s turbo V6 outran domestic V8s and exotic V12s alike, and was crowned the quickest American performance car of 1987.

Buick’s 3.8L V6 combined high-tech Bosch sequential fuel injection, a distributor-less ignition system, an air-to-air intercooler, and a Garrett turbocharger making 12 pounds of boost to create the kind of neck-snapping thrust not seen since 1970s big blocks. And its sturdy perimeter frame and well-optioned interior made it a comfortable place to commute — or win a drag race. The intercooled 1986–87 Turbo Buicks were instant legends, and nearly 40 years later, that legend has only grown.

This example was originally delivered to Faist Morrow Buick Olds Chevrolet in Chelsea, Michigan, where it was reportedly bought new by a GM employee. Its second owner acquired it in 2006 and refinished its body and completed some of the modifications listed below. Current family ownership began in October 2010, and the car is said to have only been driven a few hundred miles in that time.

This 1987 Buick Grand National is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, owner's manuals, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 16 years under current family ownership

  • Hardtop GN with reversible bolt-on performance parts

  • Refinished in (19U) Black with (82) Gray/Black interior

  • 15" chrome wheels

  • 3.8L turbocharged V6

  • 4-speed TH-2004R automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Vacuum brake conversion

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Perimeter G-body frame

  • Monochromatic trim, front air dams, power hood bulge, and rear spoiler

  • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • Front disc, rear drum brakes

  • 8.5" rear end with limited-slip differential and 3.42 gears

  • Bucket seats

  • Analog gauge cluster with digital rpm and boost readouts

  • Dual remote mirrors and rear defogger

  • Power windows, locks, driver's seat, antenna, and trunk release

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Body stripped and refinished in factory Black in 2007

  • Hood bulge emblems left off after repaint (new emblems included in sale)

  • Open conical air filter

  • Aftermarket spark plug wires

  • Flowmaster cat-back exhaust system

  • Aftermarket performance chip

  • Vacuum master cylinder conversion from problematic Powermaster unit

  • Scanmaster scan tool

  • Viper remote control door locks

  • Kenwood head unit with GM stereo mounting kit

Documentation

  • Original window sticker

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint scuff on trunk lid

  • Underbody surface rust

  • Tire date codes are older

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 Buick Grand National lists registration history in Michigan and New Hampshire, with a gap between 1987 and 2006.

The seller, who is offering this car on behalf of the current owner, states, “The mileage is original according to the CARFAX report, no accidents. Family owned since 2010 and prior ownership were GM employees. This GN is mostly original with a few modifications. I am the owner’s seller’s agent for this vehicle, and I have the title in my possession.”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Original window sticker

  • Removed stock radio

  • Spare parts and emblems

  • Binder of documentation

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Buick Grand National

Current bid
DD_2na5tx
DD_2na5tx
$28,250
Seller
NHcarguy
NHcarguy
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids31
Views8,755

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