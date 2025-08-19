Description

“The hulking black Grand National will scream from 0 to 60 mph faster than any other car made in America. Is 4.9 seconds fast enough?” when Car and Driver posted a 13.9-second quarter mile time during a late 1986 track test, the performance world took notice. The Grand National’s turbo V6 outran domestic V8s and exotic V12s alike, and was crowned the quickest American performance car of 1987.

Buick’s 3.8L V6 combined high-tech Bosch sequential fuel injection, a distributor-less ignition system, an air-to-air intercooler, and a Garrett turbocharger making 12 pounds of boost to create the kind of neck-snapping thrust not seen since 1970s big blocks. And its sturdy perimeter frame and well-optioned interior made it a comfortable place to commute — or win a drag race. The intercooled 1986–87 Turbo Buicks were instant legends, and nearly 40 years later, that legend has only grown.

This example was originally delivered to Faist Morrow Buick Olds Chevrolet in Chelsea, Michigan, where it was reportedly bought new by a GM employee. Its second owner acquired it in 2006 and refinished its body and completed some of the modifications listed below. Current family ownership began in October 2010, and the car is said to have only been driven a few hundred miles in that time.

This 1987 Buick Grand National is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, owner's manuals, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

16 years under current family ownership

Hardtop GN with reversible bolt-on performance parts

Refinished in (19U) Black with (82) Gray/Black interior

15" chrome wheels

3.8L turbocharged V6

4-speed TH-2004R automatic transmission with overdrive

Vacuum brake conversion

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Perimeter G-body frame

Monochromatic trim, front air dams, power hood bulge, and rear spoiler

A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

Front disc, rear drum brakes

8.5" rear end with limited-slip differential and 3.42 gears

Bucket seats

Analog gauge cluster with digital rpm and boost readouts

Dual remote mirrors and rear defogger

Power windows, locks, driver's seat, antenna, and trunk release

Cruise control

Modifications

Body stripped and refinished in factory Black in 2007

Hood bulge emblems left off after repaint (new emblems included in sale)

Open conical air filter

Aftermarket spark plug wires

Flowmaster cat-back exhaust system

Aftermarket performance chip

Vacuum master cylinder conversion from problematic Powermaster unit

Scanmaster scan tool

Viper remote control door locks

Kenwood head unit with GM stereo mounting kit

Documentation

Original window sticker

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint scuff on trunk lid

Underbody surface rust

Tire date codes are older

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 Buick Grand National lists registration history in Michigan and New Hampshire, with a gap between 1987 and 2006.

The seller, who is offering this car on behalf of the current owner, states, “The mileage is original according to the CARFAX report, no accidents. Family owned since 2010 and prior ownership were GM employees. This GN is mostly original with a few modifications. I am the owner’s seller’s agent for this vehicle, and I have the title in my possession.”

Included Items