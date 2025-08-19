1987 Buick Grand National
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
“The hulking black Grand National will scream from 0 to 60 mph faster than any other car made in America. Is 4.9 seconds fast enough?” when Car and Driver posted a 13.9-second quarter mile time during a late 1986 track test, the performance world took notice. The Grand National’s turbo V6 outran domestic V8s and exotic V12s alike, and was crowned the quickest American performance car of 1987.
Buick’s 3.8L V6 combined high-tech Bosch sequential fuel injection, a distributor-less ignition system, an air-to-air intercooler, and a Garrett turbocharger making 12 pounds of boost to create the kind of neck-snapping thrust not seen since 1970s big blocks. And its sturdy perimeter frame and well-optioned interior made it a comfortable place to commute — or win a drag race. The intercooled 1986–87 Turbo Buicks were instant legends, and nearly 40 years later, that legend has only grown.
This example was originally delivered to Faist Morrow Buick Olds Chevrolet in Chelsea, Michigan, where it was reportedly bought new by a GM employee. Its second owner acquired it in 2006 and refinished its body and completed some of the modifications listed below. Current family ownership began in October 2010, and the car is said to have only been driven a few hundred miles in that time.
This 1987 Buick Grand National is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, owner's manuals, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
16 years under current family ownership
Hardtop GN with reversible bolt-on performance parts
Refinished in (19U) Black with (82) Gray/Black interior
15" chrome wheels
3.8L turbocharged V6
4-speed TH-2004R automatic transmission with overdrive
Vacuum brake conversion
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Perimeter G-body frame
Monochromatic trim, front air dams, power hood bulge, and rear spoiler
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs
Front disc, rear drum brakes
8.5" rear end with limited-slip differential and 3.42 gears
Bucket seats
Analog gauge cluster with digital rpm and boost readouts
Dual remote mirrors and rear defogger
Power windows, locks, driver's seat, antenna, and trunk release
Cruise control
Modifications
Body stripped and refinished in factory Black in 2007
Hood bulge emblems left off after repaint (new emblems included in sale)
Open conical air filter
Aftermarket spark plug wires
Flowmaster cat-back exhaust system
Aftermarket performance chip
Vacuum master cylinder conversion from problematic Powermaster unit
Scanmaster scan tool
Viper remote control door locks
Kenwood head unit with GM stereo mounting kit
Documentation
Original window sticker
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint scuff on trunk lid
Underbody surface rust
Tire date codes are older
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 Buick Grand National lists registration history in Michigan and New Hampshire, with a gap between 1987 and 2006.
The seller, who is offering this car on behalf of the current owner, states, “The mileage is original according to the CARFAX report, no accidents. Family owned since 2010 and prior ownership were GM employees. This GN is mostly original with a few modifications. I am the owner’s seller’s agent for this vehicle, and I have the title in my possession.”
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Original window sticker
Removed stock radio
Spare parts and emblems
Binder of documentation
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.