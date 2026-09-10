Description

The 3.2 Carrera arrived for 1984 as the most significant update to the air-cooled 911 since the introduction of the Carrera RS a decade earlier — a 3.2-liter flat-six with Bosch Motronic fuel injection, producing 207 horsepower and restoring the performance credentials that emissions compliance had eroded through the late 1970s. The Cabriolet body style added open-air motoring to the 911 lineup without the Targa's structural compromise.

Acquired by the seller in 2020 from Porsche of Stratham in New Hampshire, this '86 3.2 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Guards Red over a black leather sport seat interior. The car features a black convertible top and rides on 16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 915 five-speed manual transaxle.

The air conditioning system has been retrofitted to R134a refrigerant, while the fuel pump, DME crankshaft sensor, and light switch are said to have been replaced in 2025. An aftermarket head unit has been fitted.

This 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is offered with a factory tool roll, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

3.2L flat-six with Bosch Motronic fuel injection

915 5-speed manual transaxle

Guards Red over black leather

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels

Black leather bolstered sport seats

Black convertible soft top

Power windows

Fog lights

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Air-conditioning system retrofitted to R134a refrigerant

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

2025: Fuel pump, DME crankshaft sensor, and light switch replaced

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips and swirling

Wear on various interior surfaces

Driver's side door power lock does not work

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): Multiple mileage inconsistencies



Ownership History

This 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was originally sold through Rietzl Porsche Audi in Norwell, Massachusetts. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps and registration history in Massachusetts and New York.

Included Items

Factory tool roll

Additional Information

A sticker in the driver's door jam indicates that the odometer on this vehicle was replaced on January 7, 2000, at which point the reported mileage was 64,793 and the odometer was reset to zero.