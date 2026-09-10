Auction ended.

1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed

Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0EB0913GS170265
Mileage indicated18,900 Miles
LocationPlattsburgh , New York
Engine3.2L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGuards Red
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed Undercarriage Pt. 1
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1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed Undercarriage Pt. 2
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1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed Walkaround and Idle
Play

Description

The 3.2 Carrera arrived for 1984 as the most significant update to the air-cooled 911 since the introduction of the Carrera RS a decade earlier — a 3.2-liter flat-six with Bosch Motronic fuel injection, producing 207 horsepower and restoring the performance credentials that emissions compliance had eroded through the late 1970s. The Cabriolet body style added open-air motoring to the 911 lineup without the Targa's structural compromise.

Acquired by the seller in 2020 from Porsche of Stratham in New Hampshire, this '86 3.2 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Guards Red over a black leather sport seat interior. The car features a black convertible top and rides on 16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 915 five-speed manual transaxle.

The air conditioning system has been retrofitted to R134a refrigerant, while the fuel pump, DME crankshaft sensor, and light switch are said to have been replaced in 2025. An aftermarket head unit has been fitted.

This 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is offered with a factory tool roll, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 3.2L flat-six with Bosch Motronic fuel injection

  • 915 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Guards Red over black leather

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels

  • Black leather bolstered sport seats

  • Black convertible soft top

  • Power windows

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Air-conditioning system retrofitted to R134a refrigerant

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

  • 2025: Fuel pump, DME crankshaft sensor, and light switch replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips and swirling

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Driver's side door power lock does not work

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • Multiple mileage inconsistencies

Ownership History

This 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was originally sold through Rietzl Porsche Audi in Norwell, Massachusetts. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps and registration history in Massachusetts and New York.

Included Items

  • Factory tool roll

Additional Information

A sticker in the driver's door jam indicates that the odometer on this vehicle was replaced on January 7, 2000, at which point the reported mileage was 64,793 and the odometer was reset to zero.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 5-Speed

Sold to
Jaw69jaw
Jaw69jaw
$47,508
Seller
nybammer
nybammer
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids17
Views13,478

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