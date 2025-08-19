Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Mercedes-Benz 560SL was engineered specifically for the North American market, where the R107-generation SL had proven popular but was previously saddled with an underwhelming V8. The new 5.6L version of the automaker's M117 V8, which was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, delivered copious amounts of low-end torque, transforming the 560SL into a luxury car in tune with the American market.

The 560SL had a production run of nearly 50,000 units between 1986 and 1989 and represented approximately 1/5th of R107-generation SL production. Motor Trend sung its praises: “The 560SL is the most refined iteration of the R107 series—luxurious, powerful, and unmistakably Mercedes.” Standard equipment included both a removable hardtop and a soft top as well as 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, fog lights, power accessories, anti-lock brakes, and a driver-side airbag.

Finished in Signal Red over Anthracite leather, this ‘86 560SL is a Canadian-market example that was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership in the 1990s. It was acquired in June 2026 by the seller, who notes the seats have been reupholstered, and the carpeting and wood trim have been replaced.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched factory hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Kentucky title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission

Signal Red over Anthracite leather

Black soft top and body color hard top

Becker Grand Prix radio

Factory Equipment

240 – Outside temperature indicator

256 – Limited-slip differential

444 – Cruise control

506 – Heated outside rearview mirrors

532 – Automatic antenna

543 – Sunvisor vanity mirror left and right

565 – Rear seats

580 – Air conditioning

592 – Heat insulating glass

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership reportedly consisted of reupholstering the seats and replacing the wood trim and carpeting.

Known Imperfections

Up-close images of the exterior and interior are viewable in the gallery

Paint chips on lower valance

Ownership History

This 1986 560SL was sold new in Canada and was imported to the U.S. in the 1990s. The car was acquired by the seller in June 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in Ontario in 1985 and subsequent registration across several U.S. states beginning in 1993.

Included Items