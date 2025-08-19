1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

No reserve
4 days
$6,550
1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (59)

Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA48D0GA038755
Mileage indicated156,550 Miles TMU
LocationProspect, Kentucky
Engine5.6-Liter M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSignal Red
Interior colorAnthracite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL-Walk Around
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1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL-Driving Exterior View
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1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL- Interior
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1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL-Window Operation
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1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL-Wiper Operation
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1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL-Turn Signals
All videos (9)

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Mercedes-Benz 560SL was engineered specifically for the North American market, where the R107-generation SL had proven popular but was previously saddled with an underwhelming V8. The new 5.6L version of the automaker's M117 V8, which was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, delivered copious amounts of low-end torque, transforming the 560SL into a luxury car in tune with the American market.

The 560SL had a production run of nearly 50,000 units between 1986 and 1989 and represented approximately 1/5th of R107-generation SL production. Motor Trend sung its praises: “The 560SL is the most refined iteration of the R107 series—luxurious, powerful, and unmistakably Mercedes.” Standard equipment included both a removable hardtop and a soft top as well as 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, fog lights, power accessories, anti-lock brakes, and a driver-side airbag.

Finished in Signal Red over Anthracite leather, this ‘86 560SL is a Canadian-market example that was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership in the 1990s. It was acquired in June 2026 by the seller, who notes the seats have been reupholstered, and the carpeting and wood trim have been replaced.

This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched factory hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Kentucky title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Signal Red over Anthracite leather

  • Black soft top and body color hard top

  • Becker Grand Prix radio

Factory Equipment

  • 240 – Outside temperature indicator

  • 256 – Limited-slip differential

  • 444 – Cruise control

  • 506 – Heated outside rearview mirrors

  • 532 – Automatic antenna

  • 543 – Sunvisor vanity mirror left and right

  • 565 – Rear seats

  • 580 – Air conditioning

  • 592 – Heat insulating glass

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service under current ownership reportedly consisted of reupholstering the seats and replacing the wood trim and carpeting.

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images of the exterior and interior are viewable in the gallery

  • Paint chips on lower valance

Ownership History

This 1986 560SL was sold new in Canada and was imported to the U.S. in the 1990s. The car was acquired by the seller in June 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in Ontario in 1985 and subsequent registration across several U.S. states beginning in 1993.

Included Items

  • Color-matched hardtop

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL · No reserve

Current bid
RichardHardin_1929
RichardHardin_1929
$6,550
Seller
GD_kpyarn
GD_kpyarn
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids29
Views3,077

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