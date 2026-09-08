Description

The Mustang SVO arrived for 1984 as Ford's turbocharged alternative to the pushrod 5.0L V8 — a purpose-built performance variant backed up by a four-wheel disc brake system, and a Koni-equipped suspension. The SVO's distinctive double-wing rear spoiler, flush headlights, and offset hood scoop gave it a visual identity separate from the GT, and its European-influenced chassis tuning made it the driver's Mustang of the generation.

This example retains that original SVO bodywork while concealing a comprehensive performance build underneath.

Between 2011–2012, this 1986 SVO was sent to Fatboy Fabrication in Elizabethton, Tennessee, for a resto-mod build. The body retains its original SVO exterior styling, with the exception of a custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop. The car has accumulated approximately 8,100 miles since the build's completion, during which time it has earned approximately 75 trophies and has been featured in Muscle Mustangs and other publications.

The build is centered on a 5.0L Coyote Aluminator V8 crate engine with a ProCharger supercharger producing a reported 763 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, backed by a T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission and Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel. The chassis has been mini-tubbed by to accommodate the Weld Racing Classic RT wheels and Mickey Thompson tires, with a Team Z tubular K-member and control arms, Strange adjustable shocks and struts, and Maximum Motorsports rear control arms throughout. The Wilwood four-wheel disc brake system is fed by stainless steel lines and a HydraBoost power assist conversion.

The interior retains gray leather seating and the SVO-specific steering wheel, but is complemented by a RacePak IQ3 digital dash and custom aluminum dash bezel.

Located in Tennessee, this 1986 Ford Mustang SVO is offered with various awards and featured publications, dyno test results, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.0L Coyote Aluminator with ProCharger — reported 763 HP / 586 lb-ft torque

T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission

Mini-tubbed by Fatboy Fabrication

Wilwood 4-wheel disc brake system with HydraBoost conversion

Featured in Muscle Mustangs magazine

Owned since 1987

Factory Equipment

Original SVO body with double-wing rear spoiler

Vermillion Red exterior (paint code 9L)

Grey leather upholstery (trim code MA)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

Engine & Drivetrain:

5.0L Coyote Aluminator crate engine

ProCharger supercharger

Holley Sniper intake manifold

JC Customs valve covers

Stage 2 Comp Cams camshafts

Ford Racing 80 lb fuel injectors

BBK long-tube headers with X-pipe

QuickTime Performance exhaust cut-outs

T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission

Steeda Tri-Ax shifter

Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel

3.55 Ford Racing ring and pinion

Moser axles

Aeromotive fuel tank with Kurgan billet pump hat and twin 340 lph pumps

Suspension & Chassis:

Team Z tubular K-member and control arms

Maximum Motorsports rear control arms

Strange adjustable shocks and struts

Mini-tub fabrication by Fatboy Fabrication

Powder-coated suspension components

Brakes:

Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes

HydraBoost brake power assist conversion

Stainless steel brake lines and hoses

Body & Interior:

Custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop

Custom-fabricated aluminum dash bezel

RacePak IQ3 digital dash display

Weld Racing Classic RT wheels

Documentation

Dyno test results available in the gallery

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various wear on interior surfaces consistent with age

Mickey Thompson Sportsman SR tires with 2015 date codes

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes an odometer discrepancy after the digital instrumentation was installed circa 2011-2012

Ownership History

The seller states that this '87 Mustang SVO was acquired from a family friend, the original owner, in 1987 with approximately 8,700 miles. Prior to the resto-mod build and digital instrumentation, the seller reports approximately 54,000 miles of use. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1987 and lists North Carolina registration history.

Included Items