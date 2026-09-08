Auction ended.

39-Years-Owned Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed

Bid to $29,000 on 09/08/26
Result
39-Years-Owned Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (57)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FABP28T7GF242442
Mileage indicated8,200 Miles TMU
LocationElizabethton, Tennessee
EngineSupercharged 5.0L Coyote V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleHatchback
Exterior colorVermillion Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed Walk Around
Play
Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed Detailed Walk Around
Play
Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed Exhaust Sound
Play

Description

The Mustang SVO arrived for 1984 as Ford's turbocharged alternative to the pushrod 5.0L V8 — a purpose-built performance variant backed up by a four-wheel disc brake system, and a Koni-equipped suspension. The SVO's distinctive double-wing rear spoiler, flush headlights, and offset hood scoop gave it a visual identity separate from the GT, and its European-influenced chassis tuning made it the driver's Mustang of the generation.

This example retains that original SVO bodywork while concealing a comprehensive performance build underneath.

Between 2011–2012, this 1986 SVO was sent to Fatboy Fabrication in Elizabethton, Tennessee, for a resto-mod build. The body retains its original SVO exterior styling, with the exception of a custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop. The car has accumulated approximately 8,100 miles since the build's completion, during which time it has earned approximately 75 trophies and has been featured in Muscle Mustangs and other publications.

The build is centered on a 5.0L Coyote Aluminator V8 crate engine with a ProCharger supercharger producing a reported 763 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, backed by a T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission and Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel. The chassis has been mini-tubbed by to accommodate the Weld Racing Classic RT wheels and Mickey Thompson tires, with a Team Z tubular K-member and control arms, Strange adjustable shocks and struts, and Maximum Motorsports rear control arms throughout. The Wilwood four-wheel disc brake system is fed by stainless steel lines and a HydraBoost power assist conversion.

The interior retains gray leather seating and the SVO-specific steering wheel, but is complemented by a RacePak IQ3 digital dash and custom aluminum dash bezel.

Located in Tennessee, this 1986 Ford Mustang SVO is offered with various awards and featured publications, dyno test results, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.0L Coyote Aluminator with ProCharger — reported 763 HP / 586 lb-ft torque

  • T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission

  • Mini-tubbed by Fatboy Fabrication

  • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brake system with HydraBoost conversion

  • Featured in Muscle Mustangs magazine

  • Owned since 1987

Factory Equipment

  • Original SVO body with double-wing rear spoiler

  • Vermillion Red exterior (paint code 9L)

  • Grey leather upholstery (trim code MA)

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • 5.0L Coyote Aluminator crate engine

  • ProCharger supercharger

  • Holley Sniper intake manifold

  • JC Customs valve covers

  • Stage 2 Comp Cams camshafts

  • Ford Racing 80 lb fuel injectors

  • BBK long-tube headers with X-pipe

  • QuickTime Performance exhaust cut-outs

  • T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission

  • Steeda Tri-Ax shifter

  • Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel

  • 3.55 Ford Racing ring and pinion

  • Moser axles

  • Aeromotive fuel tank with Kurgan billet pump hat and twin 340 lph pumps

Suspension & Chassis:

  • Team Z tubular K-member and control arms

  • Maximum Motorsports rear control arms

  • Strange adjustable shocks and struts

  • Mini-tub fabrication by Fatboy Fabrication

  • Powder-coated suspension components

Brakes:

  • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes

  • HydraBoost brake power assist conversion

  • Stainless steel brake lines and hoses

Body & Interior:

  • Custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop

  • Custom-fabricated aluminum dash bezel

  • RacePak IQ3 digital dash display

  • Weld Racing Classic RT wheels

Documentation

  • Dyno test results available in the gallery

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various wear on interior surfaces consistent with age

  • Mickey Thompson Sportsman SR tires with 2015 date codes

  • The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes an odometer discrepancy after the digital instrumentation was installed circa 2011-2012

Ownership History

The seller states that this '87 Mustang SVO was acquired from a family friend, the original owner, in 1987 with approximately 8,700 miles. Prior to the resto-mod build and digital instrumentation, the seller reports approximately 54,000 miles of use. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1987 and lists North Carolina registration history.

Included Items

  • Awards and featured publications

  • Dyno test results

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39-Years-Owned Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed

Last bid
MeatPlace3744
MeatPlace3744
$29,000
Seller
WV_coyote86
WV_coyote86
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids17
Views18,299

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

MeatPlace3744's avatar
MeatPlace3744
Sep 6 at 1:01 PM
$29,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 6 at 12:02 AM
$21,500bid placed 
ChrisPLUR's avatar
ChrisPLUR
Sep 5 at 10:13 PM
$21,000bid placed 
MeatPlace3744's avatar
MeatPlace3744
Sep 5 at 2:57 PM
$20,000bid placed 
MeatPlace3744's avatar
MeatPlace3744
Sep 5 at 2:55 PM
$16,500bid placed 
Teaksdad's avatar
Teaksdad
Sep 2 at 2:35 AM
$11,250bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Aug 28 at 4:21 PM
$11,000bid placed 
SC_GIRLZTOYZ56's avatar
SC_GIRLZTOYZ56
Aug 28 at 12:55 PM
$10,300bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Aug 28 at 9:33 AM
$10,000bid placed 
ChrisPLUR's avatar
ChrisPLUR
Aug 28 at 12:32 AM
$9,000bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Aug 27 at 9:31 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Aug 27 at 9:28 PM
$8,080bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Aug 27 at 8:39 PM
$7,500bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Aug 26 at 7:13 PM
$3,300bid placed 
Emery810's avatar
Emery810
Aug 26 at 3:44 AM
$3,200bid placed 
funcars' avatar
funcars
Aug 25 at 7:57 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Emery810's avatar
Emery810
Aug 25 at 2:17 AM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026