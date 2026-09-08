39-Years-Owned Coyote-Powered 1986 Ford Mustang SVO 6-Speed
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The Mustang SVO arrived for 1984 as Ford's turbocharged alternative to the pushrod 5.0L V8 — a purpose-built performance variant backed up by a four-wheel disc brake system, and a Koni-equipped suspension. The SVO's distinctive double-wing rear spoiler, flush headlights, and offset hood scoop gave it a visual identity separate from the GT, and its European-influenced chassis tuning made it the driver's Mustang of the generation.
This example retains that original SVO bodywork while concealing a comprehensive performance build underneath.
Between 2011–2012, this 1986 SVO was sent to Fatboy Fabrication in Elizabethton, Tennessee, for a resto-mod build. The body retains its original SVO exterior styling, with the exception of a custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop. The car has accumulated approximately 8,100 miles since the build's completion, during which time it has earned approximately 75 trophies and has been featured in Muscle Mustangs and other publications.
The build is centered on a 5.0L Coyote Aluminator V8 crate engine with a ProCharger supercharger producing a reported 763 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, backed by a T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission and Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel. The chassis has been mini-tubbed by to accommodate the Weld Racing Classic RT wheels and Mickey Thompson tires, with a Team Z tubular K-member and control arms, Strange adjustable shocks and struts, and Maximum Motorsports rear control arms throughout. The Wilwood four-wheel disc brake system is fed by stainless steel lines and a HydraBoost power assist conversion.
The interior retains gray leather seating and the SVO-specific steering wheel, but is complemented by a RacePak IQ3 digital dash and custom aluminum dash bezel.
Located in Tennessee, this 1986 Ford Mustang SVO is offered with various awards and featured publications, dyno test results, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.0L Coyote Aluminator with ProCharger — reported 763 HP / 586 lb-ft torque
T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission
Mini-tubbed by Fatboy Fabrication
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brake system with HydraBoost conversion
Featured in Muscle Mustangs magazine
Owned since 1987
Factory Equipment
Original SVO body with double-wing rear spoiler
Vermillion Red exterior (paint code 9L)
Grey leather upholstery (trim code MA)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Modifications
Engine & Drivetrain:
5.0L Coyote Aluminator crate engine
ProCharger supercharger
Holley Sniper intake manifold
JC Customs valve covers
Stage 2 Comp Cams camshafts
Ford Racing 80 lb fuel injectors
BBK long-tube headers with X-pipe
QuickTime Performance exhaust cut-outs
T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission
Steeda Tri-Ax shifter
Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and flywheel
3.55 Ford Racing ring and pinion
Moser axles
Aeromotive fuel tank with Kurgan billet pump hat and twin 340 lph pumps
Suspension & Chassis:
Team Z tubular K-member and control arms
Maximum Motorsports rear control arms
Strange adjustable shocks and struts
Mini-tub fabrication by Fatboy Fabrication
Powder-coated suspension components
Brakes:
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes
HydraBoost brake power assist conversion
Stainless steel brake lines and hoses
Body & Interior:
Custom-fabricated fiberglass hood and scoop
Custom-fabricated aluminum dash bezel
RacePak IQ3 digital dash display
Weld Racing Classic RT wheels
Documentation
Dyno test results available in the gallery
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various wear on interior surfaces consistent with age
Mickey Thompson Sportsman SR tires with 2015 date codes
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes an odometer discrepancy after the digital instrumentation was installed circa 2011-2012
Ownership History
The seller states that this '87 Mustang SVO was acquired from a family friend, the original owner, in 1987 with approximately 8,700 miles. Prior to the resto-mod build and digital instrumentation, the seller reports approximately 54,000 miles of use. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1987 and lists North Carolina registration history.
Included Items
Awards and featured publications
Dyno test results
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.