Auction ended.

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (43)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY0789G5106976
Mileage indicated110,000 Miles
LocationSan Antonio, Texas
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Rapid-fire performance upgrades were the hallmark of early C4 Corvettes. The debut 1984 model offered a twin throttle-body Cross-Fire Injection V8, which was shelved one year later in favor of a more powerful Tuned Port Injection 5.7L V8 backed by a manual or automatic transmission.

The 1986 models — including the coupe and the brand-new convertible — continued to set the performance bar higher: the Corvette lost roughly 125 pounds, mostly thanks to aluminum cylinder heads that were phased in during the production year. But the most impressive standard feature was a capable Bosch anti-lock braking system that raised the driver’s performance envelope on dry roads, and significantly lowered the pucker factor on slippery ones. Combined with options like the Z51 Performance Handling Package, the C4 was well on its way to becoming a world-beating sports car.

This example is finished in black, rides on factory 16” wheels, and wears black replacement upholstery over power Sport seats. It is powered by the 5.7L TPI V8 backed by an automatic transmission.

This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in (41) Black with Black leather upholstery

  • 16” wheels now wearing Falken tires

  • Removable roof panel

  • Sport seats with 6-way power adjustment

  • 5.7L TPI V8 factory rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with Bosch ABS

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Coupe styling

  • Perimeter frame

  • Uniframe body structure

  • A-arm front, 5-link rear suspension

  • Power windows and locks

Modifications

  • Black-painted valve covers

  • Accel distributor

  • Flowmaster dual exhaust system

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Seats have been reupholstered

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the seller, the following service has been completed:

    • Master cylinder

    • Brake booster

    • Struts

    • Weatherstripping

    • Removable Targa top

    • TPS sensor

    • Fuel pump

    • A/C recharge

    • Tune-up including spark plugs and plug wires

    • Oil change

    • Two front tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • Some wear on leather seats

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Illinois and Texas, with several gaps. The car was acquired by the seller earlier in 2026.

The seller states, “Here’s your chance to own an iconic 1980s Corvette at an affordable price. This C4 has the classic Corvette look, the original Tuned Port Injection (TPI) V8, automatic transmission, and tons of recent work completed.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Js_ljanei
Js_ljanei
$7,000
Seller
Anchorman911
Anchorman911
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids15
Views5,327

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Js_ljanei's avatar
Js_ljanei
Oct 7 at 1:47 PM
$6,500bid placed 
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JackStoffel_vz8h
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RandallTrammell_dms4
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JackStoffel_vz8h
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RandallTrammell_dms4
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JackStoffel_vz8h
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JackStoffel_vz8h
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JackStoffel_vz8h
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