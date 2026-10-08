Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Rapid-fire performance upgrades were the hallmark of early C4 Corvettes. The debut 1984 model offered a twin throttle-body Cross-Fire Injection V8, which was shelved one year later in favor of a more powerful Tuned Port Injection 5.7L V8 backed by a manual or automatic transmission.

The 1986 models — including the coupe and the brand-new convertible — continued to set the performance bar higher: the Corvette lost roughly 125 pounds, mostly thanks to aluminum cylinder heads that were phased in during the production year. But the most impressive standard feature was a capable Bosch anti-lock braking system that raised the driver’s performance envelope on dry roads, and significantly lowered the pucker factor on slippery ones. Combined with options like the Z51 Performance Handling Package, the C4 was well on its way to becoming a world-beating sports car.

This example is finished in black, rides on factory 16” wheels, and wears black replacement upholstery over power Sport seats. It is powered by the 5.7L TPI V8 backed by an automatic transmission.

This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in (41) Black with Black leather upholstery

16” wheels now wearing Falken tires

Removable roof panel

Sport seats with 6-way power adjustment

5.7L TPI V8 factory rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

4-wheel disc brakes with Bosch ABS

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Coupe styling

Perimeter frame

Uniframe body structure

A-arm front, 5-link rear suspension

Power windows and locks

Modifications

Black-painted valve covers

Accel distributor

Flowmaster dual exhaust system

Aftermarket head unit

Seats have been reupholstered

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service has been completed: Master cylinder Brake booster Struts Weatherstripping Removable Targa top TPS sensor Fuel pump A/C recharge Tune-up including spark plugs and plug wires Oil change Two front tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Some wear on leather seats

Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Illinois and Texas, with several gaps. The car was acquired by the seller earlier in 2026.

The seller states, “Here’s your chance to own an iconic 1980s Corvette at an affordable price. This C4 has the classic Corvette look, the original Tuned Port Injection (TPI) V8, automatic transmission, and tons of recent work completed.”