1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Rapid-fire performance upgrades were the hallmark of early C4 Corvettes. The debut 1984 model offered a twin throttle-body Cross-Fire Injection V8, which was shelved one year later in favor of a more powerful Tuned Port Injection 5.7L V8 backed by a manual or automatic transmission.
The 1986 models — including the coupe and the brand-new convertible — continued to set the performance bar higher: the Corvette lost roughly 125 pounds, mostly thanks to aluminum cylinder heads that were phased in during the production year. But the most impressive standard feature was a capable Bosch anti-lock braking system that raised the driver’s performance envelope on dry roads, and significantly lowered the pucker factor on slippery ones. Combined with options like the Z51 Performance Handling Package, the C4 was well on its way to becoming a world-beating sports car.
This example is finished in black, rides on factory 16” wheels, and wears black replacement upholstery over power Sport seats. It is powered by the 5.7L TPI V8 backed by an automatic transmission.
This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in (41) Black with Black leather upholstery
16” wheels now wearing Falken tires
Removable roof panel
Sport seats with 6-way power adjustment
5.7L TPI V8 factory rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
4-wheel disc brakes with Bosch ABS
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Coupe styling
Perimeter frame
Uniframe body structure
A-arm front, 5-link rear suspension
Power windows and locks
Modifications
Black-painted valve covers
Accel distributor
Flowmaster dual exhaust system
Aftermarket head unit
Seats have been reupholstered
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service has been completed:
Master cylinder
Brake booster
Struts
Weatherstripping
Removable Targa top
TPS sensor
Fuel pump
A/C recharge
Tune-up including spark plugs and plug wires
Oil change
Two front tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
Some wear on leather seats
Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Illinois and Texas, with several gaps. The car was acquired by the seller earlier in 2026.
The seller states, “Here’s your chance to own an iconic 1980s Corvette at an affordable price. This C4 has the classic Corvette look, the original Tuned Port Injection (TPI) V8, automatic transmission, and tons of recent work completed.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.