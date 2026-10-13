Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the beloved "Pagoda" W113 and would go on to become Mercedes-Benz's second-longest-running single model series, in production through 1989. It was conceived as a dual-purpose grand tourer: composed and comfortable enough for long-distance cruising, yet capable of open-air roadster motoring with the standard tuck-away soft top.

The 380SL joined the lineup for the 1981 model year, replacing the 450SL with a smaller 3.8-liter V8 in response to tightening emissions and fuel-economy standards, paired exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.

This 1985 example is finished in Anthracite Gray Metallic over a gray interior with a black soft top. According to the seller, the car was purchased from a friend approximately 15 years ago and has been used for seasonal summer driving since. The car rides on chrome-finished 15″ wheels, and servicing completed during the seller's ownership is highlighted below.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and New Hampshire registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

Owned by the seller for approximately 15 years

Anthracite Gray Metallic over gray upholstery

Folding convertible soft top in black

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.8L M116 V8 engine

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Power steering

Power windows

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Modifications

Chrome-finished 15" wheels

Sony cassette stereo

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller states the following have been replaced during their 15-year ownership:

Idler arms

Steering damper

Idle control valve and control unit

Overload relay

Water temperature sensor

Radiator

Sway bar links

Tires

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

Rust bubbles photographed on the hood

The air conditioning system is inoperative

The cassette player is inoperative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 380SL in approximately 15 years ago. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1999 and lists New Hampshire registration history.

Additional Information

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.