Auction ended.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL

No reserve
Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (60)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA45D7FA032454
Mileage indicated166,100 Miles TMU
LocationLittleton, New Hampshire
Engine3.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAnthracite Gray Metallic Paint
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the beloved "Pagoda" W113 and would go on to become Mercedes-Benz's second-longest-running single model series, in production through 1989. It was conceived as a dual-purpose grand tourer: composed and comfortable enough for long-distance cruising, yet capable of open-air roadster motoring with the standard tuck-away soft top.

The 380SL joined the lineup for the 1981 model year, replacing the 450SL with a smaller 3.8-liter V8 in response to tightening emissions and fuel-economy standards, paired exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.

This 1985 example is finished in Anthracite Gray Metallic over a gray interior with a black soft top. According to the seller, the car was purchased from a friend approximately 15 years ago and has been used for seasonal summer driving since. The car rides on chrome-finished 15″ wheels, and servicing completed during the seller's ownership is highlighted below.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and New Hampshire registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Owned by the seller for approximately 15 years

  • Anthracite Gray Metallic over gray upholstery

  • Folding convertible soft top in black

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.8L M116 V8 engine

  • Bosch mechanical fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Chrome-finished 15" wheels

  • Sony cassette stereo

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller states the following have been replaced during their 15-year ownership:

  • Idler arms

  • Steering damper

  • Idle control valve and control unit

  • Overload relay

  • Water temperature sensor

  • Radiator

  • Sway bar links

  • Tires

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Rust bubbles photographed on the hood

  • The air conditioning system is inoperative

  • The cassette player is inoperative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 380SL in approximately 15 years ago. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1999 and lists New Hampshire registration history.

Additional Information

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL · No reserve

Sold to
Alex305miami
Alex305miami
$6,000
Seller
Monk42
Monk42
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids24
Views6,787

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