1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the beloved "Pagoda" W113 and would go on to become Mercedes-Benz's second-longest-running single model series, in production through 1989. It was conceived as a dual-purpose grand tourer: composed and comfortable enough for long-distance cruising, yet capable of open-air roadster motoring with the standard tuck-away soft top.
The 380SL joined the lineup for the 1981 model year, replacing the 450SL with a smaller 3.8-liter V8 in response to tightening emissions and fuel-economy standards, paired exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.
This 1985 example is finished in Anthracite Gray Metallic over a gray interior with a black soft top. According to the seller, the car was purchased from a friend approximately 15 years ago and has been used for seasonal summer driving since. The car rides on chrome-finished 15″ wheels, and servicing completed during the seller's ownership is highlighted below.
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and New Hampshire registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
Owned by the seller for approximately 15 years
Anthracite Gray Metallic over gray upholstery
Folding convertible soft top in black
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.8L M116 V8 engine
Bosch mechanical fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Power steering
Power windows
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Modifications
Chrome-finished 15" wheels
Sony cassette stereo
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The seller states the following have been replaced during their 15-year ownership:
Idler arms
Steering damper
Idle control valve and control unit
Overload relay
Water temperature sensor
Radiator
Sway bar links
Tires
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage
Rust bubbles photographed on the hood
The air conditioning system is inoperative
The cassette player is inoperative
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 380SL in approximately 15 years ago. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1999 and lists New Hampshire registration history.
Additional Information
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.