1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE 5-Speed

No reserve
4 days
$4,600
1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1FB3323F0882082
Mileage indicated121,100 Miles
LocationTopeka KS, Kansas
Engine1.3L 13B Rotary
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSunrise Red
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE - Driving
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1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE - Cold Start & Hot Start
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1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE - Walk Around
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1985 Mazda RX 7 GSL SE - Front & Rear Rotor Compression Test
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1979, the first-generation RX-7 helped establish Mazda’s rotary-powered sports car as a legitimate rival to contemporary imports. By 1985, the final model year of the FB-generation, Mazda had refined the platform with improved reliability, increased performance, and the desirable GSL-SE package. Equipped with the larger fuel-injected 13B rotary engine, four-wheel disc brakes, and revised suspension, the GSL-SE is widely regarded as the most desirable and capable version of the first-generation RX-7.

This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE is powered by a fuel-injected 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Sunrise Red over gray patterned velour upholstery, the car features an MTheory Inc. rack-and-pinion steering conversion. Additional features include a Miata-sourced brake booster and master cylinder, Tokico shocks, and 16-inch Maxxim aluminum wheels wrapped in Nitto Nex Gen tires.

Service under current ownership has included brake work and replacement of various fluids.

This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final FB-generation production year

  • Fuel-injected 1.3L 13B rotary engine paired

  • Five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

  • Sunrise Red exterior over gray patterned velour upholstery

  • Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

  • Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Glass rear hatch

  • Dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

  • MTheory rack-and-pinion steering conversion

  • Miata master cylinder and brake booster

  • Stainless steel braided brake lines

  • 16” Maxxim aluminum wheels

  • 205/45R16 Nitto Nex Gen tires

  • LED headlights, taillights, and dome lighs

  • Bluetooth connection

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Headlight switch cleaned and rebuilt

  • Rear cargo area sheet metal replaced

  • Oil cooler lines replaced

  • Tokico shock absorbers installed

  • Tie rods replaced

  • Exhaust components replaced

  • Alignment performed

  • Some hard brake lines replaced

  • Air conditioning system recharged (R134a)

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following work in 2025:

  • Differential fluid changed

  • Wheel bearings serviced

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Rear brake pads replaced

  • Brake fluid flushed

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 1991: Accident reported

  • Some corrosion on some undercarriage components

  • Power windows require assistance while operating

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Dings and paint chips on sunroof panel

  • Crack in front bumper near the driver-side fender

  • Older repaint showing age-related cosmetic imperfections

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Nebraska and Kansas beginning in 1991. The seller acquired this RX-7 in 2023.

Included Items

  • Polyurethane suspension bushing kit

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1985 Mazda RX-7

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
CarlosRivera_mvmy
CarlosRivera_mvmy
$4,600
Seller
Robw
Robw
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids14
Views18,364

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