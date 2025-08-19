Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1979, the first-generation RX-7 helped establish Mazda’s rotary-powered sports car as a legitimate rival to contemporary imports. By 1985, the final model year of the FB-generation, Mazda had refined the platform with improved reliability, increased performance, and the desirable GSL-SE package. Equipped with the larger fuel-injected 13B rotary engine, four-wheel disc brakes, and revised suspension, the GSL-SE is widely regarded as the most desirable and capable version of the first-generation RX-7.

This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE is powered by a fuel-injected 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Sunrise Red over gray patterned velour upholstery, the car features an MTheory Inc. rack-and-pinion steering conversion. Additional features include a Miata-sourced brake booster and master cylinder, Tokico shocks, and 16-inch Maxxim aluminum wheels wrapped in Nitto Nex Gen tires.

Service under current ownership has included brake work and replacement of various fluids.

This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final FB-generation production year

Fuel-injected 1.3L 13B rotary engine paired

Five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

Sunrise Red exterior over gray patterned velour upholstery

Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant

Factory Equipment

4-wheel disc brakes

Pop-up headlights

Glass rear hatch

Dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

MTheory rack-and-pinion steering conversion

Miata master cylinder and brake booster

Stainless steel braided brake lines

16” Maxxim aluminum wheels

205/45R16 Nitto Nex Gen tires

LED headlights, taillights, and dome lighs

Bluetooth connection

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Headlight switch cleaned and rebuilt

Rear cargo area sheet metal replaced

Oil cooler lines replaced

Tokico shock absorbers installed

Tie rods replaced

Exhaust components replaced

Alignment performed

Some hard brake lines replaced

Air conditioning system recharged (R134a)

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following work in 2025:

Differential fluid changed

Wheel bearings serviced

Oil and filter changed

Rear brake pads replaced

Brake fluid flushed

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 1991: Accident reported

Some c orrosion on some undercarriage components

Power windows require assistance while operating

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Dings and paint chips on sunroof panel

Crack in front bumper near the driver-side fender

Older repaint showing age-related cosmetic imperfections

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Nebraska and Kansas beginning in 1991. The seller acquired this RX-7 in 2023.

Included Items