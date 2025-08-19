1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1979, the first-generation RX-7 helped establish Mazda’s rotary-powered sports car as a legitimate rival to contemporary imports. By 1985, the final model year of the FB-generation, Mazda had refined the platform with improved reliability, increased performance, and the desirable GSL-SE package. Equipped with the larger fuel-injected 13B rotary engine, four-wheel disc brakes, and revised suspension, the GSL-SE is widely regarded as the most desirable and capable version of the first-generation RX-7.
This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE is powered by a fuel-injected 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Sunrise Red over gray patterned velour upholstery, the car features an MTheory Inc. rack-and-pinion steering conversion. Additional features include a Miata-sourced brake booster and master cylinder, Tokico shocks, and 16-inch Maxxim aluminum wheels wrapped in Nitto Nex Gen tires.
Service under current ownership has included brake work and replacement of various fluids.
This 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL SE is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final FB-generation production year
Fuel-injected 1.3L 13B rotary engine paired
Five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential
Sunrise Red exterior over gray patterned velour upholstery
Rack-and-pinion steering conversion
Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant
Factory Equipment
4-wheel disc brakes
Pop-up headlights
Glass rear hatch
Dual exhaust outlets
Modifications
MTheory rack-and-pinion steering conversion
Miata master cylinder and brake booster
Stainless steel braided brake lines
16” Maxxim aluminum wheels
205/45R16 Nitto Nex Gen tires
LED headlights, taillights, and dome lighs
Bluetooth connection
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Headlight switch cleaned and rebuilt
Rear cargo area sheet metal replaced
Oil cooler lines replaced
Tokico shock absorbers installed
Tie rods replaced
Exhaust components replaced
Alignment performed
Some hard brake lines replaced
Air conditioning system recharged (R134a)
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following work in 2025:
Differential fluid changed
Wheel bearings serviced
Oil and filter changed
Rear brake pads replaced
Brake fluid flushed
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 1991: Accident reported
Some corrosion on some undercarriage components
Power windows require assistance while operating
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Dings and paint chips on sunroof panel
Crack in front bumper near the driver-side fender
Older repaint showing age-related cosmetic imperfections
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Nebraska and Kansas beginning in 1991. The seller acquired this RX-7 in 2023.
Included Items
Polyurethane suspension bushing kit
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.