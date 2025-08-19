1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1973, Chevrolet's third-generation C/K pickup line, commonly known today as the "Squarebody," remained in production through 1987 and became one of the most recognizable truck designs in automotive history. Characterized by crisp body lines, a strong beltline, and straightforward body-on-frame construction, these trucks earned a reputation for durability while offering a wide range of configurations and trim levels. Squarebody pickup enthusiasm continues to grow thanks to their classic styling, mechanical simplicity, and versatility for personalization.
This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone white and light metallic blue over blue velour cloth upholstery. The truck rides on a lowered suspension and features chrome 20-inch US Mags Santa Cruz wheels, a spray-on bedliner, flush-fit rear glass, and a modern Bluetooth-capable stereo system.
This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Short-bed square-body C10
5.0L 305cid V8 (LF3) paired with a 700R4 4-speed (MX0) automatic transmission
Two-tone white and metallic blue over blue velour cloth interior
Lowered on chrome 20” US Mags Santa Cruz wheels
Factory Equipment
The Service Parts Identification (SPID) label lists the following:
A01 – Tinted glass, all windows
C91 – Dome lamp
E63 – Fleetside pickup box
F59 – Front stabilizer bar
GQ1 – Standard rear axle
G51 – Extra capacity rear springs
J55 – Heavy-duty power brakes
NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank
N41 – Power steering
N67 – Rally wheels
SLM – Sales processing option - stock
U37 – Cigarette lighter
YH7 – Bonus value option package
ZY1 – Solid single-tone paint configuration
Z53 – Voltmeter and oil pressure gauges
12L – Frost White solid primary exterior paint
23V – Blue vinyl bench seat upholstery
Modifications
Flush-fit rear window
Spray-on bedliner
Lowered approximately 3” front and 5” rear
Carpeted dashboard cover
Reupholstered bench seat with bowtie embroidery
Alpine stereo with custom speaker boxes
Servicing
According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:
Front air dam, grille, mirrors, and side marker lamps
Door seals, door locks, and window cranks
Heater core
Alternator
Shock absorbers
Spark plugs
Tires
Known Imperfections
Seller describes paint as "driver quality” with cosmetic blemishes, such as chips and dents
Dashboard exhibits cracking and carpet shows fading
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2016: Potential odometer rollover
Ownership History
The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1993 and lists California and Arizona registration history.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.