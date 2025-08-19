Description

Introduced for 1973, Chevrolet's third-generation C/K pickup line, commonly known today as the "Squarebody," remained in production through 1987 and became one of the most recognizable truck designs in automotive history. Characterized by crisp body lines, a strong beltline, and straightforward body-on-frame construction, these trucks earned a reputation for durability while offering a wide range of configurations and trim levels. Squarebody pickup enthusiasm continues to grow thanks to their classic styling, mechanical simplicity, and versatility for personalization.

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone white and light metallic blue over blue velour cloth upholstery. The truck rides on a lowered suspension and features chrome 20-inch US Mags Santa Cruz wheels, a spray-on bedliner, flush-fit rear glass, and a modern Bluetooth-capable stereo system.

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Short-bed square-body C10

5.0L 305cid V8 (LF3) paired with a 700R4 4-speed (MX0) automatic transmission

Two-tone white and metallic blue over blue velour cloth interior

Lowered on chrome 20” US Mags Santa Cruz wheels

Factory Equipment

The Service Parts Identification (SPID) label lists the following: A01 – Tinted glass, all windows C91 – Dome lamp E63 – Fleetside pickup box F59 – Front stabilizer bar GQ1 – Standard rear axle G51 – Extra capacity rear springs J55 – Heavy-duty power brakes NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank N41 – Power steering N67 – Rally wheels SLM – Sales processing option - stock U37 – Cigarette lighter YH7 – Bonus value option package ZY1 – Solid single-tone paint configuration Z53 – Voltmeter and oil pressure gauges 12L – Frost White solid primary exterior paint 23V – Blue vinyl bench seat upholstery



Modifications

Flush-fit rear window

Spray-on bedliner

Lowered approximately 3” front and 5” rear

Carpeted dashboard cover

Reupholstered bench seat with bowtie embroidery

Alpine stereo with custom speaker boxes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:

Front air dam, grille, mirrors, and side marker lamps

Door seals, door locks, and window cranks

Heater core

Alternator

Shock absorbers

Spark plugs

Tires

Known Imperfections

Seller describes paint as "driver quality” with cosmetic blemishes, such as chips and dents

Dashboard exhibits cracking and carpet shows fading

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2016: Potential odometer rollover



Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1993 and lists California and Arizona registration history.