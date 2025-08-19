1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe

8 days
$7,500
1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINIGCEC14F6FJ104173
Mileage indicated23,950 Miles TMU
LocationHuachuca City, Arizona
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWhite/Blue
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Chevrolet C10 - Driving
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1985 Chevrolet C10 - Idling & Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for 1973, Chevrolet's third-generation C/K pickup line, commonly known today as the "Squarebody," remained in production through 1987 and became one of the most recognizable truck designs in automotive history. Characterized by crisp body lines, a strong beltline, and straightforward body-on-frame construction, these trucks earned a reputation for durability while offering a wide range of configurations and trim levels. Squarebody pickup enthusiasm continues to grow thanks to their classic styling, mechanical simplicity, and versatility for personalization.

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and is finished in two-tone white and light metallic blue over blue velour cloth upholstery. The truck rides on a lowered suspension and features chrome 20-inch US Mags Santa Cruz wheels, a spray-on bedliner, flush-fit rear glass, and a modern Bluetooth-capable stereo system.

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Short-bed square-body C10

  • 5.0L 305cid V8 (LF3) paired with a 700R4 4-speed (MX0) automatic transmission

  • Two-tone white and metallic blue over blue velour cloth interior

  • Lowered on chrome 20” US Mags Santa Cruz wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The Service Parts Identification (SPID) label lists the following:

    • A01 – Tinted glass, all windows

    • C91 – Dome lamp

    • E63 – Fleetside pickup box

    • F59 – Front stabilizer bar

    • GQ1 – Standard rear axle

    • G51 – Extra capacity rear springs

    • J55 – Heavy-duty power brakes

    • NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank

    • N41 – Power steering

    • N67 – Rally wheels

    • SLM – Sales processing option - stock

    • U37 – Cigarette lighter

    • YH7 – Bonus value option package

    • ZY1 – Solid single-tone paint configuration

    • Z53 – Voltmeter and oil pressure gauges

    • 12L – Frost White solid primary exterior paint

    • 23V – Blue vinyl bench seat upholstery

Modifications

  • Flush-fit rear window

  • Spray-on bedliner

  • Lowered approximately 3” front and 5” rear

  • Carpeted dashboard cover

  • Reupholstered bench seat with bowtie embroidery

  • Alpine stereo with custom speaker boxes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:

  • Front air dam, grille, mirrors, and side marker lamps

  • Door seals, door locks, and window cranks

  • Heater core

  • Alternator

  • Shock absorbers

  • Spark plugs

  • Tires

Known Imperfections

  • Seller describes paint as "driver quality” with cosmetic blemishes, such as chips and dents

  • Dashboard exhibits cracking and carpet shows fading

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2016: Potential odometer rollover

Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1993 and lists California and Arizona registration history.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1985 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe

Current bid
RC_19
RC_19
$7,500
Seller
Oscarthetruckguy
Oscarthetruckguy
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,601

Comments & bids

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RC_19's avatar
RC_19
Sep 9 at 5:55 PM
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Faustino
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RC_19
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CH_f9r3c4
Sep 9 at 4:43 PM
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eBut1
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CH_f9r3c4
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TC12
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