350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The square-body C10 Silverado has earned its place as one of the most sought-after American pickup platforms of the past decade — clean proportions, a proven chassis, and just enough chrome and trim to telegraph its era without demanding a show-quality restoration to look right.
This '85 C10 Silverado has been modified under current ownership. The factory long-bed frame was shortened to short-bed configuration using the Holley/Brothers Trucks conversion kit, with the rear notched and fitted with a flip kit. The suspension has been dropped by approximately five inches in the front with drop springs and drop spindles, and seven inches in the rear. It wears a refinish in Marine Blue with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping, while replacement bed sides, tailgate, cab corners, and door lower corner panels were fitted ahead of the 2022 repaint. The interior has been trimmed in saddle brown with a custom center console, Retro Sound Bluetooth radio, aftermarket speakers, and a subwoofer.
Previously powered by a 305ci V8, the truck now features a 350ci V8 crate engine fitted under prior ownership, which sends power to the rear wheels through a Turbo 350C automatic transmission with a lockup torque converter. In 2023, the seller added Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads, an Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold, an Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor, Flowtech headers, and an exhaust system with Dynomax Super Turbo mufflers. Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs are said to have been replaced at the same time, and the air conditioning system was also serviced.
This modified 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Silverado trim
Frame shortened to short-bed configuration
GM 350ci crate engine with aftermarket heads, intake, and carburetor
Marine Blue respray with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping
Tan vinyl interior with matching bench seat, door panels, and console
Saddle brown interior with custom console and Retro Sound Bluetooth radio
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the SPID label located in the glovebox include the following:
1MX1 — 3-speed automatic transmission
1G80 — Locking rear differential
1GU4 — 3.08 rear axle ratio
1N41 — Power steering
1J55 — Heavy-duty power brakes (front disc, rear drums)
1YE9 — Silverado equipment package
1N33 — Comfortilt steering column
1C60 — Front air conditioning
1A28 — Sliding rear window
1U35 — Quartz electric clock
Modifications
Engine & Drivetrain:
350ci V8
Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads
Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold
Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor
Flowtech headers and Dynomax Super Turbo exhaust system
Turbo 350C automatic transmission with lockup converter
Auxiliary fuel tank provisions (currently single 16-gallon tank, driver's side)
Chassis & Suspension:
Frame shortened to short-bed configuration
Holley Conversion Kit
Rear frame notched with flip kit
Five-inch front drop with drop springs and drop spindles
Seven-inch rear drop
U.S. Mags Gunmetal Rambler wheels (20x8" front / 20x9.5" rear)
Exterior:
Marine Blue acrylic urethane respray — 2022
Replacement driver's side bed side
Replacement tailgate
Passenger's side bed side patch panel
Cab corners and door lower corners replaced
Custom red, white, and blue pinstriping
American flag rear window decal
Rear bumper removed
Bed rug and tonneau cover
Interior:
Saddle brown upholstery
Custom center console
Retro Sound radio with Bluetooth
Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer
LED dash lights
Aftermarket steering wheel
Servicing & Documentation
Toyo Proxes ST III tires carry 2020 date codes
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Photos showing the frame shortening in progress can be viewed in the gallery
The following servicing is said to have been performed:
Brake pads, linings, emergency brake cable, and rear brake lines replaced
2026:
Transmission serviced
2023:
Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs replaced;
A/C compressor, drier, orifice tube, and seals replaced; system recharged
Known Imperfections
Engine oil and transmission fluid leaks
Paint chips, scratches, and touch-ups
Various imperfections on chrome and bright trim
Various wear on interior surfaces
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
August 2005: Potential odometer rollback — likely due to 5-digit odometer rollover
Ownership History
This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado was acquired by the seller in 2020. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and shows registration in Pennsylvania along with multiple report gaps.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.