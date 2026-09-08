Auction ended.

350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion

Bid to $11,500 on 09/08/26
Result
350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCDC14H1FF416109
Mileage indicated44,600 Miles TMU
LocationKutztown, Pennsylvania
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Chevy C10 Silverado Walkaround
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1985 Chevy C10 Silverado Interior Viewing
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1985 Chevy C10 Silverado Start-up
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Description

The square-body C10 Silverado has earned its place as one of the most sought-after American pickup platforms of the past decade — clean proportions, a proven chassis, and just enough chrome and trim to telegraph its era without demanding a show-quality restoration to look right.

This '85 C10 Silverado has been modified under current ownership. The factory long-bed frame was shortened to short-bed configuration using the Holley/Brothers Trucks conversion kit, with the rear notched and fitted with a flip kit. The suspension has been dropped by approximately five inches in the front with drop springs and drop spindles, and seven inches in the rear. It wears a refinish in Marine Blue with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping, while replacement bed sides, tailgate, cab corners, and door lower corner panels were fitted ahead of the 2022 repaint. The interior has been trimmed in saddle brown with a custom center console, Retro Sound Bluetooth radio, aftermarket speakers, and a subwoofer.

Previously powered by a 305ci V8, the truck now features a 350ci V8 crate engine fitted under prior ownership, which sends power to the rear wheels through a Turbo 350C automatic transmission with a lockup torque converter. In 2023, the seller added Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads, an Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold, an Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor, Flowtech headers, and an exhaust system with Dynomax Super Turbo mufflers. Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs are said to have been replaced at the same time, and the air conditioning system was also serviced.

This modified 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Silverado trim

  • Frame shortened to short-bed configuration

  • GM 350ci crate engine with aftermarket heads, intake, and carburetor

  • Marine Blue respray with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping

  • Tan vinyl interior with matching bench seat, door panels, and console

  • Saddle brown interior with custom console and Retro Sound Bluetooth radio

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the SPID label located in the glovebox include the following:

  • 1MX1 — 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 1G80 — Locking rear differential

  • 1GU4 — 3.08 rear axle ratio

  • 1N41 — Power steering

  • 1J55 — Heavy-duty power brakes (front disc, rear drums)

  • 1YE9 — Silverado equipment package

  • 1N33 — Comfortilt steering column

  • 1C60 — Front air conditioning

  • 1A28 — Sliding rear window

  • 1U35 — Quartz electric clock

Modifications

  • Engine & Drivetrain:

    • 350ci V8

    • Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads

    • Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold

    • Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor

    • Flowtech headers and Dynomax Super Turbo exhaust system

    • Turbo 350C automatic transmission with lockup converter

    • Auxiliary fuel tank provisions (currently single 16-gallon tank, driver's side)

  • Chassis & Suspension:

    • Frame shortened to short-bed configuration

    • Holley Conversion Kit

    • Rear frame notched with flip kit

    • Five-inch front drop with drop springs and drop spindles

    • Seven-inch rear drop

    • U.S. Mags Gunmetal Rambler wheels (20x8" front / 20x9.5" rear)

  • Exterior:

    • Marine Blue acrylic urethane respray — 2022

    • Replacement driver's side bed side

    • Replacement tailgate

    • Passenger's side bed side patch panel

    • Cab corners and door lower corners replaced

    • Custom red, white, and blue pinstriping

    • American flag rear window decal

    • Rear bumper removed

    • Bed rug and tonneau cover

  • Interior:

    • Saddle brown upholstery

    • Custom center console

    • Retro Sound radio with Bluetooth

    • Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer

    • LED dash lights

    • Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

  • Toyo Proxes ST III tires carry 2020 date codes

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Photos showing the frame shortening in progress can be viewed in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

  • Brake pads, linings, emergency brake cable, and rear brake lines replaced

  • 2026:

    • Transmission serviced

  • 2023:

    • Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs replaced;

    • A/C compressor, drier, orifice tube, and seals replaced; system recharged

Known Imperfections

  • Engine oil and transmission fluid leaks

  • Paint chips, scratches, and touch-ups

  • Various imperfections on chrome and bright trim

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • August 2005: Potential odometer rollback — likely due to 5-digit odometer rollover

Ownership History

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado was acquired by the seller in 2020. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and shows registration in Pennsylvania along with multiple report gaps.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Short-Bed Conversion

Last bid
DB_3yfflf
DB_3yfflf
$11,500
Seller
Cam2
Cam2
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids17
Views9,470

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DB_3yfflf
Sep 8 at 6:05 PM
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