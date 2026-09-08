Description

The square-body C10 Silverado has earned its place as one of the most sought-after American pickup platforms of the past decade — clean proportions, a proven chassis, and just enough chrome and trim to telegraph its era without demanding a show-quality restoration to look right.

This '85 C10 Silverado has been modified under current ownership. The factory long-bed frame was shortened to short-bed configuration using the Holley/Brothers Trucks conversion kit, with the rear notched and fitted with a flip kit. The suspension has been dropped by approximately five inches in the front with drop springs and drop spindles, and seven inches in the rear. It wears a refinish in Marine Blue with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping, while replacement bed sides, tailgate, cab corners, and door lower corner panels were fitted ahead of the 2022 repaint. The interior has been trimmed in saddle brown with a custom center console, Retro Sound Bluetooth radio, aftermarket speakers, and a subwoofer.

Previously powered by a 305ci V8, the truck now features a 350ci V8 crate engine fitted under prior ownership, which sends power to the rear wheels through a Turbo 350C automatic transmission with a lockup torque converter. In 2023, the seller added Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads, an Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold, an Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor, Flowtech headers, and an exhaust system with Dynomax Super Turbo mufflers. Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs are said to have been replaced at the same time, and the air conditioning system was also serviced.

This modified 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Silverado trim

Frame shortened to short-bed configuration

GM 350ci crate engine with aftermarket heads, intake, and carburetor

Marine Blue respray with custom red, white, and blue pinstriping

Tan vinyl interior with matching bench seat, door panels, and console

Saddle brown interior with custom console and Retro Sound Bluetooth radio

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the SPID label located in the glovebox include the following:

1MX1 — 3-speed automatic transmission

1G80 — Locking rear differential

1GU4 — 3.08 rear axle ratio

1N41 — Power steering

1J55 — Heavy-duty power brakes (front disc, rear drums)

1YE9 — Silverado equipment package

1N33 — Comfortilt steering column

1C60 — Front air conditioning

1A28 — Sliding rear window

1U35 — Quartz electric clock

Modifications

Engine & Drivetrain: 350ci V8 Summit Racing cast iron cylinder heads Edelbrock Performer EPS intake manifold Edelbrock Performer 600 CFM carburetor Flowtech headers and Dynomax Super Turbo exhaust system Turbo 350C automatic transmission with lockup converter Auxiliary fuel tank provisions (currently single 16-gallon tank, driver's side)

Chassis & Suspension: Frame shortened to short-bed configuration Holley Conversion Kit Rear frame notched with flip kit Five-inch front drop with drop springs and drop spindles Seven-inch rear drop U.S. Mags Gunmetal Rambler wheels (20x8" front / 20x9.5" rear)

Exterior: Marine Blue acrylic urethane respray — 2022 Replacement driver's side bed side Replacement tailgate Passenger's side bed side patch panel Cab corners and door lower corners replaced Custom red, white, and blue pinstriping American flag rear window decal Rear bumper removed Bed rug and tonneau cover

Interior: Saddle brown upholstery Custom center console Retro Sound radio with Bluetooth Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer LED dash lights Aftermarket steering wheel



Servicing & Documentation

Toyo Proxes ST III tires carry 2020 date codes

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Photos showing the frame shortening in progress can be viewed in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

Brake pads, linings, emergency brake cable, and rear brake lines replaced

2026 : Transmission serviced

2023 : Various hoses, belts, ignition components, vacuum lines, and spark plugs replaced; A/C compressor, drier, orifice tube, and seals replaced; system recharged



Known Imperfections

Engine oil and transmission fluid leaks

Paint chips, scratches, and touch-ups

Various imperfections on chrome and bright trim

Various wear on interior surfaces

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): August 2005: Potential odometer rollback — likely due to 5-digit odometer rollover



Ownership History

This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Silverado was acquired by the seller in 2020. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and shows registration in Pennsylvania along with multiple report gaps.