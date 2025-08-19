1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Part of Ford’s seventh-generation F-Series (1980-86), the 1984 Ford F-150 was known for its distinctive “bullnose” front-end styling and rugged construction and had become Ford’s primary light-duty pickup.
Available with Ford’s durable 4x4 drivetrain, the truck was built to handle rough terrain, towing, and everyday work duties. Engine choices included the reliable 4.9-liter inline-six and several V8 options.
This ’84 F-150 4x4 was first sold by Casey Luna Ford-Mercury in Belen, New Mexico, and has the XL trim package that added convenience and appearance features. It is finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes, and its 4.9L inline-six is mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a dual-range transfer case, and manual-locking front hubs.
Additional features include dual fuel tanks, a rear sliding window, custom roll bar, and a Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit.
This 1984 Ford F-150 is now offered with original paperwork, operating guides, warranty information, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes
Blue cloth-and-vinyl bench seat upholstery
4.9L inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
New Process dual-range transfer case
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Regular cab
Styleside pickup box
Chrome front bumper
15” painted steel wheels
Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes
Dual fuel tanks
Rear sliding window
Twin-Traction Beam (TTB) front suspension
Modifications
Custom roll bar installed in the bed
Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit
Service & Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
October 2025: Replaced fuel sending unit, tank selector valve, fuel hoses, and heater core
October 2024: Replaced fuel pump
September 2021: Replaced brake master cylinder, rotors, and pads
Rebuilt carburetor
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections include chips and scuffs
Dent in passenger rear body panel
Rust on rocker panels between the door and bed
Wheels are chipped
Dashboard top is cracked
Window seals are worn and cracked
Edge of driver’s seat upholstery is torn
Heat/cool temperature lever is disconnected behind the dash (blower fan and heat/defrost lever work)
Horn button expands when the cab gets very hot, which can trigger the horn
AM/FM/cassette is inoperable
Tires are 15+ years old
The included CARFAX lists the following (see full report for details):
September 2021: Potential Odometer Rollover
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1984 Ford F-150 shows registration history in New Mexico as well as several gaps. The truck has been with the seller since 2013.
Included Items
2 sets of keys
Original ownership documents
Operating guides and warranty information
Additional Information
The seller states that the odometer has rolled over and actual mileage is more than 150,000 miles. He adds that the truck has “typical minor surface rust on the body panels. No exposed interior frame or rust issues. 4x4 engages fine... The horn button expands when the cab gets very hot in direct sun and if windows are rolled up, which can trigger the horn.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.