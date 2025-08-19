Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of Ford’s seventh-generation F-Series (1980-86), the 1984 Ford F-150 was known for its distinctive “bullnose” front-end styling and rugged construction and had become Ford’s primary light-duty pickup.

Available with Ford’s durable 4x4 drivetrain, the truck was built to handle rough terrain, towing, and everyday work duties. Engine choices included the reliable 4.9-liter inline-six and several V8 options.

This ’84 F-150 4x4 was first sold by Casey Luna Ford-Mercury in Belen, New Mexico, and has the XL trim package that added convenience and appearance features. It is finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes, and its 4.9L inline-six is mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a dual-range transfer case, and manual-locking front hubs.

Additional features include dual fuel tanks, a rear sliding window, custom roll bar, and a Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit.

This 1984 Ford F-150 is now offered with original paperwork, operating guides, warranty information, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes

Blue cloth-and-vinyl bench seat upholstery

4.9L inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

New Process dual-range transfer case

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Regular cab

Styleside pickup box

Chrome front bumper

15” painted steel wheels

Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

Dual fuel tanks

Rear sliding window

Twin-Traction Beam (TTB) front suspension

Modifications

Custom roll bar installed in the bed

Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit

Service & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report , the following servicing was completed: October 2025: Replaced fuel sending unit, tank selector valve, fuel hoses, and heater core October 2024: Replaced fuel pump September 2021: Replaced brake master cylinder, rotors, and pads

Rebuilt carburetor

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections include chips and scuffs

Dent in passenger rear body panel

Rust on rocker panels between the door and bed

Wheels are chipped

Dashboard top is cracked

Window seals are worn and cracked

Edge of driver’s seat upholstery is torn

Heat/cool temperature lever is disconnected behind the dash (blower fan and heat/defrost lever work)

Horn button expands when the cab gets very hot, which can trigger the horn

AM/FM/cassette is inoperable

Tires are 15+ years old

The included CARFAX lists the following (see full report for details): September 2021: Potential Odometer Rollover



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1984 Ford F-150 shows registration history in New Mexico as well as several gaps. The truck has been with the seller since 2013.

Included Items

2 sets of keys

Original ownership documents

Operating guides and warranty information

Additional Information

The seller states that the odometer has rolled over and actual mileage is more than 150,000 miles. He adds that the truck has “typical minor surface rust on the body panels. No exposed interior frame or rust issues. 4x4 engages fine... The horn button expands when the cab gets very hot in direct sun and if windows are rolled up, which can trigger the horn.”