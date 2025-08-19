1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4

No reserve
$3,069
1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTEF14Y4EPA89953
Mileage indicated50,500 Miles TMU
LocationSandia Park, New Mexico
Engine4.9L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Idling and Driving
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1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Interior and Engine Bay Viewing
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1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Walkaround
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of Ford’s seventh-generation F-Series (1980-86), the 1984 Ford F-150 was known for its distinctive “bullnose” front-end styling and rugged construction and had become Ford’s primary light-duty pickup.

Available with Ford’s durable 4x4 drivetrain, the truck was built to handle rough terrain, towing, and everyday work duties. Engine choices included the reliable 4.9-liter inline-six and several V8 options.

This ’84 F-150 4x4 was first sold by Casey Luna Ford-Mercury in Belen, New Mexico, and has the XL trim package that added convenience and appearance features. It is finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes, and its 4.9L inline-six is mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a dual-range transfer case, and manual-locking front hubs.

Additional features include dual fuel tanks, a rear sliding window, custom roll bar, and a Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit.

This 1984 Ford F-150 is now offered with original paperwork, operating guides, warranty information, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in light silver/gray metallic paint with blue/white/charcoal accent stripes

  • Blue cloth-and-vinyl bench seat upholstery

  • 4.9L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • New Process dual-range transfer case

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Regular cab

  • Styleside pickup box

  • Chrome front bumper

  • 15” painted steel wheels

  • Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Dual fuel tanks

  • Rear sliding window

  • Twin-Traction Beam (TTB) front suspension

Modifications

  • Custom roll bar installed in the bed

  • Sony AM/FM/cassette head unit

Service & Documentation

  • According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

    • October 2025: Replaced fuel sending unit, tank selector valve, fuel hoses, and heater core

    • October 2024: Replaced fuel pump

    • September 2021: Replaced brake master cylinder, rotors, and pads

  • Rebuilt carburetor

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections include chips and scuffs

  • Dent in passenger rear body panel

  • Rust on rocker panels between the door and bed

  • Wheels are chipped

  • Dashboard top is cracked

  • Window seals are worn and cracked

  • Edge of driver’s seat upholstery is torn

  • Heat/cool temperature lever is disconnected behind the dash (blower fan and heat/defrost lever work)

  • Horn button expands when the cab gets very hot, which can trigger the horn

  • AM/FM/cassette is inoperable

  • Tires are 15+ years old

  • The included CARFAX lists the following (see full report for details):

    • September 2021: Potential Odometer Rollover

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1984 Ford F-150 shows registration history in New Mexico as well as several gaps. The truck has been with the seller since 2013.

Included Items

  • 2 sets of keys

  • Original ownership documents

  • Operating guides and warranty information

Additional Information

The seller states that the odometer has rolled over and actual mileage is more than 150,000 miles. He adds that the truck has “typical minor surface rust on the body panels. No exposed interior frame or rust issues. 4x4 engages fine... The horn button expands when the cab gets very hot in direct sun and if windows are rolled up, which can trigger the horn.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 · No reserve

Current bid
Captainnutrition
Captainnutrition
$3,069
Seller
LARdyBk
LARdyBk
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids22
Views3,248

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