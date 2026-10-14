Description

Originally introduced in 1973, the second-generation Chevrolet C/K series truck ended up lasting all the way up until 1991--even longer than GM originally anticipated. Dubbed "squarebody" due to its abundantly flat aerodynamics, this platform remained in production all the way up until 1987 for pickup trucks, and 1991 for SUVs. In 1981, the square body received its first major facelift since the late 1970s. In addition to fresh front sheet metal, these trucks received weight reduction, slightly better aerodynamics, and a modernized dash layout. The new dash layout resembled something that looked more at home in a car, marking another milestone in the transition of trucks from utility to comfort. Additional comfort features such as optional power locks, power windows, and cruise control also became available. For 1984, a newly redesigned grille and headlight layout was introduced, returning to single lamp headlights for lower-trim models.

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe is fitted with a General Motors small-block 350ci V8 engine hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. It is equipped with four-wheel drive, power front disc brakes, and Rally wheels. It has dual exhaust and is sitting on a set of 36" Super Swamper tires.

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe is now offered with Georgia registration in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

General Motors crate small block V8

Four-speed manual transmission with "granny gear"

Four-wheel drive

Super Swamper 36" tires

Rally wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1GCEK14H6EF331739) decodes as: 1GC - Chevrolet truck E - 6001 - 7001 GVW with hydraulic brakes K - Four-wheel-drive 1 - 1/2 ton 4 - Conventional cab body style H - 305ci V8 4BBL carburetor 6 - Check digit E - 1984 model year F - Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 331739 - Production sequence number

Chrome bumpers

Dual exhaust

Rally wheels

Bench seat

Modifications

General Motors 350ci V8 engine

Suspension lift kit

36" Super Swamper tires

Aftermarket three-spoke woodgrain steering wheel

Equus dash-mounted gauges

Known Imperfections

Paint defects including peeling and orange peel

Speedometer and odometer do not work

The rear bumper is dented

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Alabama and Georgia.

Additional Information

"This truck is rust free but needs some TLC. Newer engine with less than 600 miles. It is a 350HP motor in good running condition. As seen the truck has a lift kit on it with new leaf springs and 36" tires all in good condition."

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.