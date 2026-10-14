Auction ended.

1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed

Sold after for on 10/14/26
Result
1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCEK14H6EF331739
Mileage indicated93,850 Miles TMU
LocationLookout Mountain, Georgia
EngineGM Small Block V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Originally introduced in 1973, the second-generation Chevrolet C/K series truck ended up lasting all the way up until 1991--even longer than GM originally anticipated. Dubbed "squarebody" due to its abundantly flat aerodynamics, this platform remained in production all the way up until 1987 for pickup trucks, and 1991 for SUVs. In 1981, the square body received its first major facelift since the late 1970s. In addition to fresh front sheet metal, these trucks received weight reduction, slightly better aerodynamics, and a modernized dash layout. The new dash layout resembled something that looked more at home in a car, marking another milestone in the transition of trucks from utility to comfort. Additional comfort features such as optional power locks, power windows, and cruise control also became available. For 1984, a newly redesigned grille and headlight layout was introduced, returning to single lamp headlights for lower-trim models.

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe is fitted with a General Motors small-block 350ci V8 engine hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. It is equipped with four-wheel drive, power front disc brakes, and Rally wheels. It has dual exhaust and is sitting on a set of 36" Super Swamper tires.

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe is now offered with Georgia registration in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

  • General Motors crate small block V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission with "granny gear"

  • Four-wheel drive

  • Super Swamper 36" tires

  • Rally wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1GCEK14H6EF331739) decodes as:

    • 1GC - Chevrolet truck

    • E - 6001 - 7001 GVW with hydraulic brakes

    • K - Four-wheel-drive

    • 1 - 1/2 ton

    • 4 - Conventional cab body style

    • H - 305ci V8 4BBL carburetor

    • 6 - Check digit

    • E - 1984 model year

    • F - Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 331739 - Production sequence number

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Dual exhaust

  • Rally wheels

  • Bench seat

Modifications

  • General Motors 350ci V8 engine

  • Suspension lift kit

  • 36" Super Swamper tires

  • Aftermarket three-spoke woodgrain steering wheel

  • Equus dash-mounted gauges

Known Imperfections

  • Paint defects including peeling and orange peel

  • Speedometer and odometer do not work

  • The rear bumper is dented

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Alabama and Georgia.

Additional Information

"This truck is rust free but needs some TLC. Newer engine with less than 600 miles. It is a 350HP motor in good running condition. As seen the truck has a lift kit on it with new leaf springs and 36" tires all in good condition."

This 1984 Chevrolet K10 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed

Sold after for
$14,980
Seller
84K10
84K10
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,122

Comments & bids

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MW_22
Oct 14 at 6:27 PM
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AK_8nc9mz
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BEA1969
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Garry_Ferguson
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
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MW_22
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Oct 2 at 2:16 PM
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Sep 30 at 11:15 PM
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