1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For 1984, Cadillac brought the convertible back to the Eldorado lineup for the first time in eight years, and the Biarritz trim's return to an open-top configuration proved an immediate success, with coupe and convertible Eldorados together accounting for roughly a quarter of all Cadillacs sold that year.
This 1984 Eldorado Biarritz convertible is finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic over a Dark Carmine Red leather interior and is powered by the 4.1-liter HT4100 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive. The car features a power-operated white convertible top and 15-inch wheels with wire wheel covers, while a Bluetooth-compatible stereo replaces the factory unit.
Service receipts from 2022 to 20226 included with the sale show air-conditioning, fuel-system, and interior repairs.
This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, owner's manuals, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of just 3,300 Eldorado convertibles built for 1984
Finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic
Dark Carmine Red tufted leather upholstery
Power convertible top in white
Bluetooth-compatible stereo
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.1L HT4100 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive
Power windows
Power seats
Power disc brakes
Power steering
Power antenna
Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control
15-inch wheels with wire wheel cover
Servicing & Documentation
The seller notes that the power antenna has been rebuilt, while records show that following servicing has been performed:
July 2026: air-conditioning system serviced
February 2025: Fuel pump, strainer, and fuel filter replaced
June 2023: A/C compressor, orifice tube, and accumulator replaced; antenna repaired; left seat frame repaired
September 2022: Oil and filter changed; coolant system flushed; power steering system flushed; automatic transmission flushed; fuel filter replaced; both hood struts replaced; coolant sensor and harness installed; transmission pan bolts re-tapped; all four shifter bushings replaced; radio and speakers replaced
Known Imperfections
Various paint imperfections noted
The seller notes a transmission leak
Pitting on the body-side chrome molding
Tear in the convertible top
Various wear and creasing on interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, shows multiple gaps, and registration history California, Washington, and Arizona.
Included Items
Owner's manuals
Partial service records
Convertible top boot
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.