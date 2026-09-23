Auction ended.

1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6AL6782EE651895
Mileage indicated87,900 Miles TMU
LocationPhoenix, Arizona
Engine4.1L V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAutumn Maple Firemist Metallic
Interior colorDark Carmine Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1984, Cadillac brought the convertible back to the Eldorado lineup for the first time in eight years, and the Biarritz trim's return to an open-top configuration proved an immediate success, with coupe and convertible Eldorados together accounting for roughly a quarter of all Cadillacs sold that year.

This 1984 Eldorado Biarritz convertible is finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic over a Dark Carmine Red leather interior and is powered by the 4.1-liter HT4100 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive. The car features a power-operated white convertible top and 15-inch wheels with wire wheel covers, while a Bluetooth-compatible stereo replaces the factory unit.

Service receipts from 2022 to 20226 included with the sale show air-conditioning, fuel-system, and interior repairs.

This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, owner's manuals, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of just 3,300 Eldorado convertibles built for 1984

  • Finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic

  • Dark Carmine Red tufted leather upholstery

  • Power convertible top in white

  • Bluetooth-compatible stereo

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.1L HT4100 V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive

  • Power windows

  • Power seats

  • Power disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power antenna

  • Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control

  • 15-inch wheels with wire wheel cover

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes that the power antenna has been rebuilt, while records show that following servicing has been performed:

  • July 2026: air-conditioning system serviced

  • February 2025: Fuel pump, strainer, and fuel filter replaced

  • June 2023: A/C compressor, orifice tube, and accumulator replaced; antenna repaired; left seat frame repaired

  • September 2022: Oil and filter changed; coolant system flushed; power steering system flushed; automatic transmission flushed; fuel filter replaced; both hood struts replaced; coolant sensor and harness installed; transmission pan bolts re-tapped; all four shifter bushings replaced; radio and speakers replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint imperfections noted

  • The seller notes a transmission leak

  • Pitting on the body-side chrome molding

  • Tear in the convertible top

  • Various wear and creasing on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, shows multiple gaps, and registration history California, Washington, and Arizona.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals

  • Partial service records

  • Convertible top boot

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
LOWDCAPRI
LOWDCAPRI
$10,700
Seller
JL_5gn3qb
JL_5gn3qb
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids40
Views6,519

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LOWDCAPRI
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