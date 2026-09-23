Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1984, Cadillac brought the convertible back to the Eldorado lineup for the first time in eight years, and the Biarritz trim's return to an open-top configuration proved an immediate success, with coupe and convertible Eldorados together accounting for roughly a quarter of all Cadillacs sold that year.

This 1984 Eldorado Biarritz convertible is finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic over a Dark Carmine Red leather interior and is powered by the 4.1-liter HT4100 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive. The car features a power-operated white convertible top and 15-inch wheels with wire wheel covers, while a Bluetooth-compatible stereo replaces the factory unit.

Service receipts from 2022 to 20226 included with the sale show air-conditioning, fuel-system, and interior repairs.

This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot, owner's manuals, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of just 3,300 Eldorado convertibles built for 1984

Finished in Autumn Maple Firemist Metallic

Dark Carmine Red tufted leather upholstery

Power convertible top in white

Bluetooth-compatible stereo

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.1L HT4100 V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission with electronic overdrive

Power windows

Power seats

Power disc brakes

Power steering

Power antenna

Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control

15-inch wheels with wire wheel cover

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes that the power antenna has been rebuilt, while records show that following servicing has been performed:

July 2026: air-conditioning system serviced

February 2025: Fuel pump, strainer, and fuel filter replaced

June 2023: A/C compressor, orifice tube, and accumulator replaced; antenna repaired; left seat frame repaired

September 2022: Oil and filter changed; coolant system flushed; power steering system flushed; automatic transmission flushed; fuel filter replaced; both hood struts replaced; coolant sensor and harness installed; transmission pan bolts re-tapped; all four shifter bushings replaced; radio and speakers replaced

Known Imperfections

Various paint imperfections noted

The seller notes a transmission leak

Pitting on the body-side chrome molding

Tear in the convertible top

Various wear and creasing on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, shows multiple gaps, and registration history California, Washington, and Arizona.

Included Items